PREP HOOPS: Rural Retreat girls clinch Hogo title with win over Lebanon; Lebanon boys win

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – The strategy for 14-year Rural Retreat Indians girls basketball coach Pete Fiscus is basic yet deadly.

“We attack,” Fiscus said. “That’s a fun way to play and our girls love it.”

With Tuesday’s 56-38 win against the Lebanon Pioneers, Rural Retreat clinched the Hogoheegee District regular season championship for the third straight year.

Relying on the same familiar plan, the Indians posted a 20-4 record in 2022 en route to the Hogoheegee regular season and tournament titles along with the Region ID tournament semifinals.

Three key cogs of that squad returned, including fearless 5-foot-3 junior point guard Annabelle Fiscus. Maddy Fiscus, Annabelle’s older sister, directed the offense last year while Annabelle replaced an injured senior at the other guard spot.

What sort of advice did Maddie give her sister?

“She told me to take control of the game and be a leader so that your teammates will follow,” Annabelle said. “I learned the sport from both of my bigger sisters, including Michaela. We had some good backyard games together.”

Annabelle, currently averaging 15 points, embraces the mantra of her head coach and father with continual drives through the heart of defenses along with in-your-face defense.

“We’re very aggressive, that’s the way we like it,” Annabelle said. “We started out slow tonight, and then we came out ready to start the third quarter. I take a few bumps with this style, but you just have to get back up and run back on defense.”

Annabelle is last in a line of three sisters to excel in basketball for the Indians. She dominated Tuesday’s game with her footwork on defense and courage on offense.

Strong senior forward Breyln Moore supplied 15 points and rebounding for the Indians, who pulled away with a 20-6 spurt in the third quarter.

How does Rural Retreat (15-5, 7-0) maintain such a fast pace season after season?

“We foul sometimes because we’re over aggressive, but we’ve learned how to handle that,” Coach Fiscus said. “Last year, I think that approach was our undoing because we got in foul trouble and couldn’t get over it.”

The start of Tuesday’s game was delayed 30 minutes to due to an accident and long traffic jam on foggy Interstate 81. Lebanon’s team bus was one of many vehicles that followed the same detour

“We were stopped for maybe 15 minutes, and then we got off at Chilhowie and went through the middle of Marion,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We were on the bus for about two hours, but they gave us plenty of time to warm up here,”

The aggression of Rural Retreat was too much for a young Lebanon team, which again played without freshman forward Carey Keene due to a back injury.

“Rural Retreat is quick, rebounds well and pressures the ball,” Parker said. “We hung in there as long we could before we got into some foul trouble.”

Senior forward Morgan Varney scored 15 points for Lebanon. Varney had to work overtime as the Indians worked to prevent her from catching the ball with face guarding tactics

“It was a group effort on defense,” Coach Fiscus said. “Every time Lebanon would ball screen, one of our goals would switch off and guard Varney.”

Rural Retreat led only 14-11 after the first quarter, but Coach Fiscus was pleased with the finish.

“Heck yeah. We didn’t move our feet and keep the ball in front of us in the first half, but I love how we responded at halftime,” Coach Fiscus said. “I could see in the eyes of my players that they were going to take care business in the third quarter. And that’s what they did.”

BOYS

Lebanon 73, Rural Retreat 49

Four players reached double figures as the Pioneers stayed in the hunt for the district title.

“We came out hot shooting the ball, but we didn’t defend very well,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “In the second half, we didn’t make as many shots but we did a better job on defense. Maybe one day we will put together a complete performance.”

The Pioneers (16-3, 6-1) host Patrick Henry tonight in a key district game. PH and Chilhowie also have just one district loss.

“It’s anybody’s district right now,” Potts said. “We’ve just got to keep winning.”

After navigating the traffic jam on Interstate 81, Lebanon opened the contest with a 27-11 run and protected the advantage with nine 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Keyton Keene, junior guard Chance Parker and junior guard Hunter Musick each collected 14 points for Lebanon, while freshman Mike Reece added 12. Nine different Pioneers scored.

Rural Retreat was led by gritty senior forward Gatlin Hight (15 points) and senior center Levi Crockett with 11