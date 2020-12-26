PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Nine 3-pointers by Wise Central's Hannah Large, Eli McCoy's 18 rebounds for Eastside key wins

Hannah Large was living large from the 3-point line on Saturday night and as a result the girls basketball team at Wise County Central nailed down win No. 3 on the season.

Large, a senior, made nine shots from beyond the arc en route to a 29-point outburst as Central earned a 69-53 non-district victory over the visiting Eastside Spartans.

Central is the first team from Southwest Virginia to move to 3-0 and is more than likely the first VHSL team to get off to such a start in the 2020-21 season.

Large was 9-for-15 on her 3-point attempts in establishing a single-game school record. She made three in the first quarter, two in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth. Her other points came on two free throws in the fourth quarter.

“ She was on fire tonight as she found her groove early and kept shooting, with several of those shots being challenged,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Her teammates made several good passes to assist her.”

Jill Sturgill added 11 points. Eastside (0-2) was led by Anna Whited’s 15 points and an 11-point performance from Chloe Powers.

