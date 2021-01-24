PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Culbertson reaches 1K career points for 10-1 J.I. Burton; Sarah Thompson was the difference maker for Gate City's girls; Abingdon's girls rallied; Honaker, GW girls still unbeaten

Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining as the Gate City Blue Devils pulled out a road win over Wise County Central and all but clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.

Thompson finished with 23 points.

Hannah Large’s 17 points and Jill Sturgill’s 14 points paced Central.

Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20

Ridgeview juniors Hailey Sutherland and Brooklyn Frazier each scored 15 points as the Wolfpack walloped homestanding John Battle.

Ridgeview led 16-2 after one quarter and 37-5 at halftime. Battle (1-10) was led by Anna McKee’s eight points and the Trojans close out the regular season with games this week against Union, Gate City and Abingdon.

Honaker 48, Grundy 41

Honaker was tested for the first time this season, but the Tigers prevailed as LeeAnna McNulty finished with an 18-point, 14-rebound, two-steal masterpiece.

Honaker is 7-0 and Saturday marked the first the time the Tigers played a game not decided by double digits. Halle Hilton added 14 points for Honaker and made her 150th career 3-pointer, while Akilah Boyd added 10 points and Lara McClanahan pulled down 10 rebounds.