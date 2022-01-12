PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: GW's Patel hits 10 3s, scores 32 points; Gary Johnson gets first win as Council's head coach;Rural Retreat (girls) win key Hogo showdown; Madison Looney (Grundy), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Brody Wess (Lebanon), Dante Worley (Virginia High) have quality outings

George Wythe senior Hailey Patel canned 10 3-pointers and poured in 32 points – outscoring Grayson County’s entire team by herself – as the Maroons cruised to a 50-30 Mountain Empire District girls basketball victory on Tuesday night.
The Maroons closed the first half on a 12-2 run to seize control.
Wise Central 60, Abingdon 31
Freshman Emmah McAmis fired in 22 points as the Wise County Central Warriors overpowered Abingdon for their first Mountain 7 District win of the season.
Central (8-4, 1-2) raced out to a 14-4 lead eight minutes into the game and never looked back. Jill Sturgill (11 points) and Bayleigh Allison (11 points) also played well for the Warriors.
Sarah Williams had 17 of Abingdon’s 31 points. Ella Seymore, a standout for the Falcons, was limited to four points against Central’s tenacious defense.
Holston 60, Northwood 28
Brianna Bailey led four Cavaliers in double figures with 16 to lead Holston past the Panthers in a Hogoheegee District rout.
Ashton Keith added 13 points, Bailey Widener had 12 and Molly Turner canned 10 for the Cavaliers.
Northwood (2-7, 0-1) was led by Caroline Hayden with nine points.
Patrick Henry 35, Lebanon 34
Senior Madelyn Fore scored the go-ahead bucket on a jumpshot in the line in the closing moments as the Patrick Henry Rebels eked out a Hogoheegee District win over Lebanon.
Payton Monahan had 10 points for PH, which had six different players score.
Morgan Varney scored half of Lebanon’s points as her total of 17 happened to be a game-high.
Sullivan East 72, Volunteer 48
Jenna Hare had 24 points as the Sullivan East Patriots vanquished Volunteer.
Hayley Grubb added 12 points for East (15-8) to bring her career scoring total to 1,392, while Riley Nelson contributed 10 points to the triumph.
Volunteer (10-8) was led by Vera Barton’s 16 points.
Rural Retreat 55, Chilhowie 51
Annabelle Fiscus fired in 18 points as Rural Retreat recorded a Hogoheegee District win over Chilhowie in a matchup between the Hogoheegee District’s preseason favorites.
Brelyn Moore added 11 points for the Indians.
Katie Barr scored 32 of Chilhowie’s 51 points.
Twin Valley 45, Council 6
Haylee Moore scored 16 points and hauled down 22 rebounds as Twin Valley trounced Council for a Black Diamond District victory.
Morgan Lester added 11 points and three steals for the Panthers (10-2, 1-0), who led 14-2 after one quarter.
Grundy 52, Hurley 13
Madison Looney stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks as the Grundy Golden Wave easily won.
Grundy also received a seven-point, seven-assist, five-rebound stat line from Heileigh Vencill.
Rye Cove 45, Castlewood 27
All eight players who got in the game scored for Rye Cove as the Eagles cruised to a Cumberland District win over Castlewood.
Kaylee Lamb led the Eagles with 13 points. Castlewood got a dozen points apiece from Montana Sutherland and Bailee Varney.
Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 44
Azzy Hammons scored 19 points as Eastside downed J.I. Burton for a Cumberland District win.
The Spartans (8-5, 2-0) also received 14 points from Carter Powers, 13 points from Taylor Clay and 10 rebounds via Lexi Love.
Thomas Walker 56,
Twin Springs 47
Lakin Burke scored 18 points as Thomas Walker held off Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Tenley Jackson (15 points) and Patricia Bigge (10 points) also had solid performances for TW. The Pioneers led 41-25 after three quarters and withstood a late charge by the Titans.
Providence Academy transfer Kayli Dunn had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Twin Springs.
Tazewell 34, Virginia High 28
Mallorie Whittaker had eight points and 10 rebounds as Tazewell stunned Virginia High for a Southwest District victory.
Daniel Boone 53, West Ridge 50
Daniel Boone’s Kyleigh Bacon was sizzling as she hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final seconds.
West Ridge (13-6) is now 0-2 in Big 5 Conference play.
