PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Graham (boys), Grundy (boys), Rural Retreat (girls) still in 1st Place; Thomas Walker, Castlewood combine for 25 3s; Patrick Henry's girls, boys win; Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Charli Carpenter (Virginia High) star

The Graham G-Men continue to put some impressive numbers.

David Graves poured in 33 points as the bunch from Bluefield ran its winning streak against Southwest District opponents to 60 with a 58-54 boys basketball win over the Virginia High Bearcats.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 16 points for Graham.

Dante Worley was the top scorer for VHS with 16 points, while Aquemini Martin and Davarion Mozell supplied 11 points apiece.

Grundy 57, Honaker 54

Thomas Gilbert and Isaiah Boyd each scored 15 points as the Grundy Golden Wave took control of the top spot in the Black Diamond District with a thrilling road win over the Honaker Tigers.

It unfolded similarly to Grundy’s 56-52 win over Honaker earlier this month as the two rivals tend to play close games.

Boyd also hauled down 11 rebounds, while Landon Johnson (12 points) and Jonah Looney (11 points, eight rebounds) had prime performances as well.

Grundy coach Brian Looney missed the game due to COVID-19 and Jory Rife filled in on the sidelines for the Wave, now 4-0 in league play and 6-9 overall.

Trajon Boyd was Honaker’s top scorer with 15 points, while Caden Boyd (11 points) and Aidan Lowe (10 points) joined him in scoring double digits.

Thomas Walker 79, Castlewood 61

Castlewood’s Brad McCoy knocked down eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils lost a Cumberland District road game to the hot-shooting Thomas Walker Pioneers.

Thomas Walker buried 15 3-pointers with Cameron Grabeel draining six on his way to a team-high 24 points. Zack Kidwell (18 points), Larry Hart (14 points) and Adam Hollandsworth (11 points) also played well for the Pioneers. TW scored 45 points in the second half.

Castlewood’s Cayden Dishman (14 points) and Hunter Hill (10 points) joined McCoy in scoring double digits.

Sullivan East 60, Gate City 49

Dylan Bartley scored 23 points as Sullivan East had little trouble dispatching the visiting Gate City Blue Devils.

Logan Murray’s 13 points were also vital for East. The Patriots travel to archrival Tennessee High tonight.

Eli McMurray (17 points), Gunner Garrett (14 points) and Ryan Jessee (12 points) accounted for all but six of Gate City’s total.

Patrick Henry 60, Rural Retreat 56

Dalton Blevins scored 18 points as Patrick Henry held off Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District triumph.

Jake Hall’s 13 points and TJ Pecina’s 10-point, 12-rebound stat line were also key for the Rebels’ attack.

Sophomore Bryson Smelser led Rural Retreat with 11 points, while Caleb Roberts, Brady Smith and Chase Musser finished with 10 points apiece in the loss.

Greeneville 74, Morristown East 71

Jakobi Gillespie led four Greeneville scorers in double digits with 21 points as the Greene Devils prevailed in a matchup between the two top teams in Northeast Tennessee.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 48, Chilhowie 35

Madison Fiscus scored 13 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a win over Chilhowie and tightened its grip on first place in the Hogoheegee District.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the Indians, who opened up a 26-12 halftime lead.

Rural Retreat’s defense limited Chilhowie’s top scorer, Katie Barr, to five points.

Josie Sheets and Hannah Goodwin each scored 10 points for Chilhowie.

Virginia High 52, Graham 33

Charli Carpenter scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on Virginia High’s Southwest District road victory over the Graham G-Girls.

Maria Wilson added 14 points for the Bearcats, who closed the first half on a 14-3 run to seize control.

Ella Dales (13 points) and Elle Gunter (10 points) were the top scorers for Graham.

Patrick Henry 50, Northwood 32

Avery Maiden’s 16-point performance led the way for the Patrick Henry Rebels in their Hogoheegee District road win over the Northwood Panthers.

PH opened up a 17-7 lead after one quarter.

Senior Taylor Blackburn led Northwood with 16 points.