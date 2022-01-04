 Skip to main content
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry (girls) and Holston (girls, boys) posted Monday night wins
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry (girls) and Holston (girls, boys) posted Monday night wins

Avery Maiden dominated to the tune of 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 52-42 non-district girls basketball victory over the Titans from Twin Springs on Monday night.

PH (6-4) trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but outplayed the Titans the rest of the way in beating the team from Scott County for the second time in six days.

Patrick Henry senior guard Payton Monahan had a game-high 19 points.

Twin Springs (4-6) was led by Chloe Gilmer’s 14-point, six-rebound performance and the 10-point, four-rebound showing of Kaylee Keith.

Holston 76, Council 39

Kennedy Morgan led five Holston scorers in double digits with 16 points as the Cavaliers cruised to a non-district road win over the Council Cobras.

Ashton Keith (15 points), Bailey Widener (13 points), Brianna Bailey (12 points) and Molly Turner (10 points) also had good nights for Holston. The Cavaliers (3-6) closed the first half on a 26-8 scoring surge.

Isabelle Stevens led Council with 17 points, while Izabella Ratliff added 13 points in the loss.

BOYS

Holston 58, Council 35

Connor Finley and Dustin Bott each scored 13 points as Holston began a busy week by collecting its first victory of the season.

The Cavaliers (1-2) trailed 9-8 eight minutes into the game, but closed the first half on a 16-1 run to seize control. Lane Blevins added 10 points in the win.

It was the first of five games this week for the dudes from Damascus, who play at Virginia High tonight.

Council’s Caleb Hess led all scorers with 18 points.

