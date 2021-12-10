PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cadence Waters (Abingdon), Ashton Keith (Holston), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Ella Dales (Graham), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) lead teams to triumphs on Thursday

Eli McCoy is Eastside High School’s big man and he had a big game on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5 senior had 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Spartans collected a 51-47 non-district boys basketball victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Ean Bright added 10 points for Eastside (2-0), which had lost a VHSL Benefit Game in overtime to Lebanon last week.

The Spartans railed 42-34 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 17-5 run.

Andy Lambert (11 points) and Brodie Wess (10 points) were the top scorers for Lebanon.

Phelps (Ky.) 56, Twin Valley 35

Mason Peters scored 23 points as the Phelps Hornets of Kentucky trounced Twin Valley.

Ethan Snead had a dozen points to lead Twin Valley, which is now 0-2.

GIRLS

Abingdon 43, Tennessee High 42

Abingdon junior guard Cadence Waters made one shot on Thursday night and it turned out to be the most important one of the game.