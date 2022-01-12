PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: GW's Patel hits 10 3s, scores 32 points; Gary Johnson gets first win as Council's head coach;Rural Retreat (girls) win key Hogo showdown; Madison Looney (Grundy), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Brody Wess (Lebanon), Dante Worley (Virginia High) have quality outings

Grundy 70, Hurley 49

Isiah Boyd led four Grundy scorers in double digits with 18 points as the Golden Wave hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Boyd also had seven rebounds and three steals as Grundy (4-7, 2-0) set the tone from the start. Jonah Looney (16 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, four steals), Thomas Gilbert (14 points, three assists) and Landon Johnson (13 points, six assists, four steals) keyed the win as well.

Hurley was led by sophomore Landon Bailey’s 21 points, while freshman Landon Adkins added 11 points.

Abingdon 76,

Wise County Central 30

Abingdon had four players score in double digits – led by Konnor Kilgore’s 17-point outburst – as the Falcons flew past Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District win.

Dayton Osborne (14 points), Luke Honaker (12 points) and Haynes Carter (10 points) also played well for AHS. All nine players who played in the game for Abingdon got in the scoring column.

Central trailed 20-6 after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.