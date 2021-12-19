PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Jamar Livingston (Science Hill), Connor Lane (Twin Springs) among Saturday's standouts

Dylan Bartley scored 31 points to lead Sullivan East to an 89-60 win over South Greene in the opening round of the Christmas Bash at Cherokee High on Saturday afternoon.
Sullivan East scored at least 10 points in all four quarters, with Logan Murray adding 15 points in the win. Bartley had five of the Patriots’ 11 3s in the game.
South Greene was led by Clint Lamb with 14 points and 12 for Luke Myers.
Altavista 71, John Battle 57
Stuart Hunt canned four 3s to lead Altavista to a win over the Trojans in the inaugural Bob Johnson Classic at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville.
Ryan Hart added 13 points and Marquel Dawkins added 11 for the Colonels.
John Battle (4-5) was led by Nathan Spurling with 15 points and 10 by Noah Ratliff.
Science Hill 65, Union 46
Jamar Livingston scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Dalvin Mathis had eight of his 12 during the same stretch, leading the Hilltoppers on a 20-0 run to start the third quarter.
Kenan Cutlip added 14 points for Science Hill (9-2).
Bradley Bunch, who finished with 23 points, was held to less than 30 points for the first time this season. Malachi Jenkins added 14 for the 3-1 Bears, who led 28-22 at the break.
East Ridge (Ky.) 87, Richlands 56
Jon Mills had 16 points and East Ridge shot 58 percent from the field in beating Richlands in the finals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Canyon Wilson had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead the way for Richlands.
Twin Valley 29, Hurley 26
Isaac Cooper (eight points, four rebounds, two steals, one block) and Lane Stiltner (seven points, eight rebounds, two assists) made enough plays to help Twin Valley take the third-place game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Landon Bailey had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists for Hurley.
David Crockett 63, Twin Springs 55
Connor Lane scored the 1,000th point of his career for Twin Springs, but it wasn’t enough as the Titans lost to the David Crockett Pioneers.
Lane and Bradley Owens each scored 17 points for Twin Springs, while Mason Elliott added an 11-point performance.
Dawson Wagner led Crockett’s balanced attack with 16 points.
GIRLS
Twin Valley 45, Rye Cove 35
Haylee Moore dominated to the tune of 26 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks as Twin Valley topped Rye Cove in the finals of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
Twin Valley (5-2) sprinted to a 19-4 lead, fell behind 33-31 entering the fourth quarter and then closed the game on a 14-2 run. Moore had 10 of those points during the game-ending surge.
Rayne Hawthorne (12 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists) also played well to key the win.
Kylee Lamb led Rye Cove with nine points.
Mountain Mission 43, Hurley 15
Seven different players scored for Mountain Mission in the consolation game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 65, Holston 36
Madison Looney came up with a double-double, but not your usual double-double in leading the Golden Wave to a win over the Cavaliers.
Looney scored 34 points and pulled down 34 rebounds, a mark that would place her second in the VHSL record book for the most rebounds in a game, according to Grundy head coach Hannah Stiltner.