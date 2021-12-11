PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry), Hailey Patel (George Wythe), Lily Gray (Lebanon), Anna McKee (John Battle), Chantz Robinette (Ridgeview), Bryson Smelser (Rural Retreat), Ella Seymore (Abingdon) among stars in Friday night wins

Payton Monahan took charge for Patrick Henry leading the Rebels to a 57-51 non-district overtime girls basketball win against Rye Cove on Friday night.

Monahan sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with time running out in the fourth quarter. The senior then scored all 11 points for the Rebels in OT. Monahan, an Emory & Henry College signee, finished the night with 32 points and was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.

Kaylee Lamb led Rye Cove with 27 points.

Wise County Central 67,

Eastside 53

The quartet of Bayleigh Allison (18 points, 10 rebounds), Jill Sturgill (16 points), Emmah McAmis (16 points) and Abbie Jordan (12 points) led the way as the Wise County Central Warriors remained unbeaten at 5-0.

Taylor Clay (15 points, seven steals, five assists) was the top performer for Eastside, now 3-3.

Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31

Lily Gray pulled down a rebound and went back up for a bucket with 44 seconds left in the game to lift the Pioneers over the Blue Devils.