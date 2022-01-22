PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Ethan Chavez (boys), Kylee Lamb (girls) lead Rye Cove to wins; Eli McCoy (Eastside), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Trent Johnson (Holston), Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry) also among stars

In an important and intense battle between boys basketball teams from Scott County, Ethan Chavez more than rose to the occasion.

The 6-foot-6 senior went for 38 points and 14 rebounds as the Rye Cove Eagles earned a convincing and impressive 66-53 Cumberland District victory over the Twin Springs Titans on Friday night.

Zach Baker added eight points and Matthew Rhoton hauled down nine rebounds.

Connor Lane (25 points, seven assists) and Bradley Owens (13 points) were the top performers for Twin Springs, but the Titans couldn’t stop Chavez.

It was the first loss for Twin Springs since Dec. 31.

Marion 80, Richlands 58

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes continued their trend of playing good hoops as Grant Williams scored 19 points to lead the way in a quality Southwest District road win.

Bradley Thomas (18 points), Jack Ford (14 points) and Parker Wolfe (14 points) also played wlel for the high-scoring ‘Canes.

Canyon Wilson led Richlands with 14 points, while Sam Varney added 10 points in the loss.

Elizabethton 64,

Tennessee High 50

Jake Roberts scored 21 points as Elizabethton topped Tennessee High for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

The Cyclones (10-8, 3-1) trailed 13-5 and 15-9 to start the game, but outscored THS (7-13, 0-3) 17-5 in the second quarter to seize control.

Brandon Dufore scored 28 of Tennessee High’s 50 points.

Union 92, Lee High 31

Bradley Bunch scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter as the Union Bears bashed Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.

It came on the same day Bunch received a scholarship offer from the University of Pikeville.

Caiden Bartee (14 points) and Malachi Jenkins (12 points) also scored in double digits for the bunch from Big Stone Gap. Union led 26-7 after one quarter and 49-15 at halftime.

The Bears (11-4, 6-0) had 10 different players score.

Lee High was led by the 16-point performance of Brayden Hammonds.

Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 47

Eli McCoy had himself a game with 28 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists as Eastside topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Joran Gray added 14 points and six rebounds for the Spartans, who built a 32-17 halftime lead and held off TW the rest of the way.

Cameron Grabeel led Thomas Walker with 13 points.

J.I. Burton 58, Castlewood 43

Zac Campbell led J.I. Burton’s balanced attack with 14 points as the Raiders rolled to a Cumberland District win.

Noa Godsey added 13 points for Burton, which raced out to a 23-8 lead and led 39-17 at halftime. Nine different players scored for head coach Caleb Church’s crew.

Caden Dishner was the top scorer for Castlewood with 17 points, while Brad McCoy finished with 10 points.

Unicoi County 69, Sullivan East 56

Bryson Peterson and Eli Johnson scored 19 points apiece as Unicoi County’s balance offset the production of Sullivan East’s big gun.

Dylan Bartley scored 30 points for East, but no other player scored more than eight points for the Patriots.

Gate City 67, Abingdon 61

Eli McMurray scored 25 points to lead the way for Gate City as the Blue Devils held off Dayton Osborne-led Abingdon for a crucial Mountain 7 District victory.

Osborne, a junior, finished with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Haynes Carter added 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. However, the Falcons (8-6) were done in by 23 turnovers.

Holston 65, Patrick Henry 52

Trent Johnson dropped in 18 points and Dustin Bott added 15 to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.

Dalton Blevins led Patrick Henry with 19 points.

Ridgeview 67,

Wise County Central 62

Cannon Hill fired in 21 points as Ridgeview recorded a win over Wise County Central.

Chantz Robinette (12 points) and Austin Mullins (10) also helped the Wolfpack (12-2) snap a two-game losing skid.

Ethan Collins of Central led all scorers with 27 points.

GIRLS

Union 59, Lee High 40

Abby Slagle tallied 19 points to lead the Bears to a win over the Generals.

Chloe Calton led Lee High with 14 points.

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39

Rye Cove freshman Kaylee Lamb made the lion’s share of big plays, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Eagles overpowered Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Gracie Turner added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-10, 2-3), who put the game away by opening the second half on an 18-6 run.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs (5-9, 1-3) with 17 points.

J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14

J.I. Burton had little trouble in dispatching Cumberland District foe Castlewood.

Montana Sutherland scored 11 of Castlewood’s 14 points to go along with seven rebounds and six steals.

Elizabethton 64,

Tennessee High 25

Junior Olivia Holly scored 22 points as Elizabethton trounced Tennessee High for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

THS is now 2-16.

Rural Retreat 61, Lebanon 23

Madison Fiscus poured in 22 points to lead the Indians to a win over the Pioneers.

Morgan Varney paced Lebanon’s offense with 13 points.

Ridgeview 62,

Wise County Central 50

Hailey Sutherland dominated to the tune of 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as the Ridgeview Wolfpack beat Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central for the second time this season.

Ridgeview and Gate City remain tied atop the league standings.

Caiti Hill (14 points), Brelynn Strouth (10 points) and Brooklyn Frazier (10 points, five assists) keyed a balanced attack.

Emmah McAmis led Central with 19 points, while Jill Sturgill scored 10 points in the loss.

Gate City 52, Abingdon 39

Lexi Ervin fired in 24 points as Gate City raced past Abingdon and remained tied for first place in the Mountain 7 District.

Patrick Henry 49, Holston 40

Payton Monahan fired in 23 points as Patrick Henry posted a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.

Shaina Addair added 11 points for the Rebels. Monahan scored 13 points in the first quarter alone as PH bolted to a 17-7 lead.

Ashton Keith scored 11 points for Holston, while Molly Turner and Bailey Widener contributed 10 points apiece.