PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Virginia High (boys), Honaker (boys, girls), Chilhowie (boys), Rye Cove (boys), Ridgeview (boys), Sullivan East (girls) are victorious

The trio of Dante Worley (14 points), Aquemini Martin (13 points) and Kenyae Carter (11 points) led the way for Virginia High as the Bearcats bested J.I. Burton, 64-59, in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
VHS trailed by 12 points late in the second quarter and by 11 at halftime, but dominated the second half and earned a spot in today’s 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal showdown with Lebanon.
Burton was led by Clay Hart’s 14 points.
Chilhowie 42,
Wise County Central 39
Wade Martin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals as Chilhowie led wire-to-wire in a win over Wise County Central in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
The Warriors from Smyth County led by 20 points with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter and held off the Warriors from Wise County the rest of the way.
Zac Hall added 15 points in the win. Chilhowie plays Grundy today at 7 p.m.
Parker Collins led Central with 10 points.
Rye Cove 67, Northwood 61
Ethan Chavez had another fine performance – 27 points, 12 rebounds and two assists – in Rye Cove’s victory over Northwood in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Eli Carter (21 points, nine rebounds) and Cole Rolen (13 points, five rebounds) led the way for Northwood.
Ridgeview 74, Richlands 62
Cannon Hill and Austin Mullins each scored 19 points as Ridgeview recorded an opening-round win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Chantz Robinette added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack.
Sage Webb led Richlands with 18 point and three steals.
Honaker 74, Castlewood 49
Aidan Lowe was Honaker’s high scorer as the Tigers topped Castlewood for a non-district victory.
Lucas O’Quinn added 10 points for Honaker, which closed the first half on a 32-12 run.
Castlewood was led by Brad McCoy’s 23 points.
There was a scuffle between a player from each team in the third quarter.
GIRLS
Honaker 80, Castlewood 16
Alayna McNulty scored 24 points to go along with four assists and three steals as Honaker hammered Castlewood for a non-district victory.
Kylie Vance (19 points) and Valeigh Stevens (17 points) also played well for the Tigers, who scored 32 points in the second quarter alone.
Montana Sutherland scored 10 of Castlewood’s 16 points.
Sullivan East 64, Chuckey-Doak 34
Jenna Hare scored 22 points and Sullivan East used a fast start to crush Chuckey-Doak in the opening round of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Patriots (13-4) led 19-2 eight minutes into the game and never looked back.
Hayley Grubb’s 13 points were also key for East.
Chuckey-Doake (2-9) got 10 points from Hayleigh Hensley.