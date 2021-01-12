PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sage Potts (Lebanon), Tori Ryan (Tennessee High), Eli Carter (Northwood), Cade Berry (Richlands) key Monday victories

The boys basketball team at Lebanon High School is now 3-1 and the Pioneers have worked overtime to get there.

Sage Potts hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime and then scored eight of his 20 points in the extra session to lead Lebanon to a 65-59 non-district win over Honaker on Monday night.

It was the third straight OT win triumph for the Pioneers, who had needed extra time to beat Honaker and Tazewell in their previous two games.

Preston Steele also scored 20 points for Lebanon, while Andy Lambert finished with a dozen.

“I’m really proud of my guys,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “I have three seniors who have really led us during this time. We have only had two practices in the last month, because we have been quarantined twice, so we have just tried to lean on them as much as possible. Sage and Preston are as good of a pair as any in Southwest Virginia and I’m really proud of the players they have become.”

T.J. Mullins and Trajon Boyd scored 16 points apiece for Honaker.

Richlands 56, Virginia High 53