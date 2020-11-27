PREP HOOPS: Sullivan East girls, boys drop hard-fought decisions to Science Hill

It was the first victory of the season for Science Hill (1-4), last season’s TSSAA Region 1-AAA champion. The Hilltoppers do not have a single senior on their roster, which is comprised of six juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen.

With last year’s cornerstones in Alasia Smith (Gardner-Webb) and Erin Egerbrecht (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) now playing at the next level, new standouts such as Kathryne Patton (16 points) and Jasmin Myers (11 points) have emerged as go-to players for the ‘Toppers.

“ We’ve really improved over the course of the week and this game will help us,” Whaley said.

East had three players score in double figures with Hayley Grubb’s 15 points leading the way, followed by Riley Nelson’s dozen points and Emma Aubrey’s 11-point performance.

Sullivan East grabbed its first lead on Aubrey’s 3-pointer in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, but the lead was short-lived as Science Hill responded.

“ We had some opportunities. We just have to be willing to share the basketball and get open shots,” Allan Aubrey said. “We’ve also got to be fearless. I thought we were a little bit tentative, especially against their pressure in the first half. In the second half, we forced a few maybe we shouldn’t have.”