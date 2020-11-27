PREP HOOPS: Sullivan East girls, boys drop hard-fought decisions to Science Hill

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The girls basketball team at Sullivan East High School faltered in the fourth quarter for the second time this season on Friday night. The result was defeat No. 2 for the Patriots.
Junior guard Colleen Coughlin came through in the clutch with two crucial 3-pointers for Science Hill as the Hilltoppers survived for a 58-52 win over East on Friday night in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament at the Dyer Dome.
Sullivan East (4-2) dropped a 45-35 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in its season-opener on Nov. 17, being outscored 13-3 in the fourth quarter in the setback.
Friday’s defeat followed a similar script as Science Hill used a 12-5 scoring surge over the final 4:28 to prevent the Patriots from prevailing.
“ We couldn’t keep them off the glass consistently,” said East coach Allan Aubrey. “And they hit some shots [late] they hadn’t been hitting.”
Coughlin fit that bill as she collected seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead basket from beyond the arc.
“ She’s a fantastic young lady with a high IQ and is always putting in extra time,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “You are happy to see the kids that put in that work get rewarded and knock down some big shots.”
It was the first victory of the season for Science Hill (1-4), last season’s TSSAA Region 1-AAA champion. The Hilltoppers do not have a single senior on their roster, which is comprised of six juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen.
With last year’s cornerstones in Alasia Smith (Gardner-Webb) and Erin Egerbrecht (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) now playing at the next level, new standouts such as Kathryne Patton (16 points) and Jasmin Myers (11 points) have emerged as go-to players for the ‘Toppers.
“ We’ve really improved over the course of the week and this game will help us,” Whaley said.
East had three players score in double figures with Hayley Grubb’s 15 points leading the way, followed by Riley Nelson’s dozen points and Emma Aubrey’s 11-point performance.
Sullivan East grabbed its first lead on Aubrey’s 3-pointer in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, but the lead was short-lived as Science Hill responded.
“ We had some opportunities. We just have to be willing to share the basketball and get open shots,” Allan Aubrey said. “We’ve also got to be fearless. I thought we were a little bit tentative, especially against their pressure in the first half. In the second half, we forced a few maybe we shouldn’t have.”
The favorites to win the Three Rivers Conference, Sullivan East is still finding its rhythm and plays perennial Class AA powerhouse Grainger today at 8 p.m.
The Patriots will try to finish strong this time around.
“ We’ve got a very good team,” Allan Aubrey said. “Just like everybody else we haven’t had scrimmages and didn’t get to play in the summer. … I feel like we’ll be OK. We need more games like this so we learn to play better in these tight situations.”
BOYS
Science Hill 70, Sullivan East 65
Keynan Cutlip not only led all scorers with 23 points, the Science Hill star also delivered the game’s biggest play.
The 6-foot-3 junior drove baseline and threw down a thunderous one-handed slam with 6:40 remaining, a basket that put the Hilltoppers ahead to stay as they fended off a stiff challenge from the Sullivan East Patriots.
East’s Braden Standbridge scored to put East (2-3) ahead 50-49, but Cutlip quickly helped the ‘Toppers regain the momentum as his dunk jumpstarted a 16-5 run that proved to be the difference.
The Patriots did cut the Science Hill lead to three points twice in the final 25 seconds, but the Hilltoppers iced the game at the free throw line.
Dylan Bartley’s 15 points and Ethan Bradford’s 14 points led the scoring efforts for East, which plays Knoxville Bearden today at 6:30 p.m.
