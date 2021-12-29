PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) with 37-point, 23-rebound performance; Ridgeview girls are 6-1; Chilhowie vs. Virginia High, Ridgeview vs. Honaker in semis of PVNB Tourney

Haylee Moore had herself a game.

The Twin Valley High School standout went for 37 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks as the Panthers posted a 58-45 girls basketball win over East Ridge from Kentucky on Tuesday.

Moore banked in a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the end of the first quarter as part of her memorable performance. She scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal for Twin Valely.

Kamryn Vance added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in the win.

Ridgeview 47,

St. Agnes Academy 33

Bailey Frazier canned three 3s and scored 17 points and Hailey Sutherland added 16 for the victorious Wolfpack in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Ridgeview (6-1) fell behind 17-9 after one quarter and then held the Memphis-based Stars scoreless in the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead at the break. The Wolfpack, which will play in the Yellow Bracket semifinals today, outscored the Stars 20-6 in the final period to pull away for the victory.

Ivy Gasaway paced the Stars with 10 points