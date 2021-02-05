PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Tori Ryan's free throws clinch win for Tennessee High; Grundy girls clinch Region 1D tourney bid; Galax boys stun George Wythe; Marion, GW girls still unbeaten

Tori Ryan made a free throw with 3.2 seconds on the clock to lift Tennessee High to a 53-52 Big 7 Conference girls basketball win over the Volunteer Falcons in the regular-season finale for the Vikings.
Madison Blair led Tennessee High (9-12, 4-8) with three 3-pointers and 16 points. Kendall Cross added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Riley Fritts tossed in 11 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds.
Volunteer was paced by Kenady Knittel with 17 points and 15 by Veda Barton.
Tennessee High will play in the District 1-AAA tournament next week.
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 45
Jessi Looney canned five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead Grundy past the Panthers to capture the Black Diamond District tournament championship.
Grundy earned the Region 1D second seed in the BDD behind regular-season champion Honaker.
Twin Valley was led by Kamryn Vance with 16 points and 14 from Rayne Hawthorne.
Eastside 76, Twin Springs 26
Anna Whited had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a resounding Cumberland District semifinal win over the Titans.
Kacie Jones had 13 points for Eastside (10-6), while Chloe Powers had 12 and Taylor Clay added 10.
Emaleigh Powers paced Twin Springs with 13 points.
Sullivan Central 61, Hampton 48
Bre Yarber followed up her school record 42 points on Wednesday with another 22 in the Cougars’ non-conference win over the Bulldogs.
Macey McClellan returned from suffering a knee injury with 14 points, while Emily Niebruegge added nine for the Cougars.
Ryleigh Nickles and Maddison McClain had 15 points each in the loss.
Thomas Walker 67, J.I. Burton 36
Shelbie Fannon and Lakin Burke scored 17 points apiece to lead the Pioneers to a Cumberland District tournament semifinal win over the Raiders.
Thomas Walker also received 13 points, including three 3s, from Tenley Jackson.
Kaylee Jenkins paced J.I. Burton with 18 points. Abby Phipps tossed in 10.
George Wythe 51, Bland County 32
Maria Malavolti set the pace with 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons blasted Bland County in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Meleah Kirtner added 11 points for the Maroons, who actually trailed 21-18 at halftime. However, GW (13-0) closed the game on a 33-9 run.
Emma Townley led Bland with 11 points.
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
Annabelle Fiscus fired in 18 points as Rural Retreat hammered Holston in the semifinals of the Hgooheegee District tournament.
Michaela Fiscus and Delanie Trivitt added nine points apiece for the Indians, who led 13-3 after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Bailey Widener led Holston with a dozen points.
Marion 50, Graham 26
The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 13-0 with a win over Graham in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.
BOYS
Holston 62, Patrick Henry 43
Lane Blevins scored 18 points and Quaheim Brooks added 10 points and seven rebounds to lift the Cavaliers past the Rebels in a Hogoheegee District semifinal game.
Nick Delatos scored 18 points for Holston (10-5), which will host Northwood in the tournament championship game tonight at 7 p.m. Blevins had five of the Cavaliers’ 11 3-pointers in the game.
Jake Hall paced the Rebels with nine points.
Sullivan Central 67,
Tri-Cities Christian 57
Sullivan Central closed out the regular season with a win over Tri-Cities Christian, led by Ethan Lane with 18 points and 17 for Ty Barb.
Joltin Harrison added 13 points and Harrison Sherfey tallied 11 for the Cougars.
Galax 44, George Wythe 37
Cole Pickett scored 11 points as fourth-seeded Galax stunned top-seeded George Wythe in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
GW (5-1) received 18 points and 10 rebounds from Peyton Coe, but the Maroons struggled for most of the night to get in a rhythm.
Volunteer 74, Tennessee High 69
Tennessee High lost to Big 7 Conference rival Volunteer for the second straight night. Wade Witcher led the Vikings with 27 points.