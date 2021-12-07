PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Lebanon (boys), Twin Springs (girls, boys), Northwood (girls), Grundy (girls), Grayson County (girls), Morristown East (girls, boys) earn Monday night wins

Andy Lambert led a balanced attack with 13 points as Lebanon earned a 63-46 non-district win at Grundy on Monday night in a matchup between two of the best boys basketball teams in Region 1D.

Keyton Keene, a Grundy transfer, added a dozen points for the Pioneers.

Ten different players scored for Lebanon, which built a 38-24 halftime lead and continued to set the tone in the second half.

Landon Johnson (12 points, five assists), Jonah Looney (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Thomas Gilbert (10 points) were the leaders for Grundy.

Twin Springs 62, Council 35

Bradley Owens pumped in 24 points as Twin Springs took a non-district road win over the Council Cobras.

Connor Lane added 18 points for the Titans, who closed the first half on a 22-4 run.

Dawson Stevens was Council’s leading scorer with nine points.

Morristown East 86, West Ridge 60

The West Ridge Wolves lost for the third time in their last four games. The first-year program is now 6-3.