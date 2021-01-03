PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Twin Valley tops Council in five OTs; John Battle wins season-opener; Rye Cove, Twin Springs, J.I. Burton win in girls and boys

While 2021 might just be a couple of days old, a contender for the game of the year in Southwest Virginia has already emerged.
Wade Cantrell scored 37 points as the Twin Valley Panthers outlasted rival Council for a 74-71 quintuple-overtime triumph on Saturday in an epic Black Diamond District boys basketball showdown in Buchanan County.
Council outscored the Panthers 21-12 in the fourth quarter to pull even and then the drama really piled up.
Neither team scored in the first overtime in the 51-51 deadlock.
It was knotted up at 58 after the second OT, 64 after the third OT and 68 after the fourth OT.
Cantrell scored five of Twin Valley’s six points in the final extra session as a free throw by the senior guard put the Panthers ahead to stay.
“It was pretty intense the entire game,” Cantrell said. “Council would hit a big shot and then we would hit a big shot. But ultimately it came down to who wanted it more and we kept up the intensity and we never stopped hustling.”
Isiah Boyd added 10 points in the winners, who had suffered a 70-44 setback to Ridgeview the night before.
The trio of Caleb Stocks (26 points), Calab Hess (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Kaden Stepp (11 points) led the way for the homestanding Cobras.
“It was a back-and-forth game the whole way,” said Council coach Jeremy Ratliff said. “I was super proud of how our boys came to compete. Somebody had to come out on top and unfortunately, it wasn’t us. I am sure it was a good game to watch.”
Council (0-3) has lost 48 straight games.
John Battle 46, Wise Central 32
John Battle’s first game of the season ended triumphantly for the Trojans.
Zach Smith and Bryson Almany each scored 12 points as Battle won a Mountain 7 District road game. The Trojans took a 17-12 halftime lead and controlled the entire second half.
Ben Brickey scored 17 of Central’s 32 points. The Warriors made just five shots inside the 3-point line.
Twin Springs 64, Patrick Henry 50
Connor Lane scored 18 points and Mason Elliott added 14 to lead the Titans past Patrick Henry, who were playing its first game of the season.
Cade Gobble paced Patrick Henry with 15 points. Cody Pecina added 12, while Ean Rhea and E.J. Pecina had eight apiece.
Brady Castle tallied 12 points, including three of seven 3-pointers for Twin Springs.
J.I. Burton 69, Holston 62
The quartet of Zac Campbell (26 points), Ethan Lindsey (14 points), Noa Godsey (11 points) and Trevor Culbertson (10 points) led the way as J.I. Burton held off Holston for a non-district win.
Nick Delatos led Holston (1-1) with 22 points, while Lane Blevins finished with 19 points.
Rye Cove 68, Hurley 37
Ethan Chavez (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Zachary Baker (22 points) starred as Rye Cove improved to 3-1.
Freshman Landon Bailey led Hurley with a dozen points.
GIRLS
Gate City 57, Abingdon 44
Sarah Thompson scored 20 points to lead the defending state champion Blue Devils past the Falcons.
Addyson Gibson tallied 11 points for Gate City, while Macey Mullins added 10. Gate City made seven 3-pointers, including two each by Gibson, Thompson and Mullins.
Abingdon, which was playing its first game of the season, was paced by Morgan Blevins with 16 points.
J.I. Burton 48, Holston 29
Kaylee Jenkins scored 22 points as J.I. Burton bested Holston for a non-district victory.
Holston (1-1) was led by Ashton Keith’s 14 points.
Twin Springs 39, Patrick Henry 33
Natalie Strait (14 points) and Fallyn Daniels (13 points) were the top scorers for Patrick Henry, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels lost their season-opener.
Emaleigh Powers powered Twin Springs to the win with 19 points.
Greeneville 60, Sullivan Central 41
Lauren Bailey went for 22 points and 11 rebounds as Greeneville got the best of Sullivan Central in a marquee non-conference matchup.
Breanna Yarber and Katie Horne each had 11 points for Central (6-5), which was playing its first game since Dec. 11.
Union 48, Lee High 32
Jordan Shuler’s 16 points and Abby Slagle’s 10-point, 11-rebound double-double propelled Union to a Mountain 7 District road win.
The Bears (1-2) overcame a 23-20 halftime deficit and limited Lee to 14 second-half points.
Rye Cove 42, Hurley 38
Despite a 20-point, 11-rebound, seven-steal performance from Krista Endicott, Hurley dropped a non-district decision to visiting Rye Cove.
Arianna Endicott (15 points, 13 rebounds) also played well for Hurley, while Kara Hagerman and Emma Justus each pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists.