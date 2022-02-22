PREP HOOPS: Twenty VHSL regional quarterfinal games involving local teams -- 14 on Tuesday, 6 on Wednesday. Here are some preview capsules.

BOYS

Region 1C

George Wythe (9-15) at Narrows (17-7)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: It’s been a tough season for George Wythe, but the Maroons have still advanced to the regional tournament. … GW starts four freshmen and a sophomore. Sophomore Ty Campbell (15.9 points per game) and ninth-grader Brayden Rainey (7.4 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) have been the leaders for the Maroons. … Narrows notched a 59-57 win over GW in the semifinals of the 2021 Region 1C tournament as Derek Johnston scored a dozen points. Johnston (14 points, six rebounds per game) and 6-foot-3 sophomore Kolier Pruett (22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists) are catalysts for the Green Wave. George Wythe coach Tony Dunford calls Pruett “one of the best guards around.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Auburn or Covington in Friday’s semifinals.

Region 1D

J.I. Burton (13-11) at Northwood (15-6)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: J.I. Burton is in the hunt for its second straight regional title, while Northwood has never reached the regional finals in program history. … Just call the J.I. Burton Raiders the J.I. Burton Road Warriors as they make a long bus trip for the second night in a row. The team from Norton posted a 51-35 victory at Hurley on Monday night in a first-round game as Lonnie Lindsey and Noa Godsey scored 12 points apiece. … Northwood won its first outright Hogoheegee District title since the 1989-1990 season and the Panthers added the tournament championship to their hardware collection. Danny Greer is in his first season as Northwood’s coach after being an assistant for more than a decade. “For us to win the district and the tournament this year says something for this team,” Greer said. “We were picked third in the coaches poll at the beginning of the season and we used that to build off of. The team knew we were better.” … Eli Carter, Cole Rolen and Sam Rhea have been the scoring leaders for Northwood. Carter has scored more than 1,000 career points and also surpassed the 1K mark in rebounds. Seth DeBusk and Owen Doane also hit big shots in the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Folks in Saltville are excited about their basketball team and expect another big crowd for tonight’s game.

Up Next: The winner plays either Eastside or Honaker in Thursday’s regional semifinals at Lebanon High School.

Eastside (16-9) at Honaker (14-10)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams played a thriller just 13 days ago as Eli McCoy produced a 14-point, 11-rebound, two-steal stat line in Eastside’s 49-47 home victory over Honaker. … Trajon Boyd (20 points) and Aiden Lowe (16 points) combined for 36 of Honaker’s points in that loss. “Honaker presents several obstacles for us,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “Well-coached, play hard and have kids that can shoot and know how to play. It will take a good effort from our boys to beat a good team on the road Tuesday.” …. Both Eastside and Honaker won their respective district tournaments. Fourth-seeded Eastside dispatched Thomas Walker (50-35), Twin Springs (43-40) and J.I. Burton (48-47) to win the Cumberland District tournament, while Honaker beat Hurley (60-18) and Grundy (63-58) to win the Black Diamond District tourney as the second seed.

Up Next: Either Northwood or J.I. Burton awaits the winner in Thursday’s 7 p.m. Region 1D semifinals at Lebanon High School.

Holston (9-14) at Grundy (12-11)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams are very familiar with one another. …Grundy beat the Cavaliers, 54-42, on Dec. 17 at home as Thomas Gilbert (21 points, three steals) and Jonah Looney (14 points, 15 rebounds, four steals) led the way. In the rematch on Jan. 24 in Damascus, Lane Blevins (17 points) and Dustin Bott (12 points) were the stars in Holston’s 61-44 win over the Golden Wave. … Jonah Looney (15 points, 10 rebounds per game), Thomas Gilbert (13.0 ppg) and Isaiah Boyd (8.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg) are the stat leaders for Black Diamond District regular-season champion Grundy, which starts three sophomores, one freshman and one junior. … Lane Blevins (9.9 ppg), Connor Finley (9.2 ppg), Dustin Bott (9.1 ppg), Brycen Sheets (7.3 ppg) and Trent Johnson (5.3 ppg) are the leaders for Holston’s balanced offensive attack. The Cavaliers finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament to clinch their fourth straight regional tourney bid. Blevins and Sheets have been on the varsity level for three seasons. .... Holston was the 2021 Region 1D runner-up, while Grundy had that distinction in 2020. … This is a hard game to predict as are many games on tonight’s Region 1D docket. “I feel 1D is wide open and any team has a realistic chance of coming out on top,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney.

