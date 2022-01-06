 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Marion, Chilhowie girls collect non-district wins
Marion’s Amber Kimberlin surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on Wednesday night and she did it in impressive fashion.

Kimberlin collected 39 points – outscoring her team’s opponent by 23 points – as the Scarlet Hurricanes cruised to a 79-16 non-district girls basketball win over the Northwood Panthers.

Kimberlin had 20 points in the first quarter alone as the ‘Canes led 32-5 eight minutes into the game.

Taylor Blackburn had 11 of Northwood’s 16 points.

Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60

Katie Barr scored 23 points and Josie Sheets added 17 to lead Chilhowie past Fort Chiswell 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Madison Lane added 17 points for the Warriors (4-6).

Fort Chiswell (5-8) made nine 3s in the loss.

