PREP HOOPS: Second-quarter scoring surge by Maddox Fritts highlights Tennessee High's triumph over Eastside Spartans

“ I felt pretty good,” Fritts said. “I was confident in my shot and kept shooting when I was open. It worked out.”

Six-foot-four sophomore Brandon Dufore pumped in 29 points to lead the way for THS, while Nysaiah Foote (13 points), Wade Witcher (11 points) and Braden Wilhoit (nine points) also keyed the win.

It was the second straight game in which the Vikings placed four scorers in double figures and the second straight game in which the team triumphed.

“ I told them we can enjoy Christmas now with two in a row going into Christmas break,” McMeans said. “That’s good for our confidence and we need some good things to happen. You can see it’s starting to come together a little bit and we’re starting to get things going in the right direction. That’s encouraging. If we were going the other way, that would be bad, but they are working hard to get better every day and it’s starting to pay off for us.”

Eastside (0-2) was playing its second game in three days after the Virginia High School League season officially began on Dec. 21. The Spartans had dropped a 47-43 decision to Wise County Central on Monday.