PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Virginia High (boys), Honaker (boys, girls), Chilhowie (boys), Rye Cove (boys), Ridgeview (boys), Sullivan East (girls) are victorious

The trio of Dante Worley (14 points), Aquemini Martin (13 points) and Kenyae Carter (11 points) led the way for Virginia High as the Bearcats bested J.I. Burton, 64-59, in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

VHS trailed by 12 points late in the second quarter and by 11 at halftime, but dominated the second half and earned a spot in today’s 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal showdown with Lebanon.

Burton was led by Clay Hart’s 14 points.

Chilhowie 42,

Wise County Central 39

Wade Martin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals as Chilhowie led wire-to-wire in a win over Wise County Central in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.

The Warriors from Smyth County led by 20 points with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter and held off the Warriors from Wise County the rest of the way.

Zac Hall added 15 points in the win. Chilhowie plays Grundy today at 7 p.m.

Parker Collins led Central with 10 points.

Rye Cove 67, Northwood 61