PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Richlands vs. East Ridge (boys), Twin Valley vs. Rye Cove (girls) in finals of Hoopalachia Clasic; West Ridge vs. Brentwood Academy in Holiday Hoops title game; Bradley Bunch (Union), Thomas Gilbert (Grundy), Grant Williams (Marion), Montana Sutherland (Castlewood), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) star in wins

What did the boys basketball team at Richlands High School rely on Friday night?
Balance.
Twelve different players scored for the Blue Tornado as they topped tournament host Twin Valley, 59-24, in the semifinals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Hunter Smith and Canyon Wilson each had 10 points for the Blues, who led 18-2 after the first quarter.
Richlands plays East Ridge (Kentucky) today at 7:30 p.m. in the title game.
Tri-Cities Christian 67,
Castlewood 42
Lofton Looney led five Tri-Cities Christian scorers in double figure as the Eagles earned a win over the Castlewood Blue Devils.
Daniel Owen added 16 points for TCC, which closed the first half on a 22-8 run and finished with 11 3-pointers.
Brad McCoy and Joe Dotson each scored 11 points to lead Castlewood.
Eastside 53, Wise Central 37
Eli McCoy played well once again and Eastside was on the winning side yet again.
McCoy’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance helped the Spartans improve to 5-0.
Shawn Mullins had five steals, Cole Mullins blocked three shots and Jordan Gray contributed a six-point, four-assist, three-steal stat line to the victory.
Casey Dotson led Central with eight points.
Grundy 54, Holston 42
Thomas Gilbert tallied 21 points and three steals as the Grundy Golden Wave grabbed a non-district win over the Holston Cavaliers.
Jonah Looney added 14 points, 15 rebounds and four steals for Grundy (1-4), while Caleb Conaway finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Senior Randy Norris led Holston with 10 points. It was the season-opener for the Cavaliers.
Union 61, J.I. Burton 31
Bradley Bunch continued his torrid pace scoring 31 points to lead the Bears over the Raiders.
Bunch also had nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Malachi Jenkins added 10 points for Union (3-0) with 13 rebounds and two steals.
Marion 64, Rural Retreat 49
Grant Williams notched 23 points while Parker Wolfe followed with 16 and Bradley Thomas added 15 to lead the Scarlett Hurricanes to a win over the Indians.
Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 24 points.
East Ridge (Ky.) 76, Hurley 37
Jon Mills fired in 19 points as East Ridge hammered Hurley in the semifinals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Hurley was led by Will Layne’s 12 point and Landon Bailey’s 11 points.
Daniel Boone 46, Gate City 44
Despite 20 points from Eli McMurray, Gate City couldn’t rally for a win.
GIRLS
Rye Cove 47, Hurley 4
Kylee Lamb and Vivian Boles each scored 11 points as Rye Cove rocked Hurley in the semifinals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic
Rye Cove won for the second time in as many nights as the Eagles earned a 33-26 win over Patrick Henry on Thursday as Madeline Love’s nine points and Gracie Turner’s 14 rebounds led the way.
Patrick Henry 31, Council 3
Payton Monahan continued scoring at a consistent pace as the Patrick Henry senior scored 14 points in a win over Council.
The previous night, Monahan scored 19 of the Rebels’ 26 points in a 33-26 setback to Rye Cove. PH is 4-3.
Izabella Ratliff scored all three of Council’s points and they came in the second quarter.
Castlewood 39,
Tri-Cities Christian 32
The duo of Montana Sutherland (19 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Bri Phillips (13 points, five rebounds) got it done as the Castlewood Blue Devils topped Tri-Cities Christian.
The game was tied at 25 entering the fourth quarter, but Sutherland scored seven points and Bailey Varney scored all six of her points over the final eight minutes to help the team from Russell County prevail.
Michaela Dixon led Tri-Cities with 17 points.
Sullivan East 83,
Mountain Mission 57
Jenna Hare scored 28 points and the Sullivan East Patriots closed the game in a flurry and improved to 11-4.
Mountain Mission (3-4) took its first lead at 49-48 midway through the quarter, but the Patriots ended the game on a 35-8 scoring surge.
Hayley Grubb (21 points) and Abby McCarter (13 points) also played well for East.
Mountain Mission was led by Juliana Chacha and Anna Chacha’s 14 points.
Union 53, J.I. Burton 39
Isabella Blagg tallied 16 points and Jordan Shuler scored all of her 13 points in the second quarter as the Bears took the win over the Raiders.
Abby Slagle added 11 points for Union (4-2).
Taylor Phipps led J.I. Burton (4-3) with 10 points.
Marion 58, Rural Retreat 26
Amber Kimberlin had 17 points as Marion rolled to a win over Rural Retreat.
Kailey Terry chipped in 13 points and Ella Grace Moss added 10 points for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who raced out to a 20-6 lead.
Emily Williams led Rural Retreat with eight points.
West Ridge 55,
Morristown West 40
Emma Niebruegge scored 21 points as West Ridge walloped Morristown West for the second time this week and earned a spot in today’s title game of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall.
Fallon Taylor added a dozen points for West Ridge, which closed the first half on a 17-8 run and opened the third quarter with a 12-8 surge.
Brentwood Academy 43,
Wise Central 37
Brentwood Academy’s Trinity Fields won the 3-point shootout at the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall and then she shot down Wise County Central’s chances at winning the event.
Fields scored 21 points as Brentwood Academy took control in the second half of a semifinal win.
Brentwood Academy opened the second half on a 14-5 run and clinched a spot in today’s 4:30 p.m. title game against the West Ridge Wolves.
Central (6-1) received 15 points from Jillian Sturgill and 10 points from Emmah McAmis. The Warriors play Morristown West in the third-place game today at 3 p.m.
Ridgeview 51, Unicoi County 47
Hailey Sutherland scored 16 points as Ridgeview outlasted Unicoi County in a losers bracket game of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall.
Braelyn Strouth added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who play the Hampton Bulldogs today at 1:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game.
Hampton 67, Tennessee High 63
Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross poured in a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell in a losers bracket game of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall.
Madison McClain (22 points) and Macy Henry (20 points) were the leaders for Hampton with Henry going 10-for-10 at the free throw line.
THS, which also got 14 points from Anna Kate Kinch, plays Unicoi County today at noon in the seventh-place game of the event.
Twin Valley 54, Northwood 12
Sophomore Rayne Hawthorne had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Twin Valley cruised past Northwood in the semifinals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
The Panthers from Buchanan County scored the first 20 points of the game and never looked back against the Panthers from Smyth County.
Haylee Moore (13 points) and Kamryn Vance (10 points) also played well for Twin Valley.
Gate City 53, Daniel Boone 38
Lexi Ervin was top scorer with 10 points as Gate City held off Daniel Boone.