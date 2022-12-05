Prep Hoops Roundup: Holston shoots past Hurricanes, Rural Retreat beats Eastern Montgomery

Sophomore Cade Caywood scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while senior Connor Finley added 20 points as Holston earned a 57-53 non-district win over Marion on Monday night.
Reid Osborne led Marion with 17 points and JB Carroll added 10.
Rural Retreat 54,
Eastern Montgomery 39
Caleb Roberts collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Indians earned a non-district win over the Mustangs.
Bryson Smelser contributed nine points, six assists and five steals for Rural Retreat.
GIRLS
Graham 50, Galax 42
Graham picked up a road victory over the Maroon Tide.
Grundy 62, J.I. Burton 48
A triple-double by Jessi Looney – 12 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds – helped the Grundy Golden Wave open the season with a win.
Heileigh Vencill (15 points), Kate Bostic (12 points, three assists), Sophia Belcher (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Makailah Estep (six points, two rebounds) also keyed the victory.
