PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat's Breyln Moore, Grundy's Madison Looney, Gate City's Lexi Ervin, Chilhowie's Katie Barr and Wade Martin, Tazewell's Johan Willis lead teams to Thursday wins

Madison Fiscus (16 points, five assists) and Brelyn Moore (15 points, 12 rebounds) led the charge for Rural Retreat as the Indians rolled past Grayson County for a 63-33 non-district girls basketball win on Thursday night.

Nine different players scored for Rural Retreat (8-3), which led 22-8 after one quarter in setting the tone.

Grundy 56, Tazewell 42

Madison Looney had another stellar performance, finishing with 20 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a non-district victory.

Jessi Looney (14 points, seven rebounds) and Kaylee Compton (10 points, four rebounds, two assists) also keyed the win for the Golden Wave.

Gate City 66, John Battle 22

Lexi Ervin led three Gate City scorers in double digits with 16 points as the Blue Devils blasted John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Jaylen Carrico (14 points) and Addie Gibson (11 points) also played well for Gate City.

Chilhowie 44, Bland County 38

Katie Barr fired in 23 points as Chilhowie collected a road win.

Hannah Goodwin added 10 points for the Warriors.

BOYS

Tazewell 62, Grundy 58

Johan Willis led Tazewell with 20 points as the Bulldogs held off Grundy for a non-district victory.

Jacob Whitt had 11 of his 17 points in the second half, while Carter Creasy (11 points) also scored in double digits.

Tazewell led 35-23 at halftime and hung on down the stretch.

Landon Johnson (22 points), Thomas Gilbert (14 points) and Jonah Looney (10 points) were the top scorers for Grundy.

Chilhowie 57, Bland County 50

Wade Martin, Lucas Blevins and James Nash accounted for all 57 of Chilhowie’s points as the Warriors won at Bland County.

Martin had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Blevins produced a 21-point, 12-rebound stat line and Nash tallied 13 points as the Warriors improved to 7-5.

Brady Thompson and Jakob Pauley each had 13 points for Bland.

Chilhowie hosts Hogoheegee District rival Holston tonight.