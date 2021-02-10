PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Grundy, Union, Graham, Gate City boys; Chilhowie, George Wythe girls earn VHSL postseason wins

Cade Looney once again came through in the clutch.

The Grundy High School senior had 25 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and five block as the Golden Wave downed Northwood, 72-50, in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament.

Looney was 12-for-14 from the field as Grundy (11-4) advanced to face J.I. Burton in Thursday’s semifinals.

Freshman Thomas Gilbert had four 3-pointers and 22 points for Grundy, while Logan Thacker added 12 for the Golden Wave.

Northwood (9-5) had three players in double figures, led by Michael Frye with 14 points. Cole Rolen tallied 12 and Chris Frye added 11.

Union 86, Richlands 33

Alex Rasnick connected for eight 3-pointers to finish with 26 points to lead the Bears to a rout of the Blue Tornado.

Sean Cusano and Bradley Bunch each scored 16 points for the Bears (12-3), who led 36-12 at halftime. Cusano also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists, while Bunch, who was 7-for-9 from the field, added eight boards.