PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) with 37-point, 23-rebound performance; Ridgeview girls are 6-1; Chilhowie vs. Virginia High, Ridgeview vs. Honaker in semis of PVNB Tourney

Haylee Moore had herself a game.
The Twin Valley High School standout went for 37 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks as the Panthers posted a 58-45 girls basketball win over East Ridge from Kentucky on Tuesday.
Moore banked in a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the end of the first quarter as part of her memorable performance. She scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal for Twin Valely.
Kamryn Vance added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in the win.
Ridgeview 47,
St. Agnes Academy 33
Bailey Frazier canned three 3s and scored 17 points and Hailey Sutherland added 16 for the victorious Wolfpack in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Ridgeview (6-1) fell behind 17-9 after one quarter and then held the Memphis-based Stars scoreless in the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead at the break. The Wolfpack, which will play in the Yellow Bracket semifinals today, outscored the Stars 20-6 in the final period to pull away for the victory.
Ivy Gasaway paced the Stars with 10 points
Bullitt East (Ky.) 64,
Sullivan East 42
Jenna Hare was the lone Sullivan East scorer in double figures with 11 as the Patriots dropped a decision to Bullitt East, Ky. in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville.
Bullitt East (10-1), which broke open a two-point game with a 15-0 run to end the third quarter, was led by Emma Egan with 17 points and 13 from Logan Ortega.
Sullivan East (13-5), which also got eight points from Riley Nelson, will face South Greene or Knox Catholic today at 1:30 p.m.
Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55
Ashley Roark scored 24 points and Blair Jackson added 22 to lead the Pioneers past the Warriors. That duo combined for six of Fort Chiswell’s eight 3s in the win.
Chilhowie was paced by Katie Barr with 23 points. Hannah Goodwin added 21.
Wise Co. Central 79, Eastside 51
Emmah McAmis led Wise County Central with 29 points, including three 3s. Abbie Jordan added 16 points, including four of the Warriors’ 11 3s.
Bayleigh Allison added 13 points for the 7-2 Warriors.
Azzy Hammons led Eastside (5-5) with 21 points and Taylor Clay had 13. Both had three 3s apiece.
Patrick Henry 40, Twin Springs 34
Payton Monahan pumped in 16 points as Patrick Henry topped Twin Springs for a non-district road win.
Sophia Wright contributed nine points to the victory.
Chloe Gilmer tallied 11 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead the way for Twin Springs. Kaylee Keith added nine points and Preslie Larkin tallied eight rebounds for the Titans.
Marion 67, John Battle 40
The trio of Anna Hagy (18 points), Amber Kimberlin (12 points) and Hayley Farris (12 points) helped Marion mash John Battle.
Battle received 13 points from Hanna Jo McReynolds and 10 points from Kara Kelley.
Union 48, Thomas Walker 47
Abby Slagle scored 14 points as Union edged Thomas Walker.
Jordan Shuler scored 10 points in the win, while Lakin Burke led TW with a game-high 18 points.
BOYS
Honaker 49, Rye Cove 47
Aidan Lowe scored 13 points and Parker Bandy canned three 3s to finish with 11, leading Honaker to a win over Rye Cove in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s Prior Center.
Honaker led 29-22 at halftime and survived to advance to the semifinals today against Ridgeview.
Ethan Chavez paced previously unbeaten Rye Cove with 19 points. Ethan Baker added 10 in the loss.
Virginia High 54, Lebanon 43
Dante Worley and Aquemini Martin scored 10 point apiece to lead Virginia High to the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Virginia High, which will play Chilhowie in today’s semifinals, took a 30-9 lead at halftime.
Andy Lambert had 20 points for the Pioneers. Hunter Musick added nine.
Bluefield (W.Va.) 56, Graham 40
David Graves had 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as Graham lost to its archrival.
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 40
Zac Hall scored 23 points as Chilhowie clipped Grundy in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Wade Martin (17 points) and Lucas Blevins (10 points) also played well for the Warriors, who play Virginia High in the semifinals.
Logan Lester led Grundy with 15 points.
Ridgeview 68, Eastside 64
Cannon Hill had 21 points and eight rebounds as Ridgeview recorded a win over Eastside in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Ridgeview never trailed and led by 15 with 5:08 remaining, before holding off a late charge by the Spartans.
Jordan Gray led Eastside with 22 points and five rebounds.