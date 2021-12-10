PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cadence Waters (Abingdon), Ashton Keith (Holston), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Ella Dales (Graham), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) lead teams to triumphs on Thursday

Eli McCoy is Eastside High School’s big man and he had a big game on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-5 senior had 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Spartans collected a 51-47 non-district boys basketball victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Ean Bright added 10 points for Eastside (2-0), which had lost a VHSL Benefit Game in overtime to Lebanon last week.
The Spartans railed 42-34 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 17-5 run.
Andy Lambert (11 points) and Brodie Wess (10 points) were the top scorers for Lebanon.
Phelps (Ky.) 56, Twin Valley 35
Mason Peters scored 23 points as the Phelps Hornets of Kentucky trounced Twin Valley.
Ethan Snead had a dozen points to lead Twin Valley, which is now 0-2.
GIRLS
Abingdon 43, Tennessee High 42
Abingdon junior guard Cadence Waters made one shot on Thursday night and it turned out to be the most important one of the game.
Waters drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to give Abingdon an advantage it never relinquished in a victory over the Tennessee High Vikings.
Abingdon (2-1) led 24-19 at halftime and held off the Vikings (1-9) the rest of the way.
Sophomore Ella Seymore (14 points) and freshman Sarah Williams (11 points) were the top scorers for AHS.
Kendall Cross scored a game-high 18 points to lead THS.
Holston 47, Johnson County 42
Ashton Keith canned four of Holston’s nine 3s to finish with 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to their first win of the season over the Longhorns.
Bailey Widener added 12 points and Molly Turner had nine for the Cavaliers (1-3), who outscored Johnson County 12-4 in the final quarter.
Brookanna Hutchins paced the Longhorns with 18 points. Peyton Gentry added 13.
Ridgeview 81, Grundy 43
Hailey Sutherland had 22 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Ridgeview as the high-scoring Wolfpack moved to 2-0.
Braelynn Strouth (17 points), Brooklyn Frazier (15 points, 10 assists) and Hadaya Abshire (12 points) also played well in the win.
Eastside 51, Lebanon 26
Taylor Clay stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight steals and four assists as the Eastside Spartans earned a non-district road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Azzy Hammonds (17 points, 12 steals) and Carter Powers (11 points) also helped Eastside improve to 3-2.
Lauren Boothe and Madison Keys each had eight points for Lebanon.
Graham 58, John Battle 51
Two nights after a big win over Virginia High, John Battle lost to another opponent belonging to the Southwest District.
Ella Dales (17 points, five rebounds) and Stella Gunter (13 points, 10 rebounds) formed a dynamic duo for the Graham G-Girls.
Elle Gunter added 13 rebounds and six steals for the winning side.
Anna McKee’s 17 points and a 10-point output by Hanna Jo McReynolds were tops for Battle.
Twin Valley 63, Phelps (Ky.) 25
Haylee Moore had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Twin Valley Panthers posted a win in the Bluegrass State.
TV (2-2) sprinted out to a 16-2 lead eight minutes in and never looked back. Morgan Lester added 14 points and three steals, while Rayne Hawthorne finished with 10 points.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Honaker 48, Richlands 31
Taylor Nolley scored 12 points and Alayna McNulty added nine points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers past the Blue Tornado.
Richlands was led by Alyssa Lee with nine points.
Kylie Vance added eight points and 10 boards for the 3-2 Tigers.
BOYS
Richlands 81, Honaker 73
Colton Mullens had 21 points to lead five Richands scorers in double figures as the Blue Tornado held off Honaker for a double-overtime victory.
Canyan Wilson (19 points), Hunter Smith (14 points), Logan Stilwell (13 points) and Sage Webb (11 points) also played well. Richlands trailed 38-25 at halftime, but rallied to force the extra sessions.
Wilson was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the OT periods. The Blues shot 36 free throws, compared to 15 for the Tigers.
Honaker was led by Caden Boyd’s 24 points and Jaylon Hart’s 15-point performance. Trajon Boyd was lost to a season-ending knee injury, while Gavin Whitt suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss.