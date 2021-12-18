PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Richlands vs. East Ridge (boys), Twin Valley vs. Rye Cove (girls) in finals of Hoopalachia Clasic; West Ridge vs. Brentwood Academy in Holiday Hoops title game; Bradley Bunch (Union), Thomas Gilbert (Grundy), Grant Williams (Marion), Montana Sutherland (Castlewood), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) star in wins

Izabella Ratliff scored all three of Council’s points and they came in the second quarter.

Castlewood 39,

Tri-Cities Christian 32

The duo of Montana Sutherland (19 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Bri Phillips (13 points, five rebounds) got it done as the Castlewood Blue Devils topped Tri-Cities Christian.

The game was tied at 25 entering the fourth quarter, but Sutherland scored seven points and Bailey Varney scored all six of her points over the final eight minutes to help the team from Russell County prevail.

Michaela Dixon led Tri-Cities with 17 points.

Sullivan East 83,

Mountain Mission 57

Jenna Hare scored 28 points and the Sullivan East Patriots closed the game in a flurry and improved to 11-4.

Mountain Mission (3-4) took its first lead at 49-48 midway through the quarter, but the Patriots ended the game on a 35-8 scoring surge.

Hayley Grubb (21 points) and Abby McCarter (13 points) also played well for East.