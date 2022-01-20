PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Volunteer vanquishes Vikings in Double OT; Abingdon boys hand Ridgeview first loss, no unbeaten teams left in Far SWVA; Lane hits game-winner for Twin Springs

Garrison Barrett scored the tiebreaking bucket with 67 seconds left in the second overtime as Volunteer edged Tennessee High, 68-66, in an Upper Lake Conference boys basketball clash on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.

Tennessee High’s Brandon Dufore scored game-tying buckets at the end of regulation and the first OT, but the Vikings were outscored 8-6 in the second extra session.

Ty Hopson couldn’t connect on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired with Joltin Harrison of the Falcons defending well on the final attempt.

Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62

There are no unbeaten basketball teams left in far Southwest Virginia.

Ridgeview suffered its first loss of the season, falling at home to Mountain 7 District rival Abingdon.

Dayton Osborne scored 26 points to lead the Falcons, while James Whited and Haynes Carter scored 17 points apiece.

Evan Ramsey (ankle) missed his second straight game for AHS, while head coach Aaron Williams wasn’t on the sideline after being ejected in the Falcons’ previous contest.

Chantz Robinette had 27 points for Ridgeview. Cannon Hill (17 points) and Austin Mullins (12 points) also scored in double digits for the Wolfpack.

Lebanon 70, Honaker 59

Brody Wess fired in 17 points a Lebanon earned a win over non-district rival Honaker.

Andy Lambert (15 points) and Keyton Keene (12 points) also scored in double digits for the Pioneers, who led 42-22 at halftime.

Trajon Boyd and Aiden Lowe each scored 16 points to lead Honaker.

Union 76, Wise County Central 38

Bradley Bunch scored 36 points as Union walloped Wise County Central on the same night the Bears moved into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District.

Ridgeview’s loss to Abingdon meant Union (9-4, 4-0) is alone in the top spot.

Noah Jordan (16 points) and Malachi Jenkins (11 points) also scored in double digits for Union, which closed the first half on a 19-7 run.

Ethan Collins led Central with 18 points.

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 36

Zac Campbell scored 11 points as J.I. Burton bested John Battle for a non-district win.

Lonnie Lindsey added 10 points for the Raiders.

Battle, which dressed just seven players and was without standouts such as Nathan Spurling and Evan Hankins, was led by senior guard JonAlan Richardson’s 16 points. Noah Ratliff (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Trojans.

Twin Springs 51, Eastside 50

Connor Lane scored 14 points and connected for the game-winner with one second remaining as Twin Springs eked out a Cumberland District victory over Eastside.

Eli McCoy had 15 points and nine rebounds for Eastside, while Jordan Gray added 12 points, eight assist sand five rebounds. The Spartans play Lebanon today at Virginia High's Bearcat Den.

GIRLS

Wise County Central 44, Union 34

Emmah McAmis scored 15 points and Wise County Central dominated the second half in pulling away for Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

The Warriors (10-4, 2-2) also received 11 points apiece from Bayleigh Allison and Jill Sturgill.

Union (8-4, 1-2) was led by Abby Slagle’s 13 points and Isabella Blagg’s 11-point performance.

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 39

Taylor Phipps scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter as J.I. Burton pulled away late for a non-district win over the John Battle Trojans.

The Raiders outscored Battle 18-11 over the final eight minutes.

Anna McKee scored 12 points in the loss.

Eastside 62, Twin Springs 36

Carter Powers (20 points, four steals, three assists) and Azzy Hammons (20 points, four steals, three assists) helped Eastside power past Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Taylor Clay added 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Spartans, who raced out to a 17-5 lead and never looked back. Eastside (10-5, 4-0) hosts Thomas Walker on Friday in a crucial Cumberland District contest.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs (5-8, 1-2) with 17 points.

Volunteer 71, Tennessee High 36

Volunteer had no trouble topping Tennessee High at Viking Hall.

No other details were provided.

Ridgeview 77, Abingdon 42

Hailey Sutherland (24 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) and Brooklyn Frazier (23 points, six assists, four steals) led the way as Ridgeview rolled past Abingdon for a Mountain 7 District win.

Ella Seymore led Abingdon with 17 points.