Up Next: The winner plays either Twin Springs or Lebanon in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal game at Lebanon High School.

Lebanon (16-8) at Twin Springs (15-8)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is yet another intriguing matchup. … These teams were among the favorites in Region 1D before the season began, but one of them will pack up the equipment after tonight. … Lebanon finished as Hogoheegee District runner-up to Northwood in both the regular season and tournament. Andy Lambert (14.5 points per game) and Keyton Keene (11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds) have powered the Pioneers. Five sophomores see significant playing time for Lebanon. “They play a very up-tempo style and have multiple guys who can score,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “It should make for an exciting game.” … Connor Lane (18 ppg), Bradley Owens (17 ppg) and Mason Elliott (8.5 ppg) are the tone-setters for Twin Springs. Owens is 20 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career. “Twin Springs is a great team,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “They have two superstars [Lane and Owens] and their other guys play hard and know their roles well. Nickelsville is a tough place to play and their home crowd will show up strong for them. It is going to be a great environment for our young team to see and hopefully, we play up to our capabilities.”

Up Next: Either Grundy or Holston will meet the winner on Thursday at 8 p.m. in a Region 1D semifinal showdown at Lebanon High School.

Region 2D

John Battle (7-15) at Graham (14-7)

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

(at Bluefield State College)

The Skinny: John Battle has just one regional tournament victory since winning the Region C championship in 1998. … The Trojans will be major underdogs tonight against Southwest District champion Graham. “It will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to it,” said Battle coach Steve Posey. … Graham beat John Battle in the first-round of the regional tournament in 2018 and 2019. … John Battle seniors Noah Ratliff (13.0 points per game) and Nathan Spurling (11.5 ppg) have played well all season. Senior guard JonAlan Richardson of the Trojans has signed with the Bluefield State College baseball team and will be playing hoops on his future campus tonight. … David Graves (24 points, seven rebounds, two steals, two assists per game), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 spg, 2.0 apg) and Kaleb Morgan (9.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg) are the main G-Men. Turner-Bradshaw is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion running back Ahmad Bradshaw and has signed with the football program at Virginia Tech. Morgan is the son of former University of Virginia hoops star and current Bluefield University men’s basketball coach Richard Morgan. … It’s been an interesting season for Graham, which has not played a home game. The G-Men have played games at the Brushfork Armory and Bluefield State after their own gym suffered water damage. The first full practice didn’t occur until Dec. 14 as 19 members of the school’s JV and varsity teams played on the football program that finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. The G-Men were 2-6 at one point and had stretches of playing five games in six days and another run of five games in seven days. They also went 21 days without a full practice due to lack of gym space. “Needless to say,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “I am very proud of what these kids endured and fought through mentally and physically and hopefully it will help make them better men down the road.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Virginia High or Gate City on Friday at 7 p.m. in a semifinal game at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Virginia High (17-8) at Gate City (12-12)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: These old Southwest District, Highlands District, Clinch Mountain District, Clinch Mountain Conference archrivals reunite in a win-or-go-home showdown. … VHS coach Julius Gallishaw has oversaw one of the top turnarounds in Southwest Virginia. The Bearcats were just 4-11 a season ago in his first year on the job, but have more than quadrupled their win total. … Gallishaw played at Hillcrest High School in South Carolina, where his teammates included Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Ronnie Morant (the father of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant). Gallishaw also had a standout career at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College. … Dante Worley (18 points, six assists per game) and Aquemini Martin (13 points, eight rebounds per game) have been the go-to guys for VHS, which finished third in the Southwest District tournament. … Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes has done an admirable job in his first season on the bench as well after taking over the duties from the ultra-successful Scott Vermillion. Eli McMurray (15 ppg) is the top scorer for Gate City, but has been sidelined recently with a hand injury. Ryan Jessee is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range for the Blue Devils, while Gunner Garrett (14 ppg), Ethan Dishner and William & Mary football signee Carson Jenkins have contributed in big ways. Gate City has been helped by a tough non-district schedule. “Virginia High is a solid team,” Barnes said. “An athletic team. We will have to be our best to get the job done. It is an exciting time, but you just have to take it one day at a time and one moment at a time.”

