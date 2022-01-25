PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat's Fiscus sisters star; Looney combo does the same for Grundy; Marion girls are 13-2; Graves returns for Graham; Burton's Campbell scores 30 in loss to Elizabethton

The Fiscus sisters struck again.

Sophomore Annabelle Fiscus pumped in 13 points and senior Madison Fiscus added 10 points as the Rural Retreat Indians earned a 40-26 girls basketball win over Patrick Henry and remained in first place in the Hogoheegee District.

Rural Retreat improved to 3-0 in league play and 10-3 overall.

Payton Monahan led PH with 10 points.

Grundy 65, Holston 37

The dynamic duo of Madison Looney (23 points) and Jessi Looney (20 points) starred in Grundy’s non-district road win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Grundy had little trouble as the Golden Wave opened up a 20-6 lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Bailey Widener’s 19 points led the way for Holston, while Ashton Keith finished with 15 points in defeat.

Marion 54, Graham 26

The winning ways continue for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Ella Grace Moss fired in 25 points in a Southwest District girls victory over Graham on Monday night as the ‘Canes improved to 13-2.

Both losses for Marion have come at the hands of Class 3 powerhouse Carroll County.

Anna Hagy added 11 points on Monday for Marion, which led 17-5 after one quarter and 32-13 at halftime.

Elle Gunter led Graham with 11 points.

Cloudland 53, Twin Springs 27

Twin Springs dropped a non-district decision as Cloudland was too tough.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs (5-10) with 14 points.

Thomas Walker 52, Lee High 34

Lakin Burke scored 15 points as Thomas Walker trounced its Lee County rival.

All seven players who suited up scored for the Pioneers, who built a 29-12 halftime lead.

Jessee Madison (18 points) and Cassidy Hammonds (10 points) were the notable performers for the Generals.

BOYS

Holston 61, Grundy 44

Lane Blevins tallied 17 points and Dustin Bott added 12 to lead the Cavaliers to a non-district win over the Golden Wave.

Connor Finley also reached double figures in scoring for Holston (3-8) which posted its second straight win.

Thomas Gilbert led Grundy with 16 points.

Graham 64, Marion 60

David Graves returned to Graham’s lineup on Monday and the G-Men better be glad he did.

Graves poured in 25 points as the bunch from Bluefield held off the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in a tight Southwest District contest.

Marion led 42-40 after three quarters, but Graves and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw each scored eight points over the game’s final eight minutes. Turner-Bradshaw finished with 17 points.

Graves had recently been sidelined with an illness and did not play in this past weekend’s FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol.

Grant Williams led Marion with 24 points, while Jack Ford (14 points) and Bradley Thomas (11 points) also scored in double digits. Williams entered Monday averaging 21 points per game.

Thomas Walker 68, Lee High 42

The tandem of Zack Kidwell (23 points) and Cameron Grabeel (18 points) proved too tough for Lee High to stop.

Nick Kimberlin added 10 points for the Pioneers, who trailed 19-14 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the game.

Brayden Hammonds led Lee with 17 points.

Elizabethton 68, J.I. Burton 63

Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts and J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell had a scoring dual as the Cyclones edged the squad from Southwest Virginia.

Roberts finished with 30 points, 17 of those coming in the first half.

Campbell also had 30 points, 19 of which came over the course of the first two quarters.

Burton led 51-50 early in the fourth quarter, but Elizabethton rallied.