PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Virginia High (girls), Holston (girls), Twin Springs (boys) are victorious

Dianna Spence connected for 22 points and Maria Wilson added 20 to lead the Virginia High Bearcats to a 60-44 non-district girls basketball win over the John Battle Trojans.

The score was tied at 18 after one quarter, but the Bearcats closed the first half on a 15-4 run to seize control.

Freshman Olivia Stevens paced John Battle with 17 points.

Holston 47, Narrows 44

Emma Bishop pulled off a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Breanna Bailey added 12 points to lead the Cavaliers to a non-district win over Narrows.

BOYS

Twin Springs 61, Holston 37

Connor Lane torched to the nets to the tune of 27 points as the Twin Springs Titans topped Holston.

Bradley Owens (11 points) and Mason Elliott (10 points) also scored in double digits for coach Tyler Webb’s team. Twin Springs led 22-10 after one quarter and never looked back.

Lane Blevins led Holston with 11 points. The Cavaliers host Chilhowie tonight in a pivotal Hogoheegee District matchup.

Cleveland 74,