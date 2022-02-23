PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Northwood (boys), Holston (boys), Twin Springs (boys), Thomas Walker (girls), Wise Central (girls), Ridgeview (girls), Grundy (girls) advance

There will be new VHSL Region 1D boys basketball champion in 2022.

Cole Rolen scored 23 points and Northwood overcame a seven-point deficit for four minutes to go to squeak past defending regional champ J.I. Burton, 58-55, in a Region 1D quarterfinal contest on Tuesday night.

Owen Doane and Sam Rhea had 11 points each and Eli Carter added 10 for the Panthers (16-6), who play Eastside in Thursday’s semifinals.

Lonnie Lindsey paced the Raiders (13-12) with 20 points. Clay Hart added 12 and Noa Godsey tossed in 11.

Holston 50, Grundy 48

Trent Johnson tallied 16 points and Holston rallied for a road win over Grundy in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

The Cavaliers (10-14) trailed 28-21 at halftime and 39-39 after three quarters before making big plays down the stretch to prevail.

Lane Blevins added 14 points in the win.

Jonah Looney (21 points) and Thomas Gilbert (10 points) were the top scorers for Grundy, which finished the season 12-12.

Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 48

Bradley Owens scored 20 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career as Twin Springs trounced Lebanon in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Connor Lane’s 14 points, Ryan Horne’s 12 points and Mason Elliott’s 10 points were also key for Twin Springs (16-8) on a night the Titans were clicking.

Chance Parker led Lebanon (16-9) with 11 points.

Volunteer 51, Sullivan East 49

Garrison Barrett scored 14 point and Andrew Knittel added 10, lifting top-seeded Volunteer to a third place finish over the Patriots in the District 1-AAA consolation game in Church Hill.

Sullivan East, which will travel to District 2 champion Greeneville to open the upcoming Region 1-3A tournament, was led by Dylan Bartley with 18 points, 11 from Braden Standbridge and 10 apiece by Logan Murray and Masun Tate.

GIRLS

Thomas Walker 58, Chilhowie 49

Lakin Burke tallies 23 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists in the Pioneers’ Region 1D quarterfinal victory over the Warriors.

Patricia Bigge had a double-double with 10 points and 16 boards. Tenley Jackson added 14 points and five assists.

Katie Barr paced Chilhowie with 24 points. Hannah Goodwin added 10.

Wise County Central 70,

Graham 24

Freshman Emmah McAmis scored 24 points, and also contributed seven rebounds and five assists and Jill Sturgill added eight points and four assists in the Warriors’ Region 2D opening round rout of the G-Girls.

Abbie Jordan added eight rebounds and three assists for Wise County Central. Isabella Sturgill and Emilee Brickey scored eight points each for the Warriors.

Elle Gunter paced Graham with 15 points.

Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26

Ridgeview raced out to a 30-0 lead as the Wolfpack had little trouble rolling past Richlands in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Hailey Sutherland (18 points, seven rebounds), Brooklyn Frazier (eight points, seven assists) and Caiti Hill (eight points, seven rebounds) helped the Wolfpack improve to 21-4 and earn an appointment with Mountain 7 District rival Gate City in the regional semifinals.

Erica Lamie had six points for Richlands and her 3-pointer in the second quarter got the Blue Tornado (13-12) on the board.

Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39

Another day, another double-double for Madison Looney.

The Grundy standout finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Golden Wave earned a VHSL Region 1D quarterfinal win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Grundy (16-8) also received 11 points from Heileigh Vencill, an 11-point, 11-rebound stat line from Jessi Looney and five points and four rebounds from Amber Dotson.

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

Abingdon couldn’t stop Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin as the Falcons season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.

Ervin fired in 30 points – all in the first three quarters – as top-seeded Carroll County improved to 20-1. Kale Easter added 10 points as Carroll County had nine different players score.

Abingdon (9-16) was led by sophomore Ella Seymore’s 14 points.