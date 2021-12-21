PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Madison Looney (Grundy), Nathan Spurling (John Battle), BJ Castle (Twin Springs), Morgan Varney (Lebanon), Azzy Hammons (Eastside) lead teams to Monday wins

Grundy High School’s Madison Looney continued her stellar season by finishing with 24 points, 21 rebounds, seven assists and a block in a 66-52 non-district girls basketball triumph over Tazewell on Monday.
Jessi Looney (19 points, 14 rebounds), Kaylee Compton (10 points, five rebounds) and Heil-eigh Vencill (nine points, three assists) also played well for the Golden Wave.
Richlands 31, Patrick Henry 17
Addy Lane Queen had nine points and nine rebounds as Richlands recorded a road win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.
Arin Rife added eight points and seven boards for the Blue Tornado, while Jaylyn Altizer fi-ished with five points, two steals and two assists.
Payton Monahan led PH with six points.
Union 51, Twin Springs 29
Abby Slagle scored 15 points as Union topped Twin Springs for a non-district win.
The Bears (5-2) raced out to a 12-0 lead in setting the tone and never looked back.
Sophomore Jordan Shuler added 10 points in the victory.
Twin Springs (4-3) was led by Kaylee Keith’s 12 points.
Lebanon 43, Council 12
Morgan Varney scored 19 points as the Lebanon Pioneers cruised past Council.
Lebanon built a 12-2 lead after one quarter, finished with six 3-pointers and improved to 4-5.
Eastside 66, Hazard (Ky.) 20
Freshman Azzy Hammons had 18 points and four assists as the Eastside Spartans duked it out with Hazard and prevailed in the first round of the Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic.
Taylor Clay added 16 points, six assists and five steals for the Spartans (4-3), while Lexi Love pulled down eight rebounds.
BOYS
John Battle 62, Holston 36
Nathan Spurling scored 26 points in leading the Trojans to a win over the Cavaliers.
Connor Finley paced Holston (0-2) with 20 as the Cavaliers took the early lead 15-7 after one quarter.
Twin Springs 63, Honaker 35
BJ Castle had 17 points to lead four Twin Springs scorers in double digits as the Titans trounced Honaker.
Bradley Owens (14 points), Connor Lane (14 points) and Mason Elliott (10 points) also led the way for Twin Springs, which connected on 11 3-pointers. The Titans also eliminated Honaker from last season’s Region 1D tournament.
Aiden Lowe had nine points for Honaker.
Sullivan East 79, Cocke County 58
Dylan Bartley dumped in 26 points as Sullivan East cruised past Cocke County in a tournament hosted by Cherokee.
Corbin Dickenson’s 21 points and Logan Murray’s 14 points were also vital for the Patriots, who knocked down a dozen 3-pointers. Dickenson made seven shots from beyond the arc.
Grundy 49, Tazewell 47
Caleb Conaway finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals as the Grundy Golden Wave held off Tazewell for a non-district triumph.
Isaiah Boyd added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for Grundy.
Freshman Carter Creasy was the top scorer for Tazewell with 18 points.
Lebanon 80, Council 39
Eleven different players scored for Lebanon – led by Andy Lambert’s 15 points – as the Pioneers pounded Council for a non-district victory and improved to 5-1.
Hunter Musick (11 points) and Seth Buchanan (10 points) had a double digit output in scoring as well. The Pioneers scored 28 points in the game’s first eight minutes.
Dawson Stevens and Caleb Hess scored 14 points apiece for Council.
Richlands 66, Patrick Henry 48
Canyon Wilson led the Blue Tornado with 16 points in a win over the Rebels.
Dalton Blevins paced Patrick Henry (2-5) with 18.
Richlands was 16 for 21 from the free throw line while Patrick Henry was 5 for 8.
Spencer County (Ky.) 78,
Eastside 37
Spencer County sank a sublime 19 3-pointers in a smackdown of previously unbeaten Eastside in the Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic.
Ten of the 11 players for the Bears made at least one shot from beyond the arc. Eastside was led by Jordan Gray’s 14 points.
Paintsville (Ky.) 67, J.I. Burton 40
Colby Fugate fired in 24 points as Paintsville pounded J.I. Burton in the Smoky Mountain Holi-day Classic.
Burton didn’t have a player score in double digits with Zac Campbell and Clay Hart scoring eight points apiece.