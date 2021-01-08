PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Potts, Steele, Lambert star as Lebanon boys beat Honaker in OT

Sage Potts was powerful, Preston Steele was a sharpshooter and Andy Lambert was clutch as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a 72-65 overtime win over Honaker on Thursday night in a non-district boys basketball game.

Lambert hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Potts finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds for Lebanon (1-1), while Steele scored seven of his 24 points in the extra session.

Trajon Boyd led four Honaker scorers in double figures with 22 points.

J.I. Burton 69, Castlewood 23

The Raiders jumped out to a 43-15 halftime lead to take a Cumberland District decision over the Blue Devils.

Zac Campbell led J.I. Burton with 18 points, while Trevor Culbertson added 13 and Ethan Lindsey had 10.

Castlewood was paced by Hunter Hicks with nine points.

Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45

Chilhowie forced 37 turnovers, while recording 20 steals in a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

D.J. Martin led the Warriors (2-0) with 22 points. Jonathan Phelps added 14 points and Josh Tuell had 10.