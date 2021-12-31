PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Ridgeview (girls, boys) and Richlands (girls) claim tournament titles on Thursday

Jaylyn Altizer contributed 21 points and five rebounds and Chloe Perkins tallied six rebounds and three steals to lead Richlands to the Little General Invitational Showcase championship with a 38-33 girls basketball win over Tolsia on Thursday at River View High School in Bradshaw, West Virginia.

Racheal Rife added six point and six boards, while Erica Lamie had six rebounds for the Blue Tornado (6-5), which has won four straight games.

Autumn Block had 10 points for Tolsia.

Ridgeview 51,

Hendersonville (Tenn.) 48

Braylen Strouth rebounded her own missed free throw to complete a three-point play in the final seconds to lift the Wolfpack to the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic bracket championship in Gatlinburg.

Ridgeview was up 10 with less than a minute to play, but missed 7-of-8 free throws to allow Hendersonville to tie it with seven seconds left. Strouth made first free throw attempt, rebounded her ensuring miss and made the shot for the final margin.