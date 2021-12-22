PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East boys win tournament; Ridgeview boys stay unbeaten; Amber Kimberlin hits eight 3s for Marion; Lee's Hammonds, Rye Cove's Lamb each score 30

Masun Tate cooked up a 24-point performance as Sullivan East High School’s boys basketball team took a 79-65 win over West Greene to win the second annual Big H BBQ Tournament hosted by Cherokee.

Dylan Bartley added 21 points for the Patriots, who won their three games in the event by 29, 21 and 14 points. Corbin Dickenson added 12 points for the boys from Bluff City.

Calhoun City (Miss.) 60,

J.I. Burton 50

J.I. Burton fell to 0-5 with a setback to Calhoun City in a losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Lonnie Lindsey’s 13 points and Noa Godsey’s 12 points led the way for the Raiders, who never recovered after falling behind 18-8 after one quarter.

Ridgeview 62,

Letcher County Central 57

Cannon Hill scored 17 points as Ridgeview recorded a first-round win in the Battle of the Border Tournament at Lee High and remained undefeated.

Austin Mullins and Chantz Robinette added 14 points apiece for the Wolfpack (4-0), who took control of the game in the second quarter.