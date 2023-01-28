PREP HOOPS: Tennessee High Vikings shoot past Lee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High Vikings were both efficient and magnificent on Saturday night in terms of their offensive execution.

Senior post player Brandon Dufore set the pace with 21 points and the boys from Bristol shot 63 percent from the field in earning an impressive 87-53 victory over the Lee High Generals at Viking Hall.

The Vikings (19-6) made their first nine attempts and missed just three shots over the opening eight minutes in building a 31-18 lead after one quarter. That came less than 24 hours after a 56-48 win over Unicoi County that pulled THS into a tie for the top spot in the Upper Lakes Conference.

“After a good win last night, tonight could have been a letdown, but I was real proud of them because they came out with a lot of energy and effort tonight,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans. “That’s getting back to things we’ve done for a majority of the season. They have that [drive] to play hard every night and develop that killer instinct.”

Sophomore Colin Brown added 19 points, while Creed Musick scored 18 points and had a dunk. Tennessee High’s starting five is a perfect case study in cohesiveness.

“They share the ball better than about any group I’ve ever seen or been around,” McMeans said. “They are just so unselfish, they don’t care who scores and don’t care who gets the credit. That’s what makes them so good and why they’ve done the things they’ve done.”

Dufore was the dominant force on Saturday as the 6-foot-6 post player got to the rim at will. He had 10 points midway through the first quarter and scored his 19th point 11 ½ minutes into the contest.

“When Brandon’s engaged like that and he’s playing that hard, there’s not really anybody around that can stop him,” McMeans said. “It was good to see him do that.”

Undersized Lee High simply had no answer for Dufore, who also blocked three shots and came up with a couple of steals.

“There were a few times the paint was really wide open,” Dufore said. “I think our [starting five] is pretty good. We don’t make very many mistakes on the offensive end and play hard on defense.”

The Generals from Southwest Virginia were coming off an 87-73 loss to Abingdon on Friday in which they had to contend with Abingdon’s own superstar big man in Evan Ramsey.

It didn’t get any easier for Lee coach Jamie Hackney, who gave major props to the Vikings.

“[Dufore’s] solid and when he gets to the hole, he can stick it in the basket,” Hackney said. “Their guards are big, strong and explosive and finish well at the basket too. They all finish pretty well.”

It was the third loss of the week for the Generals.

“I think we’re still trying to find our identity, really,” Hackney said. “The last three games we’ve been hot from the field, but what it comes down to is we’re still trying to work through some things.”

Brayden Hammonds (14 points), Brynnen Pendergraft (12 points) and Konnor Early (11 points) were the leading scorers for Lee. Just a freshman, Early is one of the top ninth-grade athletes in the Mountain 7 District.

He qualified for the VHSL state cross country meet in the fall, while catching 48 passes and scoring 10 touchdowns on the football field.

“He’s a very good athlete,” Hackney said. “We’re lucky to have him for another three years. He had 19 points last night against Abingdon. If we can get him out in the open court with his speed he can finish, so that definitely helps us.”

Tennessee High was in need of some help after dropping two close conference games earlier this month.

“Coach didn’t take it easy on us in practice after that and we’ve gotten better results since,” Dufore said.

Tennessee High plays at Sullivan East on Tuesday and visits Elizabethton on Friday in a pair of must-win games.

How important exactly will those showdowns be for the Vikings?

“Real big,” McMeans said. “This conference will go down to the last day, I’m sure.”