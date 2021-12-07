 Skip to main content
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Lebanon (boys), Twin Springs (girls, boys), Northwood (girls), Grundy (girls), Grayson County (girls), Morristown East (girls, boys) earn Monday night wins

Andy Lambert led a balanced attack with 13 points as Lebanon earned a 63-46 non-district win at Grundy on Monday night in a matchup between two of the best boys basketball teams in Region 1D.

Keyton Keene, a Grundy transfer, added a dozen points for the Pioneers.

Ten different players scored for Lebanon, which built a 38-24 halftime lead and continued to set the tone in the second half.

Landon Johnson (12 points, five assists), Jonah Looney (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Thomas Gilbert (10 points) were the leaders for Grundy.

Twin Springs 62, Council 35

Bradley Owens pumped in 24 points as Twin Springs took a non-district road win over the Council Cobras.

Connor Lane added 18 points for the Titans, who closed the first half on a 22-4 run.

Dawson Stevens was Council’s leading scorer with nine points.

Morristown East 86, West Ridge 60

The West Ridge Wolves lost for the third time in their last four games. The first-year program is now 6-3.

GIRLS

Northwood 57, Hurley 28

Caroline Hayden had 18 points and 12 rebound as Northwood improved to 2-1 with a non-district victory over Hurley.

Taylor Blackburn added 14 points and five steals for the Panthers, who raced out to an 18-3 lead.

Senior Emily Justice led Hurley with 10 points.

Grundy 46, Lebanon 43

Madison Looney dominated to the tune of 27 points and 19 rebound as the Grundy Golden Wave downed Lebanon for a non-district win.

Jessi Looney and Kaylee Compton added eight points apiece with Looney pulling down six rebounds.

Twin Springs 46, Council 15

A 13-point performance by Kaylee Keith led the way for the Twin Springs Titans as they cruised past Council for a victory.

Katlin Castle added nine points for the squad from Nickelsville. Isabelle Stevens scored 11 of Council’s 15 points.

Grayson County 49, Holston 38

Kylie Pope scored 19 points as Grayson County earned a non-district victory over the visiting Holston Cavaliers.

Junior Bailey Widener led Holston with nine points, while junior Ashton Keith finished with eight points in the loss.

Morristown East 47, West Ridge 43

West Ridge is now 6-3 after losing a low-scoring road game.

