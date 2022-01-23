PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East girls hit 16 3s to trounce Tennessee High; Honaker girls win key BDD game by 41 points; Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Parker Wolfe (Marion), Wade Witcher (West Ridge) have big games

To say the Sullivan East Patriots were in the zone on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement.

The bunch from Bluff City drained 16 3-pointers en route to an 87-60 Upper Lake Conference girls basketball victory over archrival Tennessee High.

Eight different players hit shots from beyond the arc for East (18-8, 3-1) and the Patriots scored 30 points in the game’s opening eight minutes.

Jenna Hare (25 points), Hannah Hodge (16 points) and Hayley Grubb (11 points) were the pace-setters for East. Eleven of the 12 players who got in the game for the Patriots put their names in the scoring column.

THS (2-18, 0-4) got half of its points from Kendall Cross as her 25-point performance was complemented by 11 points from Keeley Canter.

It was East’s second win over a school from Bristol this week as the Patriots vanquished Virginia High on Tuesday.

Honaker 63, Grundy 22

In a key Black Diamond District contest, Kylie Vance keyed Honaker’s 41-point victory.

The senior stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 15 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists as the Tigers (12-3, 3-0) rolled.

Kate Jessee (12 points) and Lara McClanahan (nine points, six rebounds, six assists) also played well for the defending VHSL Class 1 state champs. After a tight first quarter, Honaker ended the game on a 49-12 run.

Jessi Looney and Madison Looney each had seven points for Grundy.

Thomas Walker 58,

Pineville (Ky.) 45

Lakin Burke led three Thomas Walker scorers in double figures with 19 points and also had 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Pioneers bounced back from Friday night’s loss to Eastside.

Tenley Jackson added 14 points, while Patricia Bigge tallied 10 points and nine rebounds in helping TW improve to 8-6.

Wise Central 48, John Battle 30

Emmah McAmis scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists as Wise County Central earned a Mountain 7 District road win in Bristol.

Central’s defensive delivered as well with the Trojans failing to score in double digits in any of the four quarters. Abbie Jordan added nine points for the Warriors, who are now 11-5.

Hanna Jo McReynolds led Battle with 10 points.

BOYS

Marion 49, Patrick Henry 34

Parker Wolfe scored 25 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes cruised past Patrick Henry for a non-district win.

Marion led 12-5 after one quarter and held the momentum the rest of the way in improving to 11-3.

Jake Hall led PH with 10 points as he and Wolfe were the only players in the game to score in double digits.

Thomas Walker 65,

Pineville (Ky.) 58

Zack Kidwell scored 16 points to set the pace in Thomas Walker’s triumph.

Cameron Grabeel (14 points) and Adam Hollandsworth (13 points) also played well for the Pioneers. Sawyer Thompson scored a game-high 23 points for Pineville.

Salem 63, George Wythe 40

George Wythe fell to 3-9 with a non-district loss to the Salem Spartans.

The Maroons led 13-12 after the first quarter, but were outscored 13-6 in the second quarter and 20-9 in the third quarter.

Reed Kirtner led GW with 11 points.

Tanner Dallas was the top scorer for Salem (5-8) with 21 points.

West Ridge 61, Gate City 46

Wade Witcher scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half as the West Ridge Wolves dominated the final two quarters in the victory.

Dawson Arnold (12 points) and Cooper Johnson (10 points) also played well for West Ridge, which outscored the Blue Devils 22-8 in the third quarter.

Gate City, which led 26-22 at the break, received 13 points from Gunner Garrett and 10 points from Eli McMurray.

John Battle 69, Wise Central 52

Noah Ratliff scored 22 points as the John Battle Trojans won over Wise County Central in a Mountain 7 District clash.

JonAlan Richardson (10 points) also played well for Battle, which won for the first time since Dec. 20. Jon Blankenship and Evan Hankins finished with nine points apiece for the Trojans.

Parker Collins and Ethan Collins each scored 11 points for Central