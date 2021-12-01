PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Isaac Presley buzzer-beater for Patrick Henry; stellar varsity debuts for Hammons (Eastside), Williams (Abingdon), McAmis (Wise Central); P. Wade's first win as Castlewood boss; wins for Sullivan East boys, girls among Tuesday's highlights

Isaac Presley rebounded his own miss and made a step-back 3 with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Patrick Henry Rebels to a 50-48 boys basketball win over the Northwood Panthers in the first round of the Coach Ballard Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Presley led Patrick Henry (1-0) with 14 points, while Dalton Blevins added 10. Jake Hall added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels.
Eli Carter led Northwood (0-1) with 18 points. Cole Rolen added eight.
Sullivan East 65, Daniel Boone 62
Braden Standbridge scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a quality win over Daniel Boone.
Dylan Bartley added 13 points for the Patriots, who prevailed in a game that was close throughout.
Creed Musick led Boone with 20 points.
Bland County 65, Rural Retreat 42
David Boone scored 17 points and Eli Walters added 15 to lead the Bears past the Indians.
Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat (1-1) with 13 points, while Brady Smith added nine.
Brady Thompson and Chance James added 11 points each for Bland County (1-0).
Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43
The duo of Eli Gillespie (22 points) and Holden Cassell (19 points) helped Grayson County start fast in a win over Chilhowie.
Wade Martin led Chilhowie with 11 points. The Warriors trailed 44-18 at halftime.
Castlewood 61, Council 35
Brad McCoy fired in 25 points as Castlewood cruised to a win over Council and made Patrick Wade a winner in his first game as the Blue Devils’ head coach.
Coleman Cook added 14 points and played stellar defense for Castlewood, while Jimmy Sexton scored a dozen points.
Council received 14 points from Dawson Stevens.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 68, Daniel Boone 42
Jenna Hare fired in 23 points to lead three Sullivan East scorers in double figures as the Patriots cruised past Daniel Boone.
Haley Grubb’s 15 points and Kyle Hurley’s 13 points also led the way for East (6-3), which closed the first half on a 13-0 run.
Boone (3-4) did not have a player score in double digits.
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39
Brelyn Moore’s 13-point, 11-rebound performance led the way for Rural Retreat as the Indians bested Bland County.
Madison Fiscus (14 points) and Annabelle Fiscus (12 points) also set the pace for the Indians, who limited Bland to eight points over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
Abingdon freshman Sarah Williams fired in 23 points in her varsity debut, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons dropped a season-opening decision to the Pulaski County Cougars.
Ella Seymore added nine points for AHS, which fell behind 26-12 after one quarter and never recovered.
Paige Huff had 21 points to lead Pulaski County. The Cougars were the 2021 VHSL Class 4 state runner-up.
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24
Katie Barr fired in 20 points as Chilhowie opened the season by getting the best of Grayson County.
The Warriors led 10-3 after one quarter and 26-9 at halftime.
Eastside 71, Patrick Henry 36
Freshman Azzy Hammons had 23 points in her first varsity game as Eastside earned a first-round win over Patrick Henry in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Carter Powers (20 points) and Taylor Clay (16 points) also played well for the Spartans, who were clicking on all cylinders offensively as Hammons and Powers each drained five 3-pointers.
Payton Monahan had 19 points for Patrick Henry in what was Kasey Uecker’s debut as the head coach of the Rebels.
Eastside plays hosts Virginia High in a semifinal game on Friday at 4 p.m.
Thomas Walker 51, Richlands 37
Lakin Burke had 29 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in helping Thomas Walker top Richlands in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Burke was 13-for-18 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free throw line. Tenley Jackson added 11 points in the victory.
Gillian Guerriero and Chloe Perkins each had eight points for Richlands.
Wise County Central 63,
J.I. Burton 21
Emmah McAmis dominated to the tune of 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, seven steals and one block as Wise County Central whipped the J.I. Burton Raiders in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Jillian Sturgill’s 12-point, six-steal performance was also key for Central, which forced 31 turnovers and limited Burton to eight field goals.
Abby Phipps led the Raiders with 10 points.
Castlewood 32, Council 9
Montana Sutherland fired in 17 points as Castlewood opened the season by cruising past Council in a low-scoring non-district contest.
Bailee Varney added nine points for the Blue Devils.
Isabelle Stevens had six of Council’s nine points.
Virginia High 59, Holston 32
Maria Wilson scored 25 points as Virginia High had no trouble with Holston in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Dianna Spence’s 14 points also helped the Bearcats, who led 18-0 after the first quarter and 30-6 at halftime.
Bailey Widener led Holston with nine points.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS
Tri-Cities 51, ACTS 16
Michaela Dixon finished with 23 points and six steals, while Grace Williams had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) as Tri-Cities Christian Academy took a win over Abingdon Christian Team Sports.