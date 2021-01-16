PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Marion's boys take court for first time this season; Grundy's Cade Looney dominated; A three-way tie atop Hogoheegee District standings; Marion, Thomas Walker, Honaker girls still unbeaten

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes didn’t win their season-opening boys basketball game on Friday night, but just being on the court was a victory for the school from Smyth County.

Marion became the final team in far Southwest Virginia to open the hoops season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, suffering a 65-58 loss to Southwest District rival Tazewell.

“It felt good and I was just happy for our guys to finally get out there to play – especially for the seniors,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “Over the next 16 days, we’re going to play 11 or 12 games, so it’s going to be a packed schedule.”

Bradley Thomas (23 points), Grant Williams (13 points) and Tanner Grubb (11 points) were the top scorers for Marion. Bryson McCall led Tazewell with 17 points, while Josiah Jordan contributed 15 points to the victory.

Grundy 62, Honaker 48

Grundy senior Cade Looney had another good night at the office as the Golden Wave downed Black Diamond District rival Honaker.

Looney finished with 21 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks and hauled down his 1,000th career board.

Thomas Gilbert added 16 points for Grundy, which raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead.