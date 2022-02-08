PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat (girls), Honaker (girls), Union (boys) clinch district titles; Abingdon's Dayton Osborne scores 42 points; Rachael Rife (Richlands), Trajon Boyd (Honaker), Jonah Looney (Grundy), Abby Slagle (Union), Tenley Jackson (Thomas Walker) star

Rural Retreat made it a repeat and Breyln Moore helped mark the occasion with a double-double.

Moore finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Indians overwhelmed Holston, 46-16, to clinch the Hogoheegee District regular-season girls basketball title for the second straight year.

Rural Retreat (15-3, 8-0) also received 15 points from Annabelle Fiscus.

Holston (6-13, 3-5) trailed just 6-4 after one quarter, but was outscored 40-12 over the game’s final 24 minutes.

Honaker 49, Twin Valley 24

A balanced offensive attack and lockdown defense propelled Honaker to a win that clinched yet another Black Diamond District regular-season title for the Tigers.

Tailor Nolley led Honaker (18-3) with 12 points and six steals, while Kylie Vance finished with nine points. The Tigers had 23 steals as a team. There was no drama in the BDD showdown as Honaker led 15-2 eight minutes into the game.

Haylee Moore scored 14 of Twin Valley’s 24 points.

Richlands 51, Grundy 44

Racheal Rife had 16 points and six rebounds as the Richlands Blue Tornado posted a non-district win over Grundy

JJ Altizer (11 points, three steals), Erica Lamie (10 points, five rebounds) and Addy Lane Queen (nine points) also helped the Blues improve to 12-7.

Twin Springs 50, J.I. Burton 38

The trio of Kayli Dunn, Ryleigh Gillenwater and Chloe Gilmer carried the Twin Springs Titans to a triumph over their Cumberland District rivals.

Twin Springs (7-12, 3-5) received 15 points and six steals from Dunn, a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double from both Gillenwater and Gilmer.

Union 49, John Battle 46

Abby Slagle scored 26 points to lead the Bears to a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Union connected on 21 of 29 free throws in the game with Slagle hitting 15-of-17.

Brooke Bailey added 14 points for Union (11-7, 4-5).

Anna McKee paced John Battle (8-12, 4-6) with 19 points.

Abingdon 52, Lee High 30

Ella Seymore scored 23 points as Abingdon ended its losing skid with a Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Generals.

Sarah Williams added a dozen points for the Falcons, while Brenna Green finished with 10 points, AHS led 23-8 after one quarter to set the tone.

Marion 63, Graham 21

Kailey Terry set the pace with 17 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stomped Southwest District rival Graham.

Ella Grace Moss chipped in with 13 points, while Amber Kimberlin contributed a dozen points. Marion put the game away by outscoring the G Girls 26-4 in the third quarter.

Elle Gunter scored 12 of Graham’s 21 points.

Thomas Walker 71,

Hancock County 39

A 10-point performance in the game’s first quarter was only the beginning for Thomas Walker’s Tenley Jackson.

The hot start was part of a 26-point performance for Jackson as the Pioneers had no problem dispatching Hancock County.

Lakin Burke contributed 19 points to the victory.

BOYS

Abingdon 100, Lee High 38

Feb. 7, 2022 will be a date Dayton Osborne remembers for a long time.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward torched the nets to the tune of 42 points and also hauled down 19 rebounds as part of a career night in Abingdon’s Mountain 7 District beatdown of the Lee High Generals.

Lucas Honaker (21 points), Haynes Carter (11 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals), Jiames Whitted (11 points, four assists, four steals) were also vital as Abingdon improved to 12-7.

Grundy 62, Richlands 50

Jonah Looney stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Grundy earned a non-district victory.

Thomas Gilbert (17 points) and freshman Logan Lester (11 points) also played well for the Golden Wave, who seized control by ripping off a 22-8 run to close the first half.

Sage Webb led Richlands with 14 points, while Canyon Wilson and Colton Mullins supplied 11 points apiece.

Union 57, John Battle 43

Noah Jordan poured in 24 points to lead the Bears to a win over the Trojans to clinch the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.

Jordan scored 15 of his points in the second quarter.

Bradley Bunch added 13 points for Union (15-5, 10-0).

The Bears connected on 13 of 18 free throws with all coming in the second half.

Nathan Spurling led the Trojans, who trailed by only two at the half, with 10 points.

Graham 52, Marion 34

David Graves led the way with 23 points as the G-Men posted a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grant Williams led Marion with 12 points.

Honaker 94, Twin Valley 23

Trajon Boyd tossed in 26 points as the high-scoring Honaker Tigers trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Jaylon Hart (19 points, eight rebounds, five assists), Aidan Lowe (13 points) and Parker Bandy (10 points, five assists) also scored in double digits for the Tigers, who led 30-13 after one quarter and 56-19 at halftime.

All nine players who suited up for the winners scored.

Holston 61, Rural Retreat 51

Connor Finley carved up Rural Retreat’s defense to the tune of 22 points and Lane Blevins scored 20 points as well as Holston recorded a Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat and avenged last Friday’s loss to the Indians.

Dustin Bott added 10 points for the Cavaliers (7-12, 4-4), who won their second straight game.

Brady Smith’s 20 points and Gatlin Hight’s 16 points were the highlights for Rural Retreat.

Hancock County 64,

Thomas Walker 56

Hunter Hatfield led four Hancock County scorers in double figures with 16 points as the Indi-ans topped Thomas Walker.

TW led 43-37 after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on. Cameron Grabeel’s 22 points and Nick Kimberlin’s 11 points led the way for the Pioneers.