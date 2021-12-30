PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eastside boss Barry Ruff got his 300th career win; Virginia High vs. Ridgeview in finals of PVNB Tourney; Jaylyn Altizer (Richlands), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Elle Gunter (Graham), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) have big games

Azzy Hammons had 17 points and five steals and Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff picked up the 300th win of his career with 48-28 win over Lebanon on Wednesday.

Carter Powers added 12 points and five steals for the 6-5 Spartans.

Morgan Varney led Lebanon with 14 points.

Richlands 49,

Tug Valley (W.Va.) 38

Jaylyn Altizer had 20 points and seven rebounds to help the Blue Tornado unseat defending champion Tug Valley in the Little General Invitational Showcase in Bradshaw, W.Va.

Erica Lamie added eight points and five rebound and Racheal Rife had seven points, five boards and three assists for Richlands, which outscored the Panthers 31-11 in the second half.

Richlands plays Tolsia today at 2 p.m. at River View High School.

Kat Lee Baisden led Tug Valley with 13 points. Aubrey Evans added nine.

Ridgeview 70, Cannon County 53