Up Next: Either Graham or John Battle awaits the winner in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal contest at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Tazwell (6-14) at Union (19-5)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Union is aiming for a second straight state title and no team from far Southwest Virginia has won back-to-back boys hoops titles since Clintwood in 1950 and 1951. … The Bears swept the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles, beating every league foe by double digits. … The losses for Union have been to Science Hill (twice), Greeneville and Knoxville Bearden from Tennessee and East Rockingham. … Bradley Bunch (27 points, 11 rpg), Malachi Jenkins (11.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg), Caiden Bartee (10 ppg) and Noah Jordan (10 ppg) all can score for Union, while Peyton Honeycutt averages five assists per game. The defense for the Bears is impressive as well. … Tazewell has dealt with a rash of injuries and has had to play with a new starting five nearly every week. Johan Willis, Jacob Whitt, Ethan Mills and Carter Creasy have been the leaders for the Bulldogs, who will be the biggest underdogs in the area on Wednesday. “The defending champions will be a great look at where the standard is set to become a champion,” said Tazewell coach Kondwani Patterson. “My team is fearless and we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Up Next: Either Ridgeview of Marion awaits the winner in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Ridgeview (18-7) at Marion (14-9)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Ridgeview recorded a 74-63 win over Marion last season on the road, the first and only regional tournament victory in program history for the Wolfpack. Gabe Brown scored 23 points and hauled down 10 rebounds for Ridgeview that night and is now playing major minutes for the Emory & Henry College Wasps. … Marion finished as runner-up in the Southwest District tournament for the second straight year. The Scarlet Hurricanes avenged two earlier losses to Virginia High in the semifinals of the SWD tournament as sophomore Parker Wolfe hit two pressure-packed free throws in the closing moments. Grant Williams (20 points, eight rebounds per game) and Wolfe (12 ppg) have led a balanced attack for Marion. Williams scored 22 points in that game against Ridgeview last season. “We are just trying to improve every time we step on the floor,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “Like most teams, we are trying to focus on winning every possession and I can’t saw how proud I am of the work our guys put in each day to make that happen.” … Junior Chantz Robinette (17.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 spg, 1.5 apg), senior Austin Mullins (12.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and junior Cannon Hill (17.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 spg) have been the leaders for Ridgeview, which finished fourth in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Up Next: Union or Tazewell will play the winner on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Region 3D

Tunstall (18-5) at Abingdon (16-8)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon officially begins defense of the Region 3D title it won last season. … The Falcons finished third in the Mountain 7 District tournament and failed to hold a 16-poing lead in a semifinal loss to Gate City. … Abingdon lost 7-foot junior center Evan Ramsey to an injury earlier this season as he underwent surgery to repair a fractured navicular bone in his foot. … Dayton Osborne (19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg), Haynes Carter (12.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.1 spg) and James Whitted (8.5 ppg, 3.3 spg) have been the leaders for AHS. … Whitted won the long jump and high jump on Saturday afternoon during the VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championships in Salem and then traveled to Big Stone Gap on Saturday night and scored 11 points in a 68-65 victory over Ridgeview in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament. … Tunstall suffered a 63-61 loss to George Washington-Danville in the finals of the Piedmont District tournament. D’dric Rogers (16 ppg, 5 spg, 3 rpg, 3 apg) and Jamarcus Brown (16 ppg, 8 rpg, 2 bpg, 2 spg) are the leaders for the Trojans. Brown had 18 points in that loss to GW-Danville. “Tunstall is a young team that has had a breakout year this season,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “They are very athletic and will be looking to apply pressure full court.” … If Abingdon is to repeat as regional champs, the Falcons will certainly have to run the gauntlet. “The Region D teams have five of the top-ten ranked teams in Class 3,” Williams said. “It is the toughest region in the state.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Cave Spring or William Byrd on Thursday in the regional semifinals.

GIRLS

Region 1C

Narrows (14-6) at George Wythe (14-8)

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: George Wythe has won the last two Region 1C championships and begins pursuit of a three-peat. … The Maroons notched a 60-17 win over Narrows in the semifinals of last year’s regional tournament. … Hailey Patel, McKenzie Tate and Maria Malavolti lead the way for GW. Patel is the only senior on head coach Doug Campbell’s roster and she is one of Southwest Virginia’s top 3-point shooters. “It’s George Wythe,” said Narrows coach Bradley Sutphin. “They are well-coached and they play hard. They are tough defensively and like to really pressure you. Obviously, we have to know where Patel is at all times, but they have other players who are capable of knocking down shots. … Mya Robertson (12.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.9 spg), Alyssa Bishop (8.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg) and Lainey Stables (6.7 ppg, 2.8 spg, 2.5 apg) are the leaders for Narrows. … Sutphin was the head coach of George Wythe’s girls from 2010-13.

