PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Potts, Steele, Lambert star as Lebanon boys beat Honaker in OT

Sage Potts was powerful, Preston Steele was a sharpshooter and Andy Lambert was clutch as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a 72-65 overtime win over Honaker on Thursday night in a non-district boys basketball game.
Lambert hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Potts finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds for Lebanon (1-1), while Steele scored seven of his 24 points in the extra session.
Trajon Boyd led four Honaker scorers in double figures with 22 points.
J.I. Burton 69, Castlewood 23
The Raiders jumped out to a 43-15 halftime lead to take a Cumberland District decision over the Blue Devils.
Zac Campbell led J.I. Burton with 18 points, while Trevor Culbertson added 13 and Ethan Lindsey had 10.
Castlewood was paced by Hunter Hicks with nine points.
Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45
Chilhowie forced 37 turnovers, while recording 20 steals in a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
D.J. Martin led the Warriors (2-0) with 22 points. Jonathan Phelps added 14 points and Josh Tuell had 10.
Brady Smith scored 17 points for Rural Retreat.
Sullivan East 89,
Johnson County 59
Ethan Bradford scored 23 points, canning five of the Patriots’ 12 3-pointers to lead the Patriots to a road win over the Longhorns.
Johnathan Waldon had 18 points for the Patriots. Dylan Bartley talked 16 and Logan Murray added 12 for Sullivan East.
Jackson Earnhardt paced the Longhorns with 28 points.
Holston 66, Patrick Henry 46
Quaheim Brooks had 21 points and eight rebounds as Holston owned the second half in a Hogoheegee District win over visiting Patrick Henry.
The Cavaliers (3-2) trailed 30-23 at halftime, but outscored the Rebels (1-3) by a 43-16 margin over the game’s final 16 minutes. Brycen Sheets and Braxton Vannoy contributed 11 points apiece to the victory.
Ean Rhea and T.J. Pecina led PH with 11 points apiece.
Abingdon 84, Lee High 69
Behind 21 points, six blocks and six rebounds from 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore Evan Ramsey, Abingdon improved to 3-0 with a Mountain 7 District road win over Lee High.
Jake Thacker (19 points, eight assists, three steals), Jake O’Quinn (17 points, eight rebounds) and Chase Hungate (11 points, six rebounds, four assists) also helped Abingdon’s high-octane offense.
Jaxon Collier had 30 points to lead the way for Lee.
Gate City 72, Wise Central 45
Dakota Howell scored a dozen points as Gate City whipped Wise County Central to win its first Mountain 7 District game of the season.
Eleven different players scored for Gate City, which led 38-18 at halftime.
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
Nick Owens (20 points) and Zach Dales (12 points) were the leaders as the G-Men improved to 4-0.
Bryson McCall’s 16 points led the way for Tazewell, now 1-2.
Ridgeview 51, John Battle 43
Ridgeview improved to 5-0, while John Battle fell to 1-2.
No other details were provided.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 31, Holston 26
Natalie Strait scored 10 points as the Rebels rallied from an early eight-point deficit to claim a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.
Ella Jackson and Fallyn Daniels scored eight points each for Patrick Henry (2-1, 2-0).
Holston was paced by Emma Bishop with eight points.
Abingdon 52, Lee 38
The senior duo of Morgan Blevins and Randi Osborne celebrated their Senior Night in leading the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.
Blevins led all scorers with 22 points, while Osborne added eight for Abingdon (2-1), which will visit Wise County Central on Saturday.
Drew Cox paced Lee with 18 points.
J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 18
Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Castlewood dropped a Cumberland District decision to J.I. Burton.
Twin Springs 57, Rye Cove 38
Emaleigh Powers powered her way to 26 points, five rebounds and five assists as Twin Springs rolled past rival Rye Cove.
Madeline Love’s 12-point, 10-rebound performance was the highlight for Rye Cove.