PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe), Trevor Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Makayla Keen (Twin Valley), Ty Campbell (GW) star in wins

Meleah Kirtner pumped in 18 points to lead a balanced attack as the George Wythe Maroons recorded a 57-40 non-district girls basketball win over rival Rural Retreat on Saturday afternoon.
Makenzie Tate (15 points) and Autumn Guthrie (12 points) also scored in double digits as GW beat Rural Retreat for the second time.
The Maroons led just 20-19 at halftime, but used a 20-7 third-quarter scoring surge to seize control.
Annabelle Fiscus led Rural Retreat with 11 points.
Gate City 62, John Battle 15
Sarah Thompson tallied 13 points in leading the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.
Anna McKee led John Battle with eight points.
Union 48, Abingdon 40
Sophomores Brooke Bailey and Isabella Blagg scored a dozen points apiece as Union earned a quality Mountain 7 District road win.
The Bears led 28-17 at halftime, opened the second half on an 11-1 run and then held off Abingdon the rest of the way.
Morgan Blevins (16 points) and Randi Osborne (15 points) accounted for 31 of Abingdon’s 40 points.
Wise Central 56, Lee High 27
Bayleigh Allison led a balanced attack with 10 points as Wise County Central improved to 9-1.
Ten of the 11 players who saw time for the Warriors reached the scoring column. Head coach Robin Dotson’s club led 18-5 after one quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
Lee (1-8) did not have a player score in double figures.
Twin Valley 54, Bland County 45
Makayla Keen scored 22 points as Twin Valley topped non-conference rival Bland.
Kamryn Vance (15 points, four steals, four assists) also played well for the Panthers.
BOYS
J.I. Burton 74, Thomas Walker 47
Trevor Culbertson torched the net to the tune of 20 points as J.I. Burton earned a bounceback win.
A night after losing at Rye Cove, Burton dispatched the Pioneers as Zac Campbell (18 points), Jordan Mabe (14 points) and Noa Godsey (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Up just 32-28 at halftime, Burton outscored TW 42-19 over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Caleb Yeary led the Pioneers with 20 points.