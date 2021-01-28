PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Gate City girls fall from ranks of unbeatens with loss to Ridgeview; Marion, Honaker girls still have perfect records;

The girls basketball team at Ridgeview High School beat Lee High on Tuesday, which also happened to be head coach Donnie Frazier’s 45th birthday.

The Wolfpack gifted their leader with a marquee win on Wednesday.

Cassidy Thomas had 24 points and five steals as the Wolfpack earned a 67-62 overtime triumph over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City.

It snapped a 14-game winning streak for Gate City (11-1) which dated back to last season, when the Blue Devils won the VHSL Class 2 state title.

Hailey Sutherland (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Brooke Frazier (13 points, six assists) also played well in the win.

“ It was a total team effort,” Donnie Frazier said. “We faced adversity being down 14 at one point, but we never gave up. We stayed the course, ran our offense and were able to knock down some shots that gave us some confidence. It’s a very tough place to play and I’m just proud of our kids battling till the end.”

Gate City was led by Sarah Thompson’s 18 points, Addie Gibson’s 15 points and Riley Houseright’s 10 points.

Honaker 60, Twin Valley 34