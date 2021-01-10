PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East's duo of Bartley and Bradford, Cassidy Thomas (Ridgeview), Chase Hungate (Abingdon), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon) and Abby Slagle (Union) among Saturday's stars

Bartley and Bradford meant bad news for the Volunteer Falcons on Saturday.

Dylan Bartley scored 23 points and Ethan Bradford scored 17 points as Sullivan East High School’s terrific twosome once again played well and led the Patriots to a 68-61 non-conference boys basketball win.

East (10-5) built a 16-point lead after three quarters en route to the win.

Lebanon 47, Tazewell 46

The Lebanon Pioneers have a thing for overtime.

Seth Buchanan hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining as Lebanon won its second OT game in three days. The Pioneers had posted a 72-65 win over Honaker on Thursday in a game that required an extra session.

Sage Potts (25 points, 12 rebounds) and Preston Steele (14 rebounds) also keyed the win.

A 13-point output from Ethan Mills and a 12-ppint performance via Jacob Witt were tops for Tazewell.

Abingdon 90,

Wise County Central 22

Chase Hungate poured in 33 points and came up with eight steals as the Abingdon Falcons walloped Wise County Central in improving to 4-0.