PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry), Hailey Patel (George Wythe), Lily Gray (Lebanon), Anna McKee (John Battle), Chantz Robinette (Ridgeview), Bryson Smelser (Rural Retreat), Ella Seymore (Abingdon) among stars in Friday night wins

Payton Monahan took charge for Patrick Henry leading the Rebels to a 57-51 non-district overtime girls basketball win against Rye Cove on Friday night.
Monahan sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with time running out in the fourth quarter. The senior then scored all 11 points for the Rebels in OT. Monahan, an Emory & Henry College signee, finished the night with 32 points and was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.
Kaylee Lamb led Rye Cove with 27 points.
Wise County Central 67,
Eastside 53
The quartet of Bayleigh Allison (18 points, 10 rebounds), Jill Sturgill (16 points), Emmah McAmis (16 points) and Abbie Jordan (12 points) led the way as the Wise County Central Warriors remained unbeaten at 5-0.
Taylor Clay (15 points, seven steals, five assists) was the top performer for Eastside, now 3-3.
Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31
Lily Gray pulled down a rebound and went back up for a bucket with 44 seconds left in the game to lift the Pioneers over the Blue Devils.
Lauren Boothe led Lebanon with 18 points as Montana Sutherland led Castlewood with 2 points and 14 rebounds.
Rural Retreat 55, Grayson Co. 36
Nine different players scored for Rural Retreat, led by Annabelle Fiscus’ 12 points, as the Indians rolled past Grayson County and improved to 4-1.
John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44
Anna McKee poured in 22 points as the John Battle Trojans topped J.I. Burton and improved to 3-3. Taylor Phipps led Burton with 10 points.
George Wythe 62, Fort Chiswell 41
Hailey Patel tallied 29 points in leading the Maroons to a win over Fort Chiswell.
McKenzie Tate added 14 for George Wythe.
Abingdon 46, Virginia High 41
Ella Seymore scored 22 points as Abingdon beat a team from Bristol for the second straight night.
Twenty-four hours after a win over Tennessee High, Abingdon vanquished Virginia High. Sarah Williams added 10 points and a 10-1 run that spanned the third quarter put the Falcons (2-1) in control.
Dianna Spence led VHS (2-3) with 14 points.
Twin Springs 48, Council 12
Chloe Gilmer set the pace with 19 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals as the Twin Springs Titans improved to 3-0 under first-year head coach Robin Tiller.
Thomas Walker 46,
Pineville (Ky.) 32
Lakin Burke had 25 points as Thomas Walker pounded Pineville.
Marion 56, Chilhowie 36
Ella Grace Moss scored 18 points and hauled down 13 rebounds as Marion mashed Smyth County rival Chilhowie.
Sullivan East 57,
Morristown East 33
Jenna Hare (21 points), Riley Nelson (14 points) and Hayley Grubb (11 points) all scored in double digits as Sullivan East improved to 9-3.
BOYS
Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31
Chantz Robinette torched the nets for 23 points as Ridgeview trounced Twin Valley.
Cannon Hill added 16 points for Ridgeview (2-0) as 11 different players scored for the Wolfpack.
Twin Valley (0-3) did not have a scorer reach double digits.
Rural Retreat 66,
Eastern Montgomery 33
Bryson Smelser had seven of Rural Retreat’s 23 steals and also handed out five assists as the Indians annihilated Eastern Montgomery.
Gatlin Hight’s 14 points and Brady Smith’s seven-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance also led the way.
Eastside 59, Lee High 52
Eli McCoy had 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Gray finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals as the Eastside Spartans improved to 3-0.
Reece Mullins added a dozen points for the winners, while Brayden Hammonds poured in a game-high 25 points for Lee.
Marion 45, Chilhowie 23
Grant Williams scored 17 points in leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win over Warriors.
Rye Cove 52, Patrick Henry 39
Ethan Chavez (15 points, eight rebounds), Zach Baker (14 points) and Matthew Rhoton (10 points, three assists) led the way in Rye Cove’s win.
Lebanon 63, Castlewood 35
Andy Lambert (16 points) and Chance Parker (12 points) were the top scorers for Lebanon as the Pioneers posted a win over their Russell County archrivals.
Brad McCoy led Castlewood (3-1) with 10 points.