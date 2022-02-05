PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Jake Hall (Patrick Henry), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Zac Hall (Chilhowie), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central) among Friday's many stars

The race for first place in the Hogoheegee District got a little tighter on Friday night.

Jake Hall had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels posted a 65-57 boys basketball win over the first-place Northwood Panthers.

Northwood (11-5, 7-1) entered the night with a two-game lead, but that advantage over Chilhowie (11-7, 5-2) is now down to one game.

Hamilton Addair also scored 14 points and Dalton Blevins added 11 points in the win. PH (7-12, 3-5) had also beaten the Panthers in the first game of the season in a tournament held in Bristol.

Cole Rolen led Northwood with 22 points on Friday, while Owen Doane added 13 points.

Sullivan East 70, Virginia High 48

For the Virginia High Bearcats, there was no stopping Dylan Bartley.

The Sullivan East sharpshooter went off for 31 points as the Patriots powered their way to a victory and remained unbeaten this season against teams from Bristol.

Braden Standbridge added 14 points for East, which opened the second half on a 25-9 run to put the game away.

Dante Worley’s 18 points led Virginia High, while Elijah Green added a dozen points.

Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71

Zac Hall scored 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors over the Pioneers.

Wade Martin added 23 points for Chilhowie (11-7) with eight assists. Isaac Booth reached double figures for the Warriors with 13. A night after shooting just 25 percent in a loss to Northwood, Chilhowie revved up its offense.

Lebanon was led by Brody Wess, Andy Lambert and Keyton Keene each with 13 points.

Volunteer 67, Tennessee High 46

Volunteer got the upper hand on the Vikings as Tennessee High is still searching for Upper Lakes Conference victory No. 1.

Brandon Dufore led THS with 21 points.

Eastside 65, Castlewood 47

Jordan Gray (17 points), Eli McCoy (13 points, 16 rebounds) and Ean Bright (12 points) led the way for Eastside in a Cumberland District victory.

The Spartans led just 15-12 after one quarter, but pulled away in the second and third quarters. Eastside shot 30 free throws, compared to just nine for Castlewood.

Castlewood received 14 points apiece from Brad McCoy and Caden Dishman. The Blue Devils led 10-1 to start the game.

Rural Retreat 68, Holston 54

Gatlin Hight’s 18-point, 10-rebound performance helped Rural Retreat record a Hogoheegee District victory over visiting Holston.

The Indians (6-13, 1-6) sprinted out to a 10-3 lead and that fast start was key. Brady Smith (13 points, six assists, six rebounds), Levi Crockett (14 points) and Caleb Roberts (10 points) also played well in a quality win for first-year head coach Dewayne Morris.

Lane Blevins scored 13 points and Connor Finley scored a dozen points for Holston.

Gate City 59, John Battle 47

Ryan Jessee scored 22 points to lead the way for Gate City as the Blue Devils bested John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Ryland Mullins added 12 points in the win. Nathan Spurling was Battle’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49

Ethan Chavez had 25 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and one block as Rye Cove won on the road and remained tied for first place in the Cumberland District.

Zach Baker and Matthew Rhoton added 10 points apiece for the Eagles (16-3, 7-2), while Andrew Jessee doled out six assists.

Nick Kimberlin led TW with 19 points.

GIRLS

Eastside 63, Castlewood 31

Carter Powers had 21 points, five steals and four assists in powering Eastside to a Cumberland District win over Castlewood.

Azzy Hammons (21 points, five steals) and Taylor Clay (10 points) also starred for the Spartans, who led 44-17 at halftime.

Montana Sutherland (14 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Baileey Varney (10 points) led the way for Castlewood.

Patrick Henry 48, Northwood 18

Northwood didn’t dare stop Shaina Addair as the Patrick Henry standout scored a game-high 15 points in a Hogoheegee District victory.

PH (11-8, 5-3) also received 13 points from Payton Monahan and led 12-0 after one quarter.

George Wythe 46,

Grayson County 18

Abby Berry led the way with 16 points as the Maroons took the win over the Blue Devils.

Hailey Patel reached double figures with 10 points for George Wythe and had seven steals.

Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34

Annabelle Fiscus fired in 23 points as Rural Retreat remained unbeaten in Hogoheegee District play.

The Indians (14-3, 7-0) also received 11 points from Madison Fiscus.

Holston (6-12, 3-4) was led by Ashton Keith’s 11 points and Molly Turner’s 10 points. The Cavaliers never recovered after falling behind 18-6.

Wise County Central 77,

Lee High 23

One freshman phenom and two Sturgills were the stars for Wise County Central in a Mountain 7 District beatdown of the Generals.

Ninth-grader Emmah McAmis had 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Warriors (16-5, 8-3), while Jill Sturgill’s 15-point, five-assist performance and Isabella Sturgill’s 12-point, four-assist stat line were also vital.

Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39

A 26-point, seven-rebound, six-assist, five-block, four-steal masterpiece by Lakin Burke highlighted Thomas Walker’s Cumberland District triumph.

Patricia Bigge (18 points, nine rebounds), Autumn Collingsworth (14 points) and Tenley Jackson (10 points) also led a balanced attack for TW.

Kaylee Lamb scored 19 points for Rye Cove.

Gate City 30, John Battle 20

Makayla Bays scored 10 points as Gate City prevailed in a low-scoring Mountain 7 District clash.

A 10-3 run to close the game sealed the deal for the Blue Devils.

Kara Kelley led Battle with 10 points.

Sullivan East 78, Virginia High 44

Senior Night was a success at Sullivan East as 12th-graders Hayley Grubb, Riley Nelson and Abby McCarter combined for 29 points in a victory over Virginia High.

Junior Jenna Hare led the Patriots (22-8) with 31 points as they beat VHS (8-8) for the second time this season. Grubb had 13 points to bring her career total to 1,464.

Virginia High was led by Maria Wilson’s 22 points.

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37

Katie Barr (19 points) and Hannah Goodwin (14 points) led the way once again as Chilhowie won a Hogoheegee District game.

The Warriors led 13-1 after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Goodwin had five points in the opening eight minutes to set the tone.

Lauren Boothe led Lebanon with 13 points.

Richlands 43, Tazewell 25

Racheal Rife had nine points and nine rebounds as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Tazewell in a matchup between Southwest District archrivals.

The Blues (11-7, 4-2) also got nine rebounds from Arin Rife and six boards apiece from Addy Lane Queen and Jaylyn Altizer.

Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 24

Kendall Cross had 16 points for Tennessee High as the Vikings suffered a lopsided loss on the road.

BOYS

LATE THURSDAY

West Ridge 82, Johnson County 58

Cooper Johnson had six of West Ridge’s 11 3s to finish with 24 points in the Wolves’ non-conference win at Johnson County.

Wade Witcher added 14 points for West Ridge, which fell behind 18-11 after one quarter, but then outscored the Longhorns 49-17 over the next two periods.

Johnson County was paced by Skyler Lawson with 10 points.

GIRLS

LATE THURSDAY

West Ridge 53, Johnson County 28

The Wolves picked up the non-conference win in Mountain City on Thursday.

No other information was received.