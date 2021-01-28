PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Gate City girls fall from ranks of unbeatens with loss to Ridgeview; Marion, Honaker girls still have perfect records;

The girls basketball team at Ridgeview High School beat Lee High on Tuesday, which also happened to be head coach Donnie Frazier’s 45th birthday.
The Wolfpack gifted their leader with a marquee win on Wednesday.
Cassidy Thomas had 24 points and five steals as the Wolfpack earned a 67-62 overtime triumph over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City.
It snapped a 14-game winning streak for Gate City (11-1) which dated back to last season, when the Blue Devils won the VHSL Class 2 state title.
Hailey Sutherland (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Brooke Frazier (13 points, six assists) also played well in the win.
“ It was a total team effort,” Donnie Frazier said. “We faced adversity being down 14 at one point, but we never gave up. We stayed the course, ran our offense and were able to knock down some shots that gave us some confidence. It’s a very tough place to play and I’m just proud of our kids battling till the end.”
Gate City was led by Sarah Thompson’s 18 points, Addie Gibson’s 15 points and Riley Houseright’s 10 points.
Honaker 60, Twin Valley 34
Leanna McNulty scored 21 points and Akilah Boyd added 15, including three 3-pointers to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Halle Hilton added nine points, all on 3-pointers for Honaker, which is still unbeaten on the season.
Twin Valley was led by Kamryn Vance with nine points and eight by Makayla Keen.
Marion 65, Chilhowie 38
Anna Hagy scored 13 points and snagged five steals to lead unbeaten Marion past Smyth County rival Warriors.
Gabby Whitt added 11 points, including three of the Scarlet Hurricanes’ nine 3-pointers.
Marion improved to 10-0 on the season.
Chilhowie (2-2) was led by Katie Barr with 13 points.
David Crockett 54,
Tennessee High 47
Alyssa Suits suited herself with 19 points as the David Crockett Pioneers topped Tennessee High for a Big 7 Conference win.
Kendall Cross led THS (7-12) with 13 points, while Tori Ryan added 11 points.
BOYS
Honaker 69, Twin Valley 28
Four Honaker scorers reached double figures and three of them canned a trio of three-pointers apiece in a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Waylon Hart led the Tigers with 15 points, including a trio of 3s. Trajon Boyd tallied 14 points and Gavin Whitt added 11 points. Both also have a three 3s apiece. T.J. Mullins also had 11 points for the Tigers.
Twin Valley was paced by Colton Compton with nine points.
Lebanon 81, Castlewood 51
Sage Potts scored 21 points, including three of the Pioneers’ 12 made 3-pointers in the Tigers’ victory over their Russell County rivals.
Paul Vencill added 10 points for Lebanon. Hunter Musick also had nine points, all on a trio of 3-point shots.
Castlewood was paced by Coleman Cook with 18 points and 13 by Hunter Hicks.
David Crockett 59,
Tennessee High 40
David Crockett’s dynamic duo of Clint Pierce and Mason Britton scored 22 points apiece as the Pioneers topped Tennessee High.
THS received 15 points apiece from Wade Witcher and Brandon Dufore.