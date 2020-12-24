PREP HOOPS: Second-quarter scoring surge by Maddox Fritts highlights Tennessee High's triumph over Eastside Spartans

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High guard Maddox Fritts has family roots in Southwest Virginia and his sharpshooting skills cut down the hopes of a team from the Commonwealth on Wednesday afternoon.
Fritts scored all 11 of his points in the opening four minutes of the second quarter to highlight a 75-56 boys basketball victory for the Vikings over the Eastside Spartans at Viking Hall.
Tennessee High (3-8) held a 15-10 advantage when Fritts took over.
The sophomore sub connected on a pair of 3-pointers, scored on a drive to the bucket and also converted a three-point play during the pivotal scoring surge which saw Tennessee High’s lead grow to double digits.
“ He was a big spark for us and that’s what we need,” said THS coach Michael McMeans. “He sprained his knee one day in practice and has been out for a couple of weeks. It’s good to see him back. He’ll be a big contributor for us going forward and he’s getting back in shape. We need those kinds of sparks and to have him come in and play like that for us is a big bright spot.”
Fritts’ mom, Beth Ketner Fritts, played hoops at Rural Retreat High School and Virginia Intermont College, while his dad, Ryan Fritts, was a standout athlete at Lee High.
It just so happened that Maddox Fritts had his finest performance of the season on Wednesday against a Southwest Virginia squad.
“ I felt pretty good,” Fritts said. “I was confident in my shot and kept shooting when I was open. It worked out.”
Six-foot-four sophomore Brandon Dufore pumped in 29 points to lead the way for THS, while Nysaiah Foote (13 points), Wade Witcher (11 points) and Braden Wilhoit (nine points) also keyed the win.
It was the second straight game in which the Vikings placed four scorers in double figures and the second straight game in which the team triumphed.
“ I told them we can enjoy Christmas now with two in a row going into Christmas break,” McMeans said. “That’s good for our confidence and we need some good things to happen. You can see it’s starting to come together a little bit and we’re starting to get things going in the right direction. That’s encouraging. If we were going the other way, that would be bad, but they are working hard to get better every day and it’s starting to pay off for us.”
Eastside (0-2) was playing its second game in three days after the Virginia High School League season officially began on Dec. 21. The Spartans had dropped a 47-43 decision to Wise County Central on Monday.
“ Monday night we did some things that weren’t good, so we worked on them yesterday in practice,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “Today, we looked better and my hope is we look better tomorrow. We’re gonna practice on Christmas Eve and we haven’t done that in a long time. We want to be playing our best in February.”
The Spartans returned just one starter from last year’s VHSL Region 1D title team and could be classified as a work in progress. The development will have to happen fast with the truncated 14-game regular-season schedule for Virginia squads.
“ This is what I told the kids – everything is a game within a game at the moment,” Damron said. “The scoreboard right now is irrelevant. … We’re working on things now that we’ve never had to work on in games, like conditioning. It’s crazy, but that’s where we’re at.”
Eli McCoy (18 points, nine rebounds), Will Stansberry (12 points, nine assists) and Reece Mullins (eight points, eight rebounds) set the pace for the Spartans.
“ Will did a good job,” Damron said. “Especially with a lot on him with that pressure and press; I thought he handled it well at times and other times he had mental breakdowns that I think were due to fatigue. Eli McCoy showed up and played well. Foul trouble negated him a little bit, but overall, I’m just proud of the way we competed.”
Tennessee High certainly had plenty of positives to take away as the young squad won consecutive games for the first time this season.
“ We’re definitely getting better – every game, every practice, every day,” Fritts said. “It took us a little bit to get in our stride, but we’ve definitely found it.”