 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: George Wythe (girls and boys), J.I. Burton (girls), Rye Cove (girls), Wise Central (girls), Gate City (girls) earn postseason wins

  • 0
George Wythe logo

Abby Phipps set the pace with 14 points, six assists and six steals on Monday night as J.I. Burton cruised to a 48-20 victory over Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament.

Kaylee Jenkins (12 points, four assists) also played well for Burton, which led 32-9 at halftime.

Montana Sutherland had nine points for Castlewood, which was plagued by 25 turnovers.

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 44

Freshman Kaylee Lamb fired in 27 points as Rye Cove topped Scott County rival Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

The Eagles built a 24-15 halftime lead in avenging Friday’s loss to the Titans.

Twin Springs was led by Kayli Dunn’s 16 points and Chloe Gilmer’s 13-point performance.

Wise County Central 63,

Abingdon 32

People are also reading…

In what was the first postseason game of her high school hoops career, Emmah McAmis put together a masterpiece.

The fearless freshman went for 29 points, five assists and four steals as Wise County Central overwhelmed Abingdon for a first-round win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

The Warriors (18-5) led 18-8 after one quarter and never looked back. Jill Sturgill (five steals, four assists), Abbie Jordan (eight rebounds) and Bayleigh Allison (eight rebounds) also keyed the victory.

Abingdon (9-15) was led by Ella Seymore’s 20 points.

Gate City 62, Lee High 22

Lexi Ervin scored 19 points as Gate City crushed Lee in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Senior Macey Mullins added 11 points for the Blue Devils, who had 11 different players crack the scoring column.

George Wythe 59, Giles 26

Hailey Patel collected 20 points to lead the Maroons to a first-round Mountain Empire District win over Giles.

Mckenzie Tate added 11 for George Wythe.

BOYS

George Wythe 52, Giles 35

Ty Campbell tossed in 20 points as third-seeded George Wythe rallied to put away No. 6 Giles in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tourney.

GW (8-14) trailed 20-18 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters. 

The Maroons play at rival Fort Chiswell on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal game. Auburn hosts Grayson County in the other semifinal.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

Wade Martin had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zac Hall tallied 20 points and 15 boards to help the Chilhowie Warriors move into a first place tie with the Northwood Panthers at the top of the Hogoheegee District with a 66-51 boys basketball win on Tuesday night.

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

Chilhowie’s hopes of a Hogoheegee District boys basketball crown were dealt a severe blow at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Wednesday night. After a 67-62 victory, Lebanon is now in a second-place tie with the Warriors, with Northwood currently alone in first place, but only one game ahead of both teams.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts