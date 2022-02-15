PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: George Wythe (girls and boys), J.I. Burton (girls), Rye Cove (girls), Wise Central (girls), Gate City (girls) earn postseason wins

Abby Phipps set the pace with 14 points, six assists and six steals on Monday night as J.I. Burton cruised to a 48-20 victory over Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament.

Kaylee Jenkins (12 points, four assists) also played well for Burton, which led 32-9 at halftime.

Montana Sutherland had nine points for Castlewood, which was plagued by 25 turnovers.

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 44

Freshman Kaylee Lamb fired in 27 points as Rye Cove topped Scott County rival Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

The Eagles built a 24-15 halftime lead in avenging Friday’s loss to the Titans.

Twin Springs was led by Kayli Dunn’s 16 points and Chloe Gilmer’s 13-point performance.

Wise County Central 63,

Abingdon 32

In what was the first postseason game of her high school hoops career, Emmah McAmis put together a masterpiece.

The fearless freshman went for 29 points, five assists and four steals as Wise County Central overwhelmed Abingdon for a first-round win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

The Warriors (18-5) led 18-8 after one quarter and never looked back. Jill Sturgill (five steals, four assists), Abbie Jordan (eight rebounds) and Bayleigh Allison (eight rebounds) also keyed the victory.

Abingdon (9-15) was led by Ella Seymore’s 20 points.

Gate City 62, Lee High 22

Lexi Ervin scored 19 points as Gate City crushed Lee in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Senior Macey Mullins added 11 points for the Blue Devils, who had 11 different players crack the scoring column.

George Wythe 59, Giles 26

Hailey Patel collected 20 points to lead the Maroons to a first-round Mountain Empire District win over Giles.

Mckenzie Tate added 11 for George Wythe.

BOYS

George Wythe 52, Giles 35

Ty Campbell tossed in 20 points as third-seeded George Wythe rallied to put away No. 6 Giles in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tourney.

GW (8-14) trailed 20-18 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.

The Maroons play at rival Fort Chiswell on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal game. Auburn hosts Grayson County in the other semifinal.