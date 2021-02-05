PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Tori Ryan's free throws clinch win for Tennessee High; Grundy girls clinch Region 1D tourney bid; Galax boys stun George Wythe; Marion, GW girls still unbeaten

Tori Ryan made a free throw with 3.2 seconds on the clock to lift Tennessee High to a 53-52 Big 7 Conference girls basketball win over the Volunteer Falcons in the regular-season finale for the Vikings.

Madison Blair led Tennessee High (9-12, 4-8) with three 3-pointers and 16 points. Kendall Cross added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Riley Fritts tossed in 11 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds.

Volunteer was paced by Kenady Knittel with 17 points and 15 by Veda Barton.

Tennessee High will play in the District 1-AAA tournament next week.

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 45

Jessi Looney canned five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead Grundy past the Panthers to capture the Black Diamond District tournament championship.

Grundy earned the Region 1D second seed in the BDD behind regular-season champion Honaker.

Twin Valley was led by Kamryn Vance with 16 points and 14 from Rayne Hawthorne.

Eastside 76, Twin Springs 26

Anna Whited had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a resounding Cumberland District semifinal win over the Titans.