PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Twin Valley tops Council in five OTs; John Battle wins season-opener; Rye Cove, Twin Springs, J.I. Burton win in girls and boys

While 2021 might just be a couple of days old, a contender for the game of the year in Southwest Virginia has already emerged.

Wade Cantrell scored 37 points as the Twin Valley Panthers outlasted rival Council for a 74-71 quintuple-overtime triumph on Saturday in an epic Black Diamond District boys basketball showdown in Buchanan County.

Council outscored the Panthers 21-12 in the fourth quarter to pull even and then the drama really piled up.

Neither team scored in the first overtime in the 51-51 deadlock.

It was knotted up at 58 after the second OT, 64 after the third OT and 68 after the fourth OT.

Cantrell scored five of Twin Valley’s six points in the final extra session as a free throw by the senior guard put the Panthers ahead to stay.

“It was pretty intense the entire game,” Cantrell said. “Council would hit a big shot and then we would hit a big shot. But ultimately it came down to who wanted it more and we kept up the intensity and we never stopped hustling.”

Isiah Boyd added 10 points in the winners, who had suffered a 70-44 setback to Ridgeview the night before.