 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Prep Hoops Roundup: Holston shoots past Hurricanes, Rural Retreat beats Eastern Montgomery

  • 0
Basketball logo

Sophomore Cade Caywood scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while senior Connor Finley added 20 points as Holston earned a 57-53 non-district win over Marion on Monday night.

Reid Osborne led Marion with 17 points and JB Carroll added 10.

Rural Retreat 54,

Eastern Montgomery 39

Caleb Roberts collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Indians earned a non-district win over the Mustangs.

Bryson Smelser contributed nine points, six assists and five steals for Rural Retreat.

GIRLS

Graham 50, Galax 42

Graham picked up a road victory over the Maroon Tide.

People are also reading…

Grundy 62, J.I. Burton 48

A triple-double by Jessi Looney – 12 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds – helped the Grundy Golden Wave open the season with a win.

Heileigh Vencill (15 points), Kate Bostic (12 points, three assists), Sophia Belcher (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Makailah Estep (six points, two rebounds) also keyed the victory.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham junior Ty’Drez Clements created a buzz among Virginia High School League football fans last week by rushing for 409 yards and seven scores in the Region 2D title game.

Cody Dolin enjoyed a front row seat to the fast-paced show.

John Battle boys advance to Ballard Lee finals

John Battle boys advance to Ballard Lee finals

John Battle advanced to the 2022 Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic title game by defeating Marion on Friday and will face George Wythe in the last of eight games tonight. Honaker and Ridgeview will meet today in the girls championship game at 4. 

Wright, Worley star for Virginia High

Wright, Worley star for Virginia High

Virginia High senior basketball player Aly Wright spent hours this summer with Dr. Dish. Those daily checkups paid off Wednesday night....Dante Worley also had a big night for the Bearcats, which swept past Patrick Henry. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts