PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eastside boss Barry Ruff got his 300th career win; Virginia High vs. Ridgeview in finals of PVNB Tourney; Jaylyn Altizer (Richlands), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Elle Gunter (Graham), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) have big games

Azzy Hammons had 17 points and five steals and Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff picked up the 300th win of his career with 48-28 win over Lebanon on Wednesday.
Carter Powers added 12 points and five steals for the 6-5 Spartans.
Morgan Varney led Lebanon with 14 points.
Richlands 49,
Tug Valley (W.Va.) 38
Jaylyn Altizer had 20 points and seven rebounds to help the Blue Tornado unseat defending champion Tug Valley in the Little General Invitational Showcase in Bradshaw, W.Va.
Erica Lamie added eight points and five rebound and Racheal Rife had seven points, five boards and three assists for Richlands, which outscored the Panthers 31-11 in the second half.
Richlands plays Tolsia today at 2 p.m. at River View High School.
Kat Lee Baisden led Tug Valley with 13 points. Aubrey Evans added nine.
Ridgeview 70, Cannon County 53
Caiti Hill led three Ridgeview scorers in double digits with 16 points as the Wolfpack cruised past Cannon County in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Braelynn Strouth (15 points), Hailey Sutherland (14 points, nine rebounds, five blocks), Maggie Grant (nine points) and Brooklyn Frazier (eight points, six assists) also helped the team from Dickenson County improve to 7-1.
Sullivan East 67, South Greene 45
Jenna Hare scored 24 points, canning four of the Patriots’ nine 3s, in leading Sullivan East past the Rebels in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville.
Riley Nelson added 13 points for the Patriots (14-5), who led 36-22 at the break. Sullivan East will Myers Park (N.C.) today at 6 p.m.
Addison Williams paced South Greene (6-9) with 15 points.
Twin Valley 67, Castlewood 7
Kamryn Vance scored 19 points, Rayne Hawthorne had 17 and Haylee Moore added 16 to lead the Panthers to a 60-point win over the Blue Devils.
Graham 70, Narrows 55
Elle Gunter had 30 points and 17 rebounds as Graham notched a win over Narrows.
Nathany Du added 12 points for the G-Girls.
BOYS
Twin Valley 46, Castlewood 40
Chandler Cooper canned three 3s and matched Matthew Lester with 13 points each to lift the Panthers past the Blue Devils.
Twin Valley (2-4) outscored Castlewood 30-20 in the second half.
Bradley McCoy had 13 points for the Blue Devils (4-5). Cayden Dishman added 11.
Union Co. 59, Thomas Walker 47
Max Richardson scored 23 points to lead Union County past the Pioneers.
Cole Nease added 12 points and Bryson Merrill had 11 in the win.
Thomas Walker was paced by Cameron Grabeel, who had five 3s for 15 points.
Richlands 49, Northwood 39
Colton Mullins scored 16 points and Canyon Wilson added 15 to lead Richlands past the Panthers in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at UVa-Wise.
Northwood, which was just 3-for-22 from 3-point range, was led by Cole Rolen with 19 points and 11 by Eli Carter.
Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45
Dante Worley scored 17 points and Ajanni Delaney added nine points to lead the Bearcats (8-1) to the finals of the Holiday Classic at UVa-Wise.
Wade Martin had 18 points, while Lucas Blevins added 15 for the 5-4 Warriors.
Both teams canned eight 3-pointers apiece.
Ridgeview 68, Honaker 49
Chantz Robinette scored 21 points and Austin Mullins had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) as Ridgeview led wire-to-wire in a semifinal win at the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
J.I. Burton 52, Wise Central 26
Esau Teasley had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in J.I. Burton’s win over Wise County Central in a losers bracket game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
Central was led by Casey Dotson’s 10 points,.