PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sage Potts (Lebanon), Tori Ryan (Tennessee High), Eli Carter (Northwood), Cade Berry (Richlands) key Monday victories

The boys basketball team at Lebanon High School is now 3-1 and the Pioneers have worked overtime to get there.
Sage Potts hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime and then scored eight of his 20 points in the extra session to lead Lebanon to a 65-59 non-district win over Honaker on Monday night.
It was the third straight OT win triumph for the Pioneers, who had needed extra time to beat Honaker and Tazewell in their previous two games.
Preston Steele also scored 20 points for Lebanon, while Andy Lambert finished with a dozen.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “I have three seniors who have really led us during this time. We have only had two practices in the last month, because we have been quarantined twice, so we have just tried to lean on them as much as possible. Sage and Preston are as good of a pair as any in Southwest Virginia and I’m really proud of the players they have become.”
T.J. Mullins and Trajon Boyd scored 16 points apiece for Honaker.
Richlands 56, Virginia High 53
The dynamic duo of Cade Berry (21 points) and Luke Wess (17 points) led the way for the Richlands Blue Tornado in a Southwest District road win.
The Blues built a 48-36 lead after three quarters and held on down the stretch. Jean Mulumba’s 10 points led the way for VHS.
Twin Springs 44, Holston 41
Connor Lane dropped in 16 points to lead the Titans to a non-district win over the Cavaliers.
Mason Elliott (11) and Ryan Horne reached double figures for Twin Springs.
Quaheim Brooks led Holston with 15 points as Brycen Sheets added 13.
Narrows 86, Chilhowie 61
Logan Green and Kolier Pruett each scored 19 points as the Narrows Green Wave got the best of visiting Chilhowie.
D.J. Martin led Chilhowie with 10 points. The Warriors were outscored 29-11 in the third quarter as Narrows pulled away.
Northwood 74, Hurley 27
Eli Carter went for 21 points and 10 rebounds as Northwood won on the road and improved to 2-0.
Carter had 17 points in the first quarter as the Panthers built a 29-8 lead. Michael Frye added 13 points in the win.
GIRLS
Tennessee High 54, Volunteer 40
Tori Ryan had the right stuff for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Her career-high 20 points to go along with 13 rebounds and two assists led the way as THS (6-6, 2-3) posted a Big Seven Conference road win.
Madison Blair (11 points, six rebounds) and Riley Fritts (11 points, three assists, two steals) also played well for the Vikings, who got off to a fast start and never looked back.
Lebanon 53, Tazewell 34
Alivia Nolley led the scoring with 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Pioneers took a Southwest District win over the Bulldogs.
Emily Musick and Alexis Horne both had nine rebounds for Lebanon.
Taylor Ray paced Tazewell with 12 points.
Ridgeview 61, Abingdon 48
Cassidy Thomas scored 14 points and dished out six assists as the Ridgeview Wolfpack pulled away in the second half for a Mountain 7 Districct win over visiting Abingdon.
Deadlocked at 23 at halftime, Ridgeview outscored the Falcons 38-25 over the game’s final 16 minutes. Brooke Frazier led the Wolfpack (2-2) with 18 points, while Hailey Sutherland produced a 17-point, 10-rebound stat line.
Randi Osborne and Morgan Blevins scored 16 points apiece for Abingdon.
Richlands 53, Virginia High 48
Erica Lamie hit five 3-pointers as part of a 15-point performance and also hauled down five rebounds as Richlands recorded a Southwest District victory over Virginia High.
Denissa Ball (14 points, eight rebounds), Jaylyn Altizer (10 points, three assists) and Racheal Rife (nine points, four assists) also played well for the Blue Tornado, which avenged a 57-39 loss suffered to the Bearcats back on Dec. 21.