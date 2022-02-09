PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

Wade Martin had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zac Hall tallied 20 points and 15 boards to help the Chilhowie Warriors move into a first place tie with the Northwood Panthers at the top of the Hogoheegee District with a 66-51 boys basketball win on Tuesday night.

Chilhowie (12-7, 6-2), which still has games this week with Lebanon and Holston, also received 12 points from Isaac Boothe, who had four of the Warriors’ 11 3s.

Northwood (12-6, 7-2) was led by Eli Carter with 17 points, all in the second half. Owen Doane added 12 in the loss. The Panthers have one district game remaining, a clash with Rural Retreat on Friday.

Abingdon 61, John Battle 44

Haynes Carter stuffed to the stat sheet with 14 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists as Abingdon overpowered Washington County rival John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Dayton Osborne and Konnor Kilgore added 12 points apiece for AHS, while senior guard Taylor Smiley finished with 10 points.

Noah Ratliff’s 17 points were tops for the Trojans.

Elizabethton 55,

Tennessee High 45

Tennessee High is still searching for its first win in the Upper Lakes Conference after losing on the road Tuesday.

The Vikings (7-18, 0-7) led 23-20 early in the third quarter and the game was knotted at 27 points apiece before Elizabethton (12-12, 4-4) ripped off a 15-4 run to seal the deal.

Jake Roberts led Elizabethton with 21 points, while freshman Colin Brown led THS with 15 points.

Honaker 69, Hurley 21

Aidan Lowe had a team-high 17 points as Honaker hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Max Boyd (12 points) and Trajon Boyd (10 points) also played well for the Tigers, who led 30-10 at halftime.

Union 58, Ridgeview 34

Bradley Bunch scored 23 points as Union overcame a sluggish start to rock Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Malachi Jenkins added 16 points and threw down some impressive dunks for the Bears, who actually trailed 14-9 after one quarter.

Chantz Robinette led Ridgeview with 11 points.

Lebanon 52, Rural Retreat 46

Hunter Musick, Andy Lambert and Keyton Keene all scored 11 points to lead the way as Lebanon held off Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District road win.

Gatlin Hight had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Rural Retreat, while Bryson Smelser scored 10 points for the Indians. Chase Musser had 14 rebounds for the Indians.

Lebanon hosts Chilhowie today in an important Hogoheegee District clash.

Marion 47, Richlands 44

Grant Williams scored 10 points as Marion overcame a slow start to down Richlands in a low-scoring Southwest District clash.

The Scarlet Hurricanes trailed 21-18 at the half and 33-32 after three quarters, but was able to grab the lead for good down the stretch.

Canyon Wilson and Sam Varney scored 15 points apiece for Richlands.

J.I. Burton 52, Eastside 49

Zac Campbell scored 17 points as J.I. Burton bested Eastside for a Cumberland District victory.

Lonnie Lindsey added 11 points for the Raiders, who trailed 28-24 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.

Jordan Gray (13 points), Reece Mullins (11 points) and Ean Bright (10 points) led the way for Eastside.

Science Hill 72, West Ridge 59

The Science Hill Hilltoppers topped West Ridge for a Big 5 Conference victory.

George Wythe 61, Giles 48

Ty Campbell tossed in 20 points as George Wythe earned a Mountain Empire District win over the Spartans.

Reed Kirtner added 18 points for the Maroons, who put the game away with a 20-9 run to open the second half.

Twin Valley 42, Council 41

Hayden Fuller hit the go-ahead bucket for Twin Valley in overtime as the Panthers outlasted Council for a Black Diamond District victory.

Jeighkob Cooper, who scored 17 points, had hit the game-tying shot earlier in the extra session.

Brandon Hess scored a game-high 20 points for Council. The Cobras had a potential game-tying free throw waved off due to a lane violation.

Patrick Henry 58, Holston 48

The Pecina Brothers played well on Senior Night as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded their fifth straight win.

T.J. Pecina scored 14 points and Cody Pecina added 11 points in the victory, while Jake Hall posted an 11-point, 14-rebound stat line.

Connor Finley’s 18 points led Holston, while Dustin Bott scored a dozen points.

GIRLS

J.I. Burton 43, Twin Springs 29

The J.I. Burton Raiders turned the tables on Twin Springs, avenging Monday’s 12-point loss to the Titans with a 14-point triumph.

Chloe Gilmer led Twin Springs (7-13, 3-6) with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Gate City 66, Lee High 26

Addie Gibson scored 19 points as Gate City lambasted Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Elizabethton 74,

Tennessee High 33

Renna Lane pumped in 21 points as Elizabethton trounced Tennessee High for an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

Kendall Cross scored 18 of Tennessee High’s 33 points.

Ridgeview 64, Union 26

Hailey Sutherland finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four blocks as Mountain 7 District leader Ridgeview continued to roll.

Braelynn Strouth (16 points, four steals) and Caiti Hill (13 points) also helped carry the scoring load, while Brooklyn Frazier dished out seven assists.

Abby Slagle led Union with 11 points.

Honaker 63, Hurley 8

Valeigh Stevens made five 3s for 15 points to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District rout of the Rebels.

Alayna McNulty tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, Kalli Miller added 10 points and eight steals and Taylor Nolley had six steals for Honaker (19-3).

Jana Hilton led Hurley with five points.

Rural Retreat 68, Lebanon 44

Eleven different players scored for Rural Retreat – led by the 16-point performance of senior Madison Fiscus – as the Indians rolled past Lebanon for a Hogoheegee District victory

A night after clinching the league’s regular-season title with a blowout win over Holston, the Indians had no letdown against the Pioneers as they raced out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter. Olivia Crigger added 10 points for the winners.

Lebanon was led by Lauren Boothe’s 17 points.

Patrick Henry 65, Holston 49

Avery Maiden made herself at the home near the bucket as she scored 25 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in a Hogoheegee District victory.

Payton Monahan added 24 points for PH (12-8, 6-3), while Madelyn Fore finished with 13 points.

Ashton Keith led Holston (6-14, 3-6) with 17 points, while Brianna Bailey (15 points) and Bailey Widener (12 points) also scored in double digits.

Marion 64, Richlands 29

Kailey Terry tossed in 16 points as Marion rolled to a win over Richlands and clinched the Southwest District regular-season title.

The Scarlet Hurricanes rolled to a 46-11 halftime lead and forced 25 turnovers en route to the victory. Amber Kimberlin and Ella Grace Moss scored 14 points apiece.

John Battle 55, Abingdon 49

John Battle beat Abingdon for the second time this season and it was Anna McKee playing the starring role once again.

The senior went for 19 points as the Trojans triumphed over the Falcons on Tuesday. She had 21 points against AHS last month in the previous meeting.

Kara Kelley collected 18 points for the Trojans, while Hanna Jo McReynolds finished with 11 points.

Sarah Williams (12 points), Abby O’Quinn (10 points) and Ella Seymore (10 points) scored in double digits for AHS.

Chilhowie 51, Northwood 24

Katie Barr and Hannah Goodwin scored 14 points apiece as Chilhowie had no problem dispatching Smyth County rival Northwood.

Madison Lane added 11 points for the Warriors, who raced out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime.

Science Hill 52, West Ridge 47

West Ridge fell on the road to Science Hill in a Big 5 Conference showdown.

Twin Valley 58, Council 11

Twin Valley cruised past the Council Cobras as Hannah Belcher had 18 points and four steals to highlight the victory.

Kamryn Vance (14 points, six steals) and Haylee Moore (six points, 11 rebounds) also played well as the Panthers improved to 14-4.