Up Next: Either Parry McCluer or Galax awaits in Friday’s semifinals.

Region 1D

Eastside (16-9) at Rural Retreat (19-3)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: The matchup to watch in this one is Eastside freshman scoring machine Azzy Hammons going against Rural Retreat’s smothering defense. … Hammons scored 31 of Eastside’s 41 points on Monday night in a 41-38 first-round win at Twin Valley. She also had a 40-point game earlier this season. ... Meanwhile, Rural Retreat is only allowing 32.3 points per game and forcing 24.5 turnovers per contest. … Rural Retreat has won 14 straight and the lone losses for the Indians this season have come to Southwest District champion Marion (twice) and Twin Valley. … Senior Madison Fiscus (10.1 ppg, 5.2 apg, 4.7 rpg, 3.5 spg), sophomore Annabelle Fiscus (13.0 ppg, 3.7 spg, 3.7 rpg, 2.0 apg) and junior Brelyn Moore (7.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.6 spg) have been the top performers for Rural Retreat. … Taylor Clay’s season-ending knee injury dealt a big blow to Eastside, but the Spartans have not lost their feistiness as Monday’s victory showed.

Up Next: The winner plays either J.I. Burton or Grundy at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Lebanon High School in the Region 1D semifinals.

J.I. Burton (15-8) at Grundy (15-8)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Only a select few girls basketball teams in Southwest Virginia are playing as well right now as the J.I. Burton Raiders. Head coach Terry Sturgill’s club dispatched Castlewood (48-20), Eastside (60-39) and Thomas Walker (46-42) in winning the Cumberland District tournament. … Freshman Rehgan Sensabaugh is averaging nine rebounds per game in the postseason and her board work has been a big reason for Burton’s late-season surge. … Madison Looney has been a double-double machine for Grundy and is averaging 18.7 points and 17.4 rebounds per game. Jessi Looney (16.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.0 spg) and Heileigh Vencill (8.5 ppg, 4.0 apg) also tend to stuff the stat sheet for the Golden Wave. … This should be one of the better games on tonight’s docket.

Up Next: Either Rural Retreat or Eastside awaits the winners on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at Lebanon High School.

Lebanon (10-15) at Honaker (21-3)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: The Honaker Tigers have not missed a beat. … Head coach Misty Davis Miller’s 2020 VHSL state co-champs and 2021 state champions have not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season. The losses have been to Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Ridgeview (twice) and Southwest District champ Marion, a team the Tigers split their regular-season meetings with. … Honaker already owns 49-17 and 58-13 wins over Lebanon this season. … All eight players on the roster contribute for Honaker and the Tigers have relied on balanced scoring. Kylie Vance (12 ppg), Alayna McNulty (11 ppg, 7 rpg), and Tailor Nolley (10 ppg, 4 rpg) lead the way, while Lara McClanahan does a number of important things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet. … Lebanon stunned Patrick Henry in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tourney to clinch its regional tournament bid. Morgan Varney (13.3 ppg, 2.1 spg), Lauren Boothe (8.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.4 spg) and Alexis Horne (5.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) are players to watch for the Pioneers.

Up Next: The winner plays either Thomas Walker or Chilhowie at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 1D semifinals at Lebanon High School

Chilhowie (13-11) at Thomas Walker (17-7)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Chilhowie makes the long trip to Lee County for the second straight season. The Warriors dropped a 69-45 decision to Thomas Walker in the semifinals of last year’s Region 1D tournament. … This game features two of the most consistent scorers in Southwest Virginia in Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke and Chilhowie’s Katie Barr. … Burke has signed with the University of the Cumberlands and is averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game. Barr will play at Southwest Virginia Community College and she isn’t afraid to let shots fly from 3-point range. … Thomas Walker won the Cumberland District regular-season title and finished as tournament runner-up in Allen Trent’s first season on the bench. Patricia Bigge and Tenley Jackson are also vital to what the Pioneers do.

Up Next: Either Honaker or Lebanon will be the opponent of the winner on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals at Lebanon High School.

