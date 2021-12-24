PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Robinette earns tournament MVP honors as Ridgeview wins Battle of the Border Tournament; James Whitted (Abingdon), Brayden Hammonds (Lee High), Nick Kimberlin (Thomas Walker), Audrey Brown (Tazewell), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central) have big-time performances

Chances to be victorious were good for Ridgeview High School’s boys basketball team this week because Chantz Robinette was in the zone for the Wolfpack.

Robinette scored 22 points on Thursday night in a 62-59 win over Hancock County in the championship game of the Battle of the Border Tournament in Ben Hur, Virginia.

A junior, Robinette earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 20.4 points as Ridgeview recorded wins over Letcher County Central, J. Frank White Academy and Hancock County to keep its perfect record intact.

Austin Mullins (13 points) and Cannon Hill (nine points) also played well for the Wolfpack on Thursday and joined Robinette on the all-tournament team.

“ I am very pleased with the way our team played over the last three days,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “This was a very competitive and tough tournament for us that I know will help us prepare for our [Mountain 7 District] schedule. I am very proud of our defensive effort and unselfishness throughout this tournament.”

Hunter Hatfield led Hancock County with 21 points.