Unicoi County 59,
Tennessee High 29
Tennessee High lost on the road. No other details were provided.
BOYS
Grundy 70, Hurley 49
Isiah Boyd led four Grundy scorers in double digits with 18 points as the Golden Wave hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.
Boyd also had seven rebounds and three steals as Grundy (4-7, 2-0) set the tone from the start. Jonah Looney (16 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, four steals), Thomas Gilbert (14 points, three assists) and Landon Johnson (13 points, six assists, four steals) keyed the win as well.
Hurley was led by sophomore Landon Bailey’s 21 points, while freshman Landon Adkins added 11 points.
Abingdon 76,
Wise County Central 30
Abingdon had four players score in double digits – led by Konnor Kilgore’s 17-point outburst – as the Falcons flew past Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District win.
Dayton Osborne (14 points), Luke Honaker (12 points) and Haynes Carter (10 points) also played well for AHS. All nine players who played in the game for Abingdon got in the scoring column.
Central trailed 20-6 after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
The Warriors were playing shorthanded with just seven players as Casey Dotson, Logan Mullins and Hunter Kiser did not play after being ejected after a scuffle broke out in Saturday’s game against Gate City.
Meanwhile, Abingdon (7-4, 3-0) tuned up for Thursday’s pending district showdown with Union.
Grayson County 62,
George Wythe 50
Andrew Shaffner scored 20 points and Eli Gillespie added 14 to lead the Blue Devils to a Mountain Empire District home win over the Maroons.
Brayden Rainey led George Wythe (3-7) with 15 points. Ty Campbell added 14.
Council 58, Twin Valley 53
Caleb Hess scored 20 points as Council collected a Black Diamond District road win over Twin Valley.
It was the first win of the season for Council and Gary Johnson's initial victory as head coach of the Cobras.
The Cobras outscored TV 25-17 over the game’s final eight minutes to prevail. Dawson Stevens (17 points) and Caleb Breeding (12 points) played well in the victory.
Twin Valley was led by Chandler Coooper’s 16-point performance and Ethan Snead’s 13 points.
Northwood 74, Holston 49
Cole Rolen scored 23 points to pace four Panthers in double figures to pick up a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.
Eli Carter (15), Sam Rhea (14) and Tyler Ayers (13) also contributed to Northwood (4-5, 1-0). Ayers had three of the Panthers’ seven 3s.
Holston was led by Bryson Sheets with 15 points. Jeff Austin, head coach of the Cavaliers, missed the game with COVID-19.
Rye Cove 44, Castlewood 31
Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez was shut down by Castlewood’s defense, but senior Matthew Rhoton and freshman Hamilton Osborne picked up the slack for the Eagles.
Rhoton scored 14 points and Osborne contributed 11 points as Rye Cove prevailed for a Cumberland District victory on a night when Chavez was limited to five points, all of which came in the first half.
Brad McCoy led Castlewood with 13 points.
Virginia High 66, Tazewell 44
Dante Worley had 14 points to lead four Virginia High scorers in double digits as the Bearcats topped Tazewell for a Southwest District road win.
Jasper Cheers (12 points), Elijah Green (11 points) and Aquemini Martin (11 points) also played well for the Bearcats.
Johan Willis led Tazewell with 17 points.
Chilhowie 65, Rural Retreat 48
Wade Martin recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lift Chilhowie to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Indians.
Zac Hall added 14 points and James Nash had 11 for the Warriors (6-5, 1-0), who finished with six 3s.
Rural Retreat had seven 3s, including three by Gatlin Hight, who finished with 17 points. Brady Smith tossed in 13 for the Indians.
Lebanon 66, Patrick Henry 56
Brody Wess scored 23 points as Lebanon rallied past Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District win.
Andy Lambert (16 points), Paul Vencill (11 points) and Chance Parker (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Pioneers, who closed the game on a 22-10 run.
Jake Hall led PH with 14 points, while Dalton Blevins scored 11 points.
Volunteer 60, Sullivan East 55
Garrison Barrett scored 23 points as Volunteer held off Sullivan East.
East was led by Dylan Bartley’s 20 points.
Twin Springs 57,
Thomas Walker 49
The terrific twosome of Connor Lane (26 points) and Bradley Owens (18 points) was at it again as Twin Springs took a Cumberland District road win.