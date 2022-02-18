PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: It'll be Gate City vs. Union in the finals of the Mountain 7 District boys tourney; Marion (girls), Fort Chiswell (boys) reach tourney title games

It’s postseason time and that tends to be when Gate City plays its best basketball.

Case in point Thursday’s semifinal game in the Mountain 7 District boys hoops tournament.

The Blue Devils erased an early 16-point deficit in rallying for a 45-35 victory over the Abingdon Falcons in a semifinal game in Big Stone Gap.

Gate City fell behind 19-3 eight minutes in, but cut the deficit to 28-21 at halftime as Gunner Garrett scored eight of his 15 points in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take the lead and then pulled away down the stretch. Ryan Jessee led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Haynes Carter’s 11 points were tops for AHS. The Falcons (15-8) committed 26 turnovers and were outscored 42-16 over the game’s final 24 minutes.

Union 75, Ridgeview 43

Bradley Bunch (32 points) and Malachi Jenkins (25 points) played at a high level as Union rocked Ridgeview in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Bunch had 14 of his 19 points in the first quarter for the top-seeded Bears (18-5), while Jenkins scored 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Union put the game away.

Austin Mullins led Ridgeview (18-6) with 10 points.

Dobyns-Bennett 84, West Ridge 64

Dobyns-Bennett defeated West Ridge for the third time this season with this victory occurring in the semifinals of the TSSAA District 1-4A tournament.

West Ridge plays at Daniel Boone on Saturday in the third-place game as the Wolves will play a regional tourney game on the road next week.

Fort Chiswell 67, George Wythe 39

Siler Watson had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Fort Chiswell topped archrival George Wythe in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

GW was led by Rex Delp’s 12 points. The Maroons fell behind 20-12 after one quarter and never recovered.

GIRLS

Marion 58, Graham 25

Anna Hagy scored 15 points as Marion’s offensive attack was balanced as usual in win over the Graham G-Girls.

Ella Grace Moss (14 points) also played well for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who had seven different players score.

Elle Gunter led Graham with 13 points. The G-Girls trailed 26-5 after one quarter.