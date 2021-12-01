PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Isaac Presley buzzer-beater for Patrick Henry; stellar varsity debuts for Hammons (Eastside), Williams (Abingdon), McAmis (Wise Central); P. Wade's first win as Castlewood boss; wins for Sullivan East boys, girls among Tuesday's highlights

Madison Fiscus (14 points) and Annabelle Fiscus (12 points) also set the pace for the Indians, who limited Bland to eight points over the game’s final 16 minutes.

Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50

Abingdon freshman Sarah Williams fired in 23 points in her varsity debut, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons dropped a season-opening decision to the Pulaski County Cougars.

Ella Seymore added nine points for AHS, which fell behind 26-12 after one quarter and never recovered.

Paige Huff had 21 points to lead Pulaski County. The Cougars were the 2021 VHSL Class 4 state runner-up.

Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24

Katie Barr fired in 20 points as Chilhowie opened the season by getting the best of Grayson County.

The Warriors led 10-3 after one quarter and 26-9 at halftime.

Eastside 71, Patrick Henry 36

Freshman Azzy Hammons had 23 points in her first varsity game as Eastside earned a first-round win over Patrick Henry in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.