PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Robinette earns tournament MVP honors as Ridgeview wins Battle of the Border Tournament; James Whitted (Abingdon), Brayden Hammonds (Lee High), Nick Kimberlin (Thomas Walker), Audrey Brown (Tazewell), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central) have big-time performances

Chances to be victorious were good for Ridgeview High School’s boys basketball team this week because Chantz Robinette was in the zone for the Wolfpack.
Robinette scored 22 points on Thursday night in a 62-59 win over Hancock County in the championship game of the Battle of the Border Tournament in Ben Hur, Virginia.
A junior, Robinette earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 20.4 points as Ridgeview recorded wins over Letcher County Central, J. Frank White Academy and Hancock County to keep its perfect record intact.
Austin Mullins (13 points) and Cannon Hill (nine points) also played well for the Wolfpack on Thursday and joined Robinette on the all-tournament team.
“ I am very pleased with the way our team played over the last three days,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “This was a very competitive and tough tournament for us that I know will help us prepare for our [Mountain 7 District] schedule. I am very proud of our defensive effort and unselfishness throughout this tournament.”
Hunter Hatfield led Hancock County with 21 points.
Ridgeview (6-0) goes for another tournament title next week as the Wolfpack compete in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic in Wise.
Abingdon 68, Christiansburg 54
Senior James Whitted scored 18 points as the Abingdon Falcons earned a quality non-district road win.
Haynes Carter (17 points) and Dayton Osborne (15 points) also scored in double digits for Abingdon, which played the game without junior center Evan Ramsey.
Tyrique Taylor hit four 3-pointers and led Christiansburg with 17 points.
Lee High 68, J. Frank White 64
Brayden Hammonds continued to score at a high volume as he pumped in 33 points to lead the Lee High Generals to a win over J. Frank White Academy in the third-place game of the Battle of the Border Tournament.
Brynnen Pendergraft added 15 points for the Genearls. Jacob Yeary led JFWA with 20 points.
Thomas Walker 63, KACHEA 45
Nick Kimberlin led Thomas Walker’s balanced attack with 17 points as the Pioneers crushed KACHEA (Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association) in the seventh-place game of the inaugural Battle of the Border Tournament at Lee High.
Larry Hart’s 12 points and Zack Kidwell’s 11 points were also key for TW, which put the game away by opening the second half on a 19-6 run.
Charles Root led KACHEA with 19 points.
Dobyns-Bennett 104, Gate City 46
Dobyns-Bennett drilled Gate City as the Indians exploded for 44 points in the second quarter and finished with 17 3-pointers.
Ryan Jessee led Gate City with 11 points.
GIRLS
Tazewell 59,
Eastern Montgomery 55
Audrey Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Tazewell outlasted Eastern Montgomery in overtime in the fifth-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.
Maddie Day added six steals for the Bulldogs.
Mount Airy (N.C.) 61,
Northwood 26
Caroline Hayden scored 13 points for Northwood, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers lost in the seventh-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.
Grey Moore led Mount Airy with 15 points as the squad from North Carolina built a 36-13 halftime lead.
Dobyns-Bennett 43, Gate City 39
Gate City was outscored 6-2 in overtime as the Blue Devils dropped a decision to rival Dobyns-Bennett.
Lexi Ervin led GC with 14 points in the loss.
Wise Central 71,
Letcher Central (Ky.) 64
Freshman Emmah McAmis fired in 32 points as Wise County Central won a double-overtime Benefit Game.
Bayleigh Allison scored six of her seven points in the extra sessions as Central eked out the win. Abbie Jordan added 13 points in the victory. Kaylee R. Banks led Letcher County Central of Kentucky with 17 points.