PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Culbertson reaches 1K career points for 10-1 J.I. Burton; Sarah Thompson was the difference maker for Gate City's girls; Abingdon's girls rallied; Honaker, GW girls still unbeaten

The J.I. Burton Raiders got their 10th victory and Trevor Culbertson scored his 1,000th career point.
In other words, it was a good day for the boys basketball team from Norton.
Culbertson finished with a game-high 16 points as the Raiders rolled to a 71-39 non-district boys basketball win over the Council Cobras on Saturday.
Chris Branham and Elijah Lovell added 12 points apiece for the Raiders (10-1), who led 15-1 eight minutes into the game.
Kaden Stepp’s 11 points were tops for Council.
Marion 50, Lebanon 39
Bradley Thomas fired in 15 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes won their first game of the season.
Marion (1-4) also received 10 points apiece from Tanner Grubb and Grant Williams. The ‘Canes have games against Graham, Richlands, Virginia High, Tazewell and Lebanon remaining.
Preston Steele’s 16 points were tops for Lebanon.
Science Hill 57, Union 56
Science Hill edged the Union Bears for the second time this season as the Hilltoppers improved to 19-2 and won their 12th straight.
Union (8-3) was led by Alex Rasnick’s 22 points.
Abingdon 81, Lee High 51
The reliable trio of Evan Ramsey (20 points), Chase Hungate (17 points) and Jake Thacker (13 points, seven assists) came through once again as the Abingdon Falcons flattened Lee High.
Abingdon raced out to a 14-3 lead and cruised the rest of the way. Jaxon Collier led Lee with 10 points.
Ridgeview 63, John Battle 56
Ridgeview’s high-scoring duo of Cannon Hill (22 points) and Gabe Brown (20 points) led the way for the Wolfpack in a Mountain 7 District triumph over the visiting Trojans.
Battle was led by Zach Smith’s 18-point performance.
Gate City 78, Wise Central 55
The Wise County Central Warriors were done in by the Gate City trio of Eli Starnes (17 points), Ryan Jessee (15 points) and Matt Gose (14 points) in a Mountain 7 District contest.
GIRLS
Gate City 49,
Wise County Central 47
Sarah Thompson is a shotmaker , playmaker and difference maker.
She did all those things on Saturday.
Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining as the Gate City Blue Devils pulled out a road win over Wise County Central and all but clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.
Thompson finished with 23 points.
Hannah Large’s 17 points and Jill Sturgill’s 14 points paced Central.
Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20
Ridgeview juniors Hailey Sutherland and Brooklyn Frazier each scored 15 points as the Wolfpack walloped homestanding John Battle.
Ridgeview led 16-2 after one quarter and 37-5 at halftime. Battle (1-10) was led by Anna McKee’s eight points and the Trojans close out the regular season with games this week against Union, Gate City and Abingdon.
Honaker 48, Grundy 41
Honaker was tested for the first time this season, but the Tigers prevailed as LeeAnna McNulty finished with an 18-point, 14-rebound, two-steal masterpiece.
Honaker is 7-0 and Saturday marked the first the time the Tigers played a game not decided by double digits. Halle Hilton added 14 points for Honaker and made her 150th career 3-pointer, while Akilah Boyd added 10 points and Lara McClanahan pulled down 10 rebounds.
Madison Looney’s 16 points and 12 rebounds were tops for Grundy.
Thomas Walker 58, Union 38
Lakin Burke led three Thomas Walker scorers in double figures with 17 points as the Pioneers completed a season sweep of the Union Bears.
Shelbie Fannon (14 points) and Abigail Bullins (12 points) also played well for Thomas Walker. A 15-3 run to close out the first half put the Pioneers firmly in control.
Abby Slagle (18 points) and Brooke Bailey (10 points) combined for 28 of Union’s 38 points.
Abingdon 58, Lee High 56
Morgan Blevins scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Abingdon Falcons rallied past the Lee High Generals for a Mountain 7 District road win.
Abingdon trailed 44-37, but outscored Lee 21-12 over the game’s final eight minutes to prevail. Annah Blankenship (12 points) and Randi Osborne (11 points) also scored in double digits for the Falcons.
Drew Cox scored 22 points for Lee, while Cassidy Hammonds had 14.
George Wythe 42, Galax 11
Nine different players scored for George Wythe – led by Meleah Kirtner’s 11-point performance – as the Maroons crushed Galax.
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20
Freshman Taylor Clay tossed in 15 points as the Eastside Spartans cruised to a Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
Eastside (7-4, 7-0) also received 11 points apiece from Kacie Jones and Chloe Powers. Anna Whited (10 points) and Lexi Love (nine rebounds) also played well.
Bland County 39, Twin Valley 25
Twin Valley shot just 18.2 percent (8-for-44) from the field in a non-district loss to the Bland County Bears. Kamryn Vance had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers in the setback.
Rural Retreat 32, Fort Chiswell 24
In a low-scoring non-district contest, Rural Retreat’s Madison Fiscus (14 points) and Delanie Trivitt (11 points) provided enough scoring punch for the Indians to top Fort Chiswell.
Rural Retreat trailed 9-8 at halftime, but took over down the stretch.