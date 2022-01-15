PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Cole Rolen leads Northwood to win over Lebanon; Trajon Boyd returns for Honaker; Union falls in rematch of 2021 state finals; Twin Valley's girls are 11-2; Taylor Clay (Eastside), Grant Williams (Marion) star

Cole Rolen scored 27 points as Northwood earned a 62-60 win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Friday night in a thrilling Hogoheegee District boys basketball contest.

Rolen scored eight points in the fourth quarter alone as the Panthers held off homestanding Lebanon in a matchup between two of the league’s top teams in the preseason coaches poll.

Eli Carter added 16 points for Northwood, which led 33-27 at halftime.

Andy Lambert (17 points), Keyton Keene (14 points) and JD Tatum (10 points) all scored in double figures for Lebanon.

East Rockingham 50, Union 44

East Rockingham closed the game on an 18-8 surge to defeat Union on Friday in Lexington in what was a rematch of the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state finals.

Union beat East Rockingham 62-47 in last year’s title game, but the Eagles (9-3) were the winners this time around.

University of North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel of East Rock finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in playing all 32 minutes.

Union (6-4) received 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Bradley Bunch. He was limited to two points in the second half.

The Bears were just 3-for-12 from the field in the fourth quarter. Union led 8-0 to start the game.

Union plays Oak Hill Academy’s Red team today at 2:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School.

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

Eddie Hurley scored 11 points, Landon Adkins pulled down nine rebounds and Hurley’s defense clamped down in a Black Diamond District win over Twin Valley.

The Rebels led 17-2 after one quarter and 29-6 at halftime en route to the win. Eight different players scored for Hurley.

Twin Valley did not score more than eight points in any quarter.

Honaker 65, Council 27

Trajon Boyd had a successful return to the court.

Five weeks after suffering a knee injury, Boyd was back in the lineup and made each of the first four shots he attempted from the field and scored all 12 of his points in the first half as the Honaker Tigers triumphed.

Caden Boyd (13 points) and Gavin Whitt (11 points) also led the way for Honaker. The Tigers raced out to a 24-6 lead and never looked back.

Caleb Hess was the top scorer for Council with 12 points.

Marion 69, Tazewell 46

Grant Williams continued his scoring surge, tossing in 24 points this time as Marion won a Southwest District road game.

Williams has totaled 91 points in his last three games and his scoring prowess benefited the Scarlet Hurricanes on Friday

Bradley Thomas and Parker Wolfe added a dozen points apiece for the ‘Canes.

Carter Creasy was the top scorer for Tazewell with 11 points.

David Crockett 80, West Ridge 58

West Ridge’s initial season in the Big 5 Conference has not yet included a big victory.

The Wolves fell to 0-3 in league play with Friday’s loss to Crockett.

Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31

Ethan Chavez had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Rye Cove prevailed in a low scoring Cumberland District clash.

Rye Cove (10-2, 3-1) also received nine points from Kaden Chavez.

Nick Kimberlin led TW with 10 points.

GIRLS

Eastside 63, Castlewood 28

Sophomore Taylor Clay tossed in 21 points as Eastside had no trouble dispatching Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Azzy Hammons supplied 17 points and eight steals for the Spartans, while Carter Powers scored 14 points and Lexi Love hauled down 10 rebounds. Eastside (9-5, 3-0) led 16-5 after one quarter.

Montana Sutherland scored 16 of Castlewood’s 28 points.

Twin Valley 66, Hurley 13

How would one sum up Twin Valley’s start to the 2021-22 season? Terrific.

Head coach Brian Moore’s Panthers improved to 11-2 with a Black Diamond District road win over the Hurley Rebels on Friday night.

Kamryn Vance sank five 3-pointers in scoring 21 points for Twin Valley, while Hannah Belcher (18 points) and Haylee Moore (10 points) also scored in double digits.

The Panthers led 15-1 after one quarter and 39-6 at halftime.

Twin Valley hosts Grundy on Tuesday in an important BDD contest.

David Crockett 60, West Ridge 53

In one of Northeast Tennessee’s most exciting games of the season, Bella Ferguson scored 25 points as David Crockett beat West Ridge in triple overtime.

Emma Niebruegge had 15 points for West Ridge, now 0-3 in Big 5 Conference play.

Tri-Cities Christian 59, Clinch 19

Michaela Dixon and Madison Hoskins each scored 20 points as Tri-Cities Christian trounced Clinch for a victory.

Savannah Barb pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-5), while Cianna McCready pulled down nine boards.

Honaker 66, Council 5

Kate Jessee scored 14 points and Valeigh Stevens added 11 to lead the Tigers to a win over the Cobras.

Honaker (11-3) led 40-0 at halftime.

Marion 61, Tazewell 10

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes keep cruising along.

Anna Hagy (17 points) and Hayley Farris (14 points) were the top scorers on Friday night in their latest Southwest District victory.

The ‘Canes led 17-3 after one quarter and built a 39-5 advantage at halftime. All eight players who got in the game scored.

Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38

Tenley Jackson scored 13 points as Thomas Walker held off Rye Cove for a Cumberland District win.

Lakin Burke added a dozen points for the Pioneers, who trailed 25-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Kaylee Lamb (12 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Naquila Harless (10 points) and Gracie Turner (10 rebounds) were the top performers for Rye Cove.

Lebanon 42, Northwood 19

Morgan Varney scored 19 points as Lebanon dominated the second half to notch a Hogoheegee District win over Northwood.

Northwood led 14-9 at halftime, but the Pioneers ripped off a 30-0 run to open the second half.

Taylor Blackburn had 14 of Northwood’s 19 points.