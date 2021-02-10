PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Grundy, Union, Graham, Gate City boys; Chilhowie, George Wythe girls earn VHSL postseason wins

Cade Looney once again came through in the clutch.
The Grundy High School senior had 25 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and five block as the Golden Wave downed Northwood, 72-50, in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament.
Looney was 12-for-14 from the field as Grundy (11-4) advanced to face J.I. Burton in Thursday’s semifinals.
Freshman Thomas Gilbert had four 3-pointers and 22 points for Grundy, while Logan Thacker added 12 for the Golden Wave.
Northwood (9-5) had three players in double figures, led by Michael Frye with 14 points. Cole Rolen tallied 12 and Chris Frye added 11.
Union 86, Richlands 33
Alex Rasnick connected for eight 3-pointers to finish with 26 points to lead the Bears to a rout of the Blue Tornado.
Sean Cusano and Bradley Bunch each scored 16 points for the Bears (12-3), who led 36-12 at halftime. Cusano also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists, while Bunch, who was 7-for-9 from the field, added eight boards.
Noah Jordan contributed 13 points, six boards and four assists for Union. Rasnick was 9-for-12 from the field, hitting six of his 3-pointers and 20 of his points after the break.
Union will host Ridgeview in the Region 2D semifinals on Thursday.
Richlands (6-8) was led by Logan Stillwell and Cade Berry with eight points apiece.
Gate City 82, Tazewell 42
Luke Reed and Dakota Howell each scored 16 points as Gate City trounced Tazewell in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
The Blue Devils (10-5) made 14 3-pointers and also received 15 points from Jacob Taylor and 12 points from Eli Starnes.
Tazewell (7-9) trailed 24-6 after one quarter and 51-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs were led by Josiah Jordan’s 15 points.
Graham 94, Lee High 56
David Graves continued to bury shots, scoring 22 points as the Graham G-Men rolled past Lee High in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 19 points apiece for Graham (15-0), which hosts Gate City (10-5) in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
Nick Owens (11 points) and Zach Dales (10 points) also played well for Graham.
Lee (5-8) was led by Jaxon Collier’s 25 points.
Rural Retreat 77, Council 57
Jacob Debord hit three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points to lead the Indians to a VHSL Plus-One game victory over the Cobras.
Chase Musser and Gavin Crowder tallied 13 points each for the Indians.
Caleb Stocks connected for three 3s and 16 points for Council. Caleb Hess added 16 points and Kaden Stepp had 11 for the Cobras.
Rye Cove 102, Chilhowie 98
In a VHSL Plus-One Game, Rye Cove required an extra period to notch a win over Chilhowie.
The Eagles erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and prevailed in finishing the season with a 12-4 record. Ethan Chavez scored 25 of his game-high 37 points after the third quarter. He also had 20 rebounds.
Zach Baker (26 points), Mason Hardin (15 points) and Matthew Rhoton (13 points) also played well. Hardin's 3-pointer put Rye Cove ahead to stay in the extra session.
Josh Tuell's 33 points and Jonathan Phelps' 22 points led Chilhowie.
Providence Academy 69,
Oak Hill (Red) 63
Andrew Lawrence hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points to lead Providence past the Oak Hill Academy (Red) team.
Thomas Messimer added 14 points for Providence Academy.
Oak Hill (Red) was led by Justin Banks with 20 points.
Sullivan Central 70,
Unicoi County 56
Ethan Lane scored 26 points and Ty Barb added 16, leading Sullivan Central past the Blue Devils for its sixth straight win.
Joltin Harrison added 11 points for the Cougars.
Lucas Slagle had 15 points for Unicoi County. Grant Hensley added 12.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43
Katie Barr canned three 3-pointers to finish with 26 points to lead the Warriors to a Region 1D quarterfinal win over the Golden Wave.
Hannah Ballenger added 12 points the Warriors (6-2), who will travel to Thomas Walker on Thursday.
Grundy (10-3) was led by Haylie Payne and Maddie Yates with 10 points apiece.
George Wythe 60, Narrows 17
George Wythe annihilated Narrows in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C tournament as Paeton Phillippi’s 18 points led the way for the Maroons.
GW (15-0) led 16-1 eight minutes in and 40-8 at halftime. Meleah Kirtner added 10 points for the Maroons.
Sullivan Central 60,
Unicoi County 38
Emily Niebruegge scored 14 points to lead the Cougars past the Blue Devils.
Bre Yarber added nine points and seven rebounds, while Katie Horne contributed eight points for Sullivan Central.
Caroline Podvin paced the Blue Devils with 14 points.
Twin Springs 67, Holston 40
Emmaleigh Powers scored 41 points, passing the 1,000-point plateau in the process, to lead the Spartans past the Cavaliers in a VHSL Plus-One contest at Holston
Powers, a senior at Twin Springs, had all three of the Titans’ three-pointers, and was also 14 for 16 from the free throw line. Kaylee Keith added 12 points in the win.
Holston was led by Ashton Keith with 18 points.
Twin Valley 52, Patrick Henry 37
The Twin Valley trio of Haylee Moore (16 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Kamryn Vance (13 points, four rebounds, two steals) and Makayla Keen (12 points, five rebounds, four steals) led the Panthers to their second VHSL Plus-One victory in as many nights.
Natalie Strait led PH with 13 points.