Region 2D

Richlands (13-11) at Ridgeview (20-4)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a familiar spot for the Ridgeview Wolfpack. … Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier has compiled a 128-37 record leading the Wolfpack, who have been the one or two seed from their district/conference in the regional tournament every year since the school opened. … The only losses for Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Ridgeview this season have come to Wise County Central, Gate City, Morristown West and Pikeville (Kentucky). Hailey Sutherland (17.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 4.7 bpg), Brooklyn Frazier (11.5 ppg, 5.5 apg), Caiti Hill (8.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Braelynn Strouth (8.9 ppg) are the leaders for the Pack. … Richlands finished fourth in the Southwest District tournament. Jaylyn Altizer (13.8 ppg, 4.0 appg, 2.5 spg) and Rachael Rife (8.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 5.0 rpg and 3.5 apg) have been the pace-setters for the Blue Tornado.

Up Next: The winner faces either Gate City or Virginia High at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the regional semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Gate City (15-10) at Virginia High (11-10)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams need no introduction as this marks the third straight season the teams will clash in the postseason. Gate City recorded a 47-34 win over Virginia High in the semifinals of the 2021 Region 2D tournament. … Both teams played tough non-district schedules and Gate City also had wins over fellow Mountain 7 District heavyweights Ridgeview and Wise County Central. … Gate City has been led by the talented trio of Lexi Ervin (13.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Adyson Gibson (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 spg) and Macey Mullins (7.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.0 spg). Ervin is the latest in a long line of smooth shooters in her family and she is making 45 percent of her shots from 3-point range. … Dianna Spence (14.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg) and Maria Wilson (16.0 ppg, 3.0 spg) are the leaders for VHS. Both have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers.

Up Next: The winner plays either Ridgeview or Richlands on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Graham (7-16) at Wise County Central (20-5)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson’s team is peaking at the right time it appears. …

The Warriors have reeled off 10 straight victories, including triumphs over Abingdon (63-32), Gate City (54-47) and Ridgeview (41-33) en route to winning last week’s Mountain 7 District tournament. … Freshman Emmah McAmis (21.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.0 apg) has been a freshman phenom for Wise County Central, while Jill Sturgill (11 ppg, 6 rpg), Bayleigh Allison (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Abbie Jordan (6.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg) have had big moments as well. … Elle Gunter, a 5-foot-10 senior, is averaging 15.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game to lead Graham and has signed with Roanoke College. Senior point guard Stella Gunter and freshman Ella Dales can also score. “Elle Gunter is a very good player for them and is a tough matchup for most teams,” Dotson said. … Graham coach Jessica Owens Gunter played basketball at Council High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. She is a lawyer in Bluefield.

Up Next: The winner gets either Marion or John Battle in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

John Battle (10-15) at Marion (21-3)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: It’s been a season to remember for Marion, which features five seniors. … The losses this season for the Scarlet Hurricanes have come at the hands of Region 3D top seed Carroll County (twice) and defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker. … Marion has five players averaging between 9-13 points per game with sophomore Ella Grace Moss (13.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and senior Amber Kimberlin (12.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.3 spg) setting the pace for the balanced attack. “We’ve been fortunate that we have players who are ready to step up and play whatever role the game presents,” said Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss. “Rarely have we had back-to-back games with the same top scorers.” … Marion owns 52-38 and 67-40 wins over Battle this season. … This is the final season as a coach for John Battle boss Jeff Adkins, who has won 425 games over 41 seasons at four schools. “I admire Coach Adkins and I think it says a lot about his impact as a coach that his girls are pushing so hard in the postseason,” Moss said. … Seniors Anna McKee (14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.0 apg) and Hanna Jo McReynolds (8.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.0 bpg) have been the cornerstones for the Trojans. Holston transfer Emma Bishop (6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg) and freshman Kara Kelley have also had their moments. … “Marion is tough,” Adkins said. “They have a great inside, outside game. They are very athletic. Kimberlin is the catalyst that makes them go.”

The Skinny: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Graham on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.

Region 3D

Abingdon (9-15) at Carroll County (19-1)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon scrimmaged Carroll County before the season began, but the stakes will be much higher this time around. … Sophomore Ella Seymore scored 23 points and made several big shots in the second half as Abingdon held off Christiansburg for a 54-47 first-round win on Monday night. … Carroll County has just one senior and the Cavaliers lost just one senior off last season’s team that won the Region 3D championship and qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals…. Alyssa Ervin (17.0 ppg, 4.2 spg, 2.9 apg), Kalee Easter (13.6 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.4 spg) and Jaelyn Hagge (13.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.9 spg, 2.2 apg). The only loss for the Cavaliers came to Pulaski County.

Up Next: The winner plays either Lord Botetourt or William Byrd in Thursday’s semifinals.

