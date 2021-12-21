PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Madison Looney (Grundy), Nathan Spurling (John Battle), BJ Castle (Twin Springs), Morgan Varney (Lebanon), Azzy Hammons (Eastside) lead teams to Monday wins

Lebanon 43, Council 12

Morgan Varney scored 19 points as the Lebanon Pioneers cruised past Council.

Lebanon built a 12-2 lead after one quarter, finished with six 3-pointers and improved to 4-5.

Eastside 66, Hazard (Ky.) 20

Freshman Azzy Hammons had 18 points and four assists as the Eastside Spartans duked it out with Hazard and prevailed in the first round of the Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic.

Taylor Clay added 16 points, six assists and five steals for the Spartans (4-3), while Lexi Love pulled down eight rebounds.

BOYS

John Battle 62, Holston 36

Nathan Spurling scored 26 points in leading the Trojans to a win over the Cavaliers.

Connor Finley paced Holston (0-2) with 20 as the Cavaliers took the early lead 15-7 after one quarter.

Twin Springs 63, Honaker 35

BJ Castle had 17 points to lead four Twin Springs scorers in double digits as the Titans trounced Honaker.