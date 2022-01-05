PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Rye Cove's Chavez scored 39 points; Grundy (boys), Honaker (girls) win BDD showdowns; Union (boys) jumped out to a 29-0 lead; OT win for J.I. Burton boys

Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez is one of the best boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and he showcased why once again on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 big man delivered another big-time performance with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals as the Eagles earned a 65-52 Cumberland District win over the Eastside Spartans.

Chavez also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a night he’ll surely remember for a long time.

Chavez had 18 points in the third quarter alone as he helped Rye Cove put the game away and improve to 9-1. Matthew Rhoton and Zach Baker each contributed seven points to the win.

Eli McCoy (20 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Cole Mullins (15 points, five assists) were the top scorers for Eastside, now 5-6.

George Wythe 56, Bland County 49

Brayden Rainey scored 18 points as the George Wythe Maroons made enough plays late to beat the Bears of Bland County.

GW (3-6) also received a dozen points from Ty Campbell.

Virginia High 78, Holston 52