PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Virginia High, Graham boys finish tied atop SWD, playoff on Tuesday; Twin Springs (boys), Thomas Walker (girls) clinch Cumberland titles; Riley Nelson (Sullivan East) joins 1K club;

Dante Worley popped in 21 points and Aquemini Martin yanked down 12 rebounds to lead the Virginia High Bearcats to a 52-49 Southwest District boys basketball win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Friday night.

VHS clinched a share of the SWD regular-season title with Graham and will play the G-Men on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Tazewell High School to determine the league’s automatic bid to the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Grant Williams paced Marion with 24 points.

Marion held a 23-15 halftime lead before VHS came charging back in the second half.

Graham 79, Tazewell 47

David Graves scored 26 points as Graham clinched a share of the Southwest District regular-season title with a comfortable win.

Graham (11-7, 7-1) also received 18 points from Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.

Twin Springs 38, Rye Cove 25

Connor Lane scored seven of his game-high 11 points in the second half as Twin Springs clinched the Cumberland District regular-season championship.

The Titans dominated the second half in the low-scoring contest, outscoring Rye Cove 25-10 over the game’s final 16 minutes.

Matthew Rhoton led Rye Cove with 10 points. Ethan Chavez, the Eagles’ top scorer who went for 38 points in the previous meeting with the Titans, was limited to seven points.

It was the first district championship since 2012 for Twin Springs. The Titans shared the district title with Castlewood that season but beat the Blue Devils in a one-game playoff for an automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.

J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 42

Zac Campbell led J.I. Burton’s well-rounded attack with 19 points as the Raiders closed the regular season with a road win.

Clay Hart added 11 points for Burton, which had 10 different players reach the scoring column.

Caden Dishner (12 points) and Coleman Cook (11 points) were the top scorers for Castlewood.

Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry 47

Andy Lambert torched the nets to the tune of 25 points as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a quality win and capped a strong final week of the regular season.

Keyton Keene added a dozen points for Lebanon, while Jake Hall pumped in 24 points to lead the way for PH.

John Battle 72,

Wise County Central 37

Nathan Spurling was sterling as he pumped in 20 points to lead the John Battle Trojans to a Mountain 7 District road win.

Noah Ratliff (17 points) and freshman Evan Hankins (13 points) also scored in double digits, while Jon Blankenship of Battle wasn’t blanked as he added 11 points of his own in the win.

The Trojans outscored Wise County Central

Ethan Collins led Central with 12 points.

Chilhowie 62, Holston 39

Lucas Blevins scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.

Wade Martin added 12 points for Chilhowie (13-8, 7-3).

Holston held a 21-17 lead at halftime, but the Warriors came back in the second half to outscore the Cavaliers 35-18.

Union 53, Gate City 30

Bradley Bunch scored 20 points as Union throttled Gate City and completed a perfect regular-season run through the Mountain 7 District.

Caiden Bartee added 15 points for the Bears (17-5), while Malachi Jenkins finished with 14 points.

Volunteer 54, West Ridge 49

Garrison Barrett scored 20 points as Volunteer vanquished West Ridge.

Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 53

Jordan Gray stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as the Eastside Spartans prevailed on the road.

Eli McCoy (14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals) and Cole Mullins (12 points) also played well in the win.

Hurley 52, Council 36

Hurley’s Landon Bailey hung 30 points on Council as the Rebels rolled to a Black Diamond District victory.

Caleb Hess was Council’s top man with 20 points.

GIRLS

Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48

Senior Lakin Burke had 19 points to lead the way for Thomas Walker as the Pioneers clinched the Cumberland District regular-season championship with a win.

Tenley Jackson added 12 points for TW, which avenged an earlier loss to the Spartans.

Eastside freshman Azzy Hammons scored a game-high 27 points.

Thomas Walker built a 35-21 halftime lead and then withstood a late Eastside charge. Allen Trent is in his first season as the Pioneers’ head coach.

Patrick Henry 40, Lebanon 33

Avery Maiden scored 15 points as Patrick Henry topped Lebanon and clinched a second-place finish in the Hogoheegee District.

PH trailed 21-13 at halftime, but outscored the Pioneers 17-0 in the third quarter to seize control.

Morgan Varney (16 points) and Lauren Boothe (10 points) combined for 26 of Lebanon’s 33 points.

Tri-Cities Christian 54,

IC Imagine 15

Michaela Dixon finished with 16 points, five steals and four assists as Tri-Cities Christian crushed Invest Collegiate Imagine of Asheville, North Carolina.

Madison Hoskins (13 points), Grace Williams (10 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, three blocks) and Savannah Barb (six points, four assists) also helped TCC improve to 8-7.

J.I. Burton 45, Castlewood 18

Castlewood might have lost to Cumberland District rival J.I. Burton on Friday, but Montana Sutherland had another strong performance for the Blue Devils.

Sutherland finished with a 10-point, six-rebound, two-steal stat line. Tiffany Proffitt added eight rebounds.

Gate City 48, Union 33

Lexi Ervin (13 points) led the way as Gate City overpowered Union and wrapped up second place in the Mountain 7 District.

Brooke Bailey had a game-high 15 points for Union.

Wise County Central 63,

John Battle 44

Freshman Emmah McAmis scored 29 points and dished out five assists as the Wise County Central Warriors closed the regular season with a Mountain 7 District victory over the Trojans from Battle.

Central (17-5, 9-3) also received 11 points from Isabella Sturgill and 10 points from Bayleigh Allison. The Warriors hosts Abingdon on Monday night in the first round of the district tourney.

Battle (9-13, 5-7) was led by Anna McKee’s 20 points, while Kara Kelley scored a dozen points.

Chilhowie 71, Holston 51

Chilhowie’s dynamic duo of Katie Barr (23 points) and Hannah Goodwin (21 points) got it done again as the Warriors whipped Holston.

Chilhowie raced out to a 23-9 lead and never looked back. Madison Lane (12 points) and Josie Sheets (11 points) also had good nights offensively for head coach Mark Halsey’s club.

Brianna Bailey led Holston with 16 points, while Riley Cober supplied a dozen points.

Sullivan East 57,

Dobyns-Bennett 51

Riley Nelson scored 15 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career to join teammates Jenna Hare and Hayley Grubb in that category as the Sullivan East Patriots earned a quality non-conference road win.

Nelson became the 23rd member of the 1K club on a layup with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It marks the second time in program history that East has three 1,000-point scorers on the same squad. The 1996 team achieved that feat with Becky Sells, Angie Fickes and Regina Bartley.

Hare had 21 points in Friday’s win as East improved to 24-8 and tuned up for the district tournament.

D-B (15-14) was led by Olivia Doran’s 18 points.

Hurley 23, Council 16

Emily Justice scored 13 points to lead Hurley as the Rebels beat Council for the second time this season.

Brianna Stevens scored nine of Council’s 16 points.

The game featured a rare statistical anomaly as Council did not convert a two-point basket. The Cobras’ points came via five 3-pointers and one free throw.

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Marion completed a perfect regular-season run through the Southwest District by eking out a victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.