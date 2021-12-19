PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Jamar Livingston (Science Hill), Connor Lane (Twin Springs) among Saturday's standouts

Dylan Bartley scored 31 points to lead Sullivan East to an 89-60 win over South Greene in the opening round of the Christmas Bash at Cherokee High on Saturday afternoon.

Sullivan East scored at least 10 points in all four quarters, with Logan Murray adding 15 points in the win. Bartley had five of the Patriots’ 11 3s in the game.

South Greene was led by Clint Lamb with 14 points and 12 for Luke Myers.

Altavista 71, John Battle 57

Stuart Hunt canned four 3s to lead Altavista to a win over the Trojans in the inaugural Bob Johnson Classic at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville.

Ryan Hart added 13 points and Marquel Dawkins added 11 for the Colonels.

John Battle (4-5) was led by Nathan Spurling with 15 points and 10 by Noah Ratliff.

Science Hill 65, Union 46

Jamar Livingston scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Dalvin Mathis had eight of his 12 during the same stretch, leading the Hilltoppers on a 20-0 run to start the third quarter.

Kenan Cutlip added 14 points for Science Hill (9-2).