PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Rye Cove's Chavez scored 39 points; Grundy (boys), Honaker (girls) win BDD showdowns; Union (boys) jumped out to a 29-0 lead; OT win for J.I. Burton boys

Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez is one of the best boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and he showcased why once again on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-6 big man delivered another big-time performance with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals as the Eagles earned a 65-52 Cumberland District win over the Eastside Spartans.
Chavez also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a night he’ll surely remember for a long time.
Chavez had 18 points in the third quarter alone as he helped Rye Cove put the game away and improve to 9-1. Matthew Rhoton and Zach Baker each contributed seven points to the win.
Eli McCoy (20 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Cole Mullins (15 points, five assists) were the top scorers for Eastside, now 5-6.
George Wythe 56, Bland County 49
Brayden Rainey scored 18 points as the George Wythe Maroons made enough plays late to beat the Bears of Bland County.
GW (3-6) also received a dozen points from Ty Campbell.
Virginia High 78, Holston 52
Dante Worley scored 17 points and Kenyae Carter added 16, leading the Bearcats the Cavaliers.
Virginia High, which made seven 3s, outscored the Cavaliers 47-29 in the second and third quarters.
Holston (1-3) was led by Randy Norris with 13 points and 10 by Lane Blevins.
Twin Springs 75, Castlewood 34
Connor Lane fired in 23 points as the Twin Springs Titans triumphed over Castlewood on the road in a Cumberland District clash.
Fresh off a solid showing in the Arby’s Classic, the Titans (7-5) had no letdown as they raced out to a 22-9 lead. They also received 11 points apiece from Bradley Owens and Ryan Horne.
Brad McCoy led Castlewood with 14 points.
Union 68, Lee High 15
Bradley Bunch had 22 points – making 10 of his 11 shots from the floor – as the Union Bears bested Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win.
Bunch scored 13 of Union’s 18 points as the Bears led 18-0 after one quarter and extended that lead to 29-0 at one point. Reyshawn Anderson (10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Malachi Jenkins (10 points) also helped Union improve to 5-3.
Lee is now 2-8.
Grundy 56, Honaker 52
Jonah Looney had 23 points as Grundy topped Honaker in a crucial early-season Black Diamond District contest.
Logan Lester and Caleb Conaway added 10 points apiece for the Golden Wave, who sprinted out to a 16-5 lead eight minutes into the game and then held off the Tigers the rest of the way.
Caden Boyd led Honaker with 22 points.
The two teams finished in a tie for first place in the BDD preseason coaches poll.
Richlands 64, Patrick Henry 62
Colton Mullins scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as Richlands eked out a non-district win over Patrick Henry.
Bryson Brown (14 points), Sam Varney (12 points) and Dylan Brown (11 points) also scored in double digits for the Blue Tornado.
PH received a dozen points apiece from Dalton Blevins and Hamilton Addair, while Takota Pecina finished with 10 points.
Hurley 49, Council 40
Eddie Hurley scored 12 points to lead Hurley to its first win of the season over Council in Black Diamond District action.
Landon Bailey added 10 points for the Rebels. Hurley had three of the Rebels’ seven 3s.
Council was led by Caleb Hess with 14 points.
J.I. Burton 67, Thomas Walker 61
Lonnie Lindsey scored 22 points as J.I. Burton outlasted Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker for an overtime win.
The Raiders outscored TW 10-4 in the extra session as Lindsey scored eight of the Raiders’ 10 points in OT. Noa Godsey contributed 18 points in the victory.
Zack Kidwell scored 26 points to lead Thomas Walker, while Cameron Grabeel contributed 14 points.
West Ridge 75, Volunteer 71
The duo of Cooper Johnson (22 points) and Wade Witcher (20 points) helped West Ridge vanquish Volunteer.
Ty Barb added 10 points for the Wolves. Joltin Harrison scored 21 points for Volunteer.
Science Hill 89, Tennessee High 38
The Hilltoppers topped Tennessee High for the second time this season.
Colin Brown and Maddox Fritts each had eight points to lead THS.
GIRLS
Honaker 47, Grundy 32
Alayna McNulty had 13 points and 10 rebounds as defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker used a fast start to win a marquee Black Diamond District game against Grundy.
The Tigers (8-3) led 10-2 after one quarter and 26-8 at halftime thanks to a fine defensive performance.
Kylie Vance added nine points and 11 boards for the Tigers.
Grundy (6-4) received 13 points from Madison Looney and a dozen points from Jessi Looney.
Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 16
Chloe Gilmer scored 21 points to lead the way for Twin Springs as the Titans topped Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.
Twin Springs (5-6) also received seven rebounds from Preslie Larkins and eight points from Abygail Finch.
Richlands 44, Patrick Henry 26
Arin Rife stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as the Richlands Blue Tornado ran their winning streak to five games.
Erica Lamie added 11 points for the Blues, who improved to 7-5.
Avery Maiden scored 14 of PH’s 26 points.
Eastside 59, Rye Cove 42
Azzy Hammons had 20 points and five steals as Eastside won its Cumberland District opener.
The Spartans (7-5, 1-0) built a 35-16 halftime lead en route to the win and also received a 15-point, seven-steal, five-assist performance from Taylor Clay and an 11-point showing from Carter Powers.
Kaylee Lamb led Rye Cove with 18 points.
Knoxville Catholic 63,
Sullivan East 40
Sydney Mains scored 33 points as Knox Catholic smashed visiting Sullivan East.
Mains is the daughter of Catholic coach Travis Mains, a King University graduate, whose team is 10-6 this season.
East (14-7) was paced by Jenna Hare’s 13 points. The Patriots were playing without senior starters Abby McCarter and Riley Nelson due to illness.
Union 66, Lee High 46
Jordan Shuler skied her way to 23 points and Abby Slagle added 19 points as the Union Bears rolled to a Mountain 7 District victory.
Union (8-2) put the game away with a 20-8 run to close the first half. Lee (3-2) received 23 points from Drew Cox.