PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Ridgeview (girls, boys) and Richlands (girls) claim tournament titles on Thursday

Jaylyn Altizer contributed 21 points and five rebounds and Chloe Perkins tallied six rebounds and three steals to lead Richlands to the Little General Invitational Showcase championship with a 38-33 girls basketball win over Tolsia on Thursday at River View High School in Bradshaw, West Virginia.
Racheal Rife added six point and six boards, while Erica Lamie had six rebounds for the Blue Tornado (6-5), which has won four straight games.
Autumn Block had 10 points for Tolsia.
Ridgeview 51,
Hendersonville (Tenn.) 48
Braylen Strouth rebounded her own missed free throw to complete a three-point play in the final seconds to lift the Wolfpack to the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic bracket championship in Gatlinburg.
Ridgeview was up 10 with less than a minute to play, but missed 7-of-8 free throws to allow Hendersonville to tie it with seven seconds left. Strouth made first free throw attempt, rebounded her ensuring miss and made the shot for the final margin.
Hailey Sutherland scored 15 points, hauled down a single-game school-record 19 rebounds and has six blocked shots and Tsega Mullins added 10 for the Wolfpack. Caiti Hill had nine points and Brooke Frazier had eight points and six assists.
Marion 75, George Wythe 21
Kailey Terry and Amber Kimberlin each scored 18 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stomped George Wythe for a non-district victory.
Ella Grace Moss (14 points) and Anna Hagy (13 points) also scored in double digits for the ‘Canes, who opened the second half on a 20-2 run.
Honaker 67, Chilhowie 34
Taylor Nolley scored 17 points and Alayna McNulty added 13 to lead the Tigers past the Warriors.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 18 points, including three 3s.
Kylie Vance added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Lara McClanahan tallied eight points, five steals and four assists for the Tigers (6-3).
Union 60, Twin Springs 22
Chloe Gilmer scored nine points and Kaylee Keith added eight in a loss by Twin Springs (4-5) against the Bears.
Myers Park (N.C.) 57,
Sullivan East 49
Sullivan East trailed by 16 points after three quarters and a late rally fell short in a setback to Myers Park of North Carolina in the Andrew Johnson Ladies Classic.
East (14-6) was led by Jenna Hare’s 17-point performance and Riley Nelson’s 11 points.
Myers Park (8-4) was led by Anna Giannopoulu’s 18 points.
BOYS
Lebanon 58, Grundy 44
Brody Wess scored 20 points and Keyton Keene added 10 to lead Pioneers past the Golden Wave in a consolation game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Wess earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Jonah Looney was the lone scorer in double figures for Grundy with 16. Thomas Gilbert and Isaiah Boyd had eight points each.
Martinsville 51, Graham 43
Graham fell to the Martinsville Bulldogs in a matchup between strong VHSL Class 2 programs.
David Graves had 21 points in the loss for the G-Men, while Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw tossed in 11 points.
Ridgeview 50, Virginia High 47
The Ridgeview Wolfpack is 10-0 on the season and 2-for-2 on tournament titles.
A late goal-tending call on Virginia High with 0.5 seconds left on a shot by Terran Owens was the decisive score as Ridgeview won the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic on Thursday night in Wise.
The Wolfpack had won a tournament at Lee High the previous week.
Tournament MVP Cannon Hill had 14 points and five rebounds for Ridgeview, while Austin Mullins (17 points, eight rebounds) and Chantz Robinette (10 points, five rebounds) played well in the title game and joined Owens and Hill on the all-tourney team.
The team from Dickenson County trailed by 15 points with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter.
VHS was paced by 17 points and five rebounds from Dante Worley, while Ajaani Delaney (13 points, six rebounds, two steals) and Kenyae Carter (11 points) also scored in double digits. Worley and Delaney were on the all-tournament team.
Northwood 75, Wise Central 52
Cole Rolen fired in 24 points as Northwood whipped Wise County Central in a consolation game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Owen Doane (16 points, seven rebounds) and Eli Carter (14 points, eight rebounds) also played well for Northwood.
Jack England led Central with 11 points.
J.I. Burton 49, Richlands 38
Ethan Lindsey, an all-tournament selection, had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the J.I. Burton Raiders closed the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic with a victory.
Sage Webb led Richlands with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Rye Cove 51, Eastside 43
Ethan Chavez finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as Rye Cove recorded a win over Eastside in a battle between Cumberland District rivals in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Eastside led by 11 with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter, but the rest of the contest belonged to the Eagles.
Reece Mullins and Eli McCoy each scored 11 points for Eastside. Ben Sutherland of the Spartans won the tournament’s 3-point shootout.
Honaker 55, Chilhowie 52
Aidan Lowe scored 22 points as Honaker edged Chilhowie in the third-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Caden Boyd added 14 points, while Max Boyd hauled down 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Lowe earned a spot on the all-tourney team.
Isaac Booth knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers in finishing with 18 points for Chilhowie. Zac Hall added 15 points for the Warriors, while Wade Martin represented the Smyth County school on the all-tournament team.