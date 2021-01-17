PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe), Trevor Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Makayla Keen (Twin Valley), Ty Campbell (GW) star in wins

Bayleigh Allison led a balanced attack with 10 points as Wise County Central improved to 9-1.

Ten of the 11 players who saw time for the Warriors reached the scoring column. Head coach Robin Dotson’s club led 18-5 after one quarter and 38-6 at halftime.

Lee (1-8) did not have a player score in double figures.

Twin Valley 54, Bland County 45

Makayla Keen scored 22 points as Twin Valley topped non-conference rival Bland.

Kamryn Vance (15 points, four steals, four assists) also played well for the Panthers.

BOYS

J.I. Burton 74, Thomas Walker 47

Trevor Culbertson torched the net to the tune of 20 points as J.I. Burton earned a bounceback win.

A night after losing at Rye Cove, Burton dispatched the Pioneers as Zac Campbell (18 points), Jordan Mabe (14 points) and Noa Godsey (11 points) also scored in double digits.

Up just 32-28 at halftime, Burton outscored TW 42-19 over the game’s final 16 minutes.

Caleb Yeary led the Pioneers with 20 points.