PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Marion's boys take court for first time this season; Grundy's Cade Looney dominated; A three-way tie atop Hogoheegee District standings; Marion, Thomas Walker, Honaker girls still unbeaten

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes didn’t win their season-opening boys basketball game on Friday night, but just being on the court was a victory for the school from Smyth County.
Marion became the final team in far Southwest Virginia to open the hoops season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, suffering a 65-58 loss to Southwest District rival Tazewell.
“It felt good and I was just happy for our guys to finally get out there to play – especially for the seniors,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “Over the next 16 days, we’re going to play 11 or 12 games, so it’s going to be a packed schedule.”
Bradley Thomas (23 points), Grant Williams (13 points) and Tanner Grubb (11 points) were the top scorers for Marion. Bryson McCall led Tazewell with 17 points, while Josiah Jordan contributed 15 points to the victory.
Grundy 62, Honaker 48
Grundy senior Cade Looney had another good night at the office as the Golden Wave downed Black Diamond District rival Honaker.
Looney finished with 21 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks and hauled down his 1,000th career board.
Thomas Gilbert added 16 points for Grundy, which raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead.
Trajon Boyd and T.J. Mullins scored 11 points apiece for Honaker.
Holston 67, Northwood 56
Lane Blevins and Quaheim Brooks turned in double-doubles to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.
Blevins poured in 31 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and Brooks tallied 15 points with 13 rebounds. Bryson Sheets collected 12 rebounds.
Holston’s win has created three-way deadlock atop the league standings between Holston, Northwood and Chilhowie.
Michael Frye led Northwood with 29 points while Eli Carter added 21.
Chilhowie 73, Rural Retreat 55
The best tool for Chilhowie to repair its confidence after a loss to Northwood the night before was Josh Tuell’s scoring ability.
Tuell went for 21 points as the Warriors rolled past Rural Retreat and find themselves in a three-way tie atop the Hogoheegee District standings with Holston and Northwood.
Lucas Blevins (14 points) and D.J. Martin (11 points) also played well for the Warriors. Sophomore Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 11 points.
Graham 56, Lebanon 46
Zach Dales fired in 16 points as the Graham G-Men remained in first place in the Southwest District.
David Graves added 15 points in the win. The bunch from Bluefield built a 31-22 halftime lead.
Sage Potts scored 19 points for Lebanon, while Preston Steele added 11 points.
Thomas Walker 55, Castlewood 44
Thomas Walker won a Cumberland District road game as Caleb Yeary’s 19 points and Zack Kidwell’s 16-point outburst paced the Pioneers.
Gavin Monk led Castlewood with 14 points.
Twin Springs 73, Eastside 62
Twin Springs topped Eastside at home and avenged an earlier loss to the Spartans.
Providence Academy 66,
White Academy 26
Thomas Messimer scored 24 points as Providence Academy whipped White Academy.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 70, Castlewood 12
Shelbie Fannon scored 30 points – 17 of which came in the first quarter – as Thomas Walker remained unbeaten with a Cumberland District road win.
Lakin Burke added a dozen points for the Pioneers (8-0, 5-0), who led 36-0 at halftime.
Thomas Walker goes to Eastside on Wednesday in a first-place matchup in the Cumberland District.
Eastside 56, J.I. Burton 43
Anna Whited turned in a double-double scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and also came away with five steals in leading the Spartans to a win over the Raiders.
Burton held a 23-21 halftime lead, but Eastside got hot in the third quarter outscoring the Raiders 24-11.
Kacie Jones and Chloe Powers both had 13 points for the Spartans.
Taylor Phipps led J.I. Burton with 15 points.
Marion 65, Tazewell 51
The trio of Amber Kimberlin (15 points), Hayley Farris (14 points) and Kaily Terry (12 points) led the way as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 6-0.
Tazewell (0-7) received 15 points apiece from Audrey Brown and Mallorie Whittaker.
Honaker 61, Grundy 32
Leeanna McNulty’s 26-point, 16-rebound masterpiece helped the Honaker Tigers improve to 5-0.
Halle Hilton added 15 points for the Tigers, while Kylie Vance collected 12 rebounds and four steals.
Honaker led 22-4 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Grundy was led by Heileigh Vencill’s 11 points.
Ridgeview 66, John Battle 30
It was a good night for the Frazier family as the Wolfpack walloped John Battle.
Ridgeview head coach Donnie Frazier collected his 200th career victory, while his daughter, Brooke, dished out 10 assists in establishing a single-game school record.
Hailey Sutherland (25 points, nine rebounds) and Cassidy Thomas (15 points) also played well in the win.
Anna McKee scored 18 of Battle’s 30 points.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 55, Richlands 49
Heileigh Vencill’s 20 points and Haylie Payne’s 14-point, seven-rebound performance highlighted Grundy’s win over Richlands.
Denissa Ball (15 points, eight rebounds) led the way for Richlands, while Erica Lamie and Logan Lewis each scored a dozen points for the Blue Tornado.
Rural Retreat 51, Holston 32
A 13-point performance from Madison Fiscus propelled Rural Retreat to a Hogoheegee District win. Emma Bishop led Holston with 18 points.