PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Honaker, Ridgeview win in girls and boys; Ashton Keith (Holston), Cole Rolen (Northwood), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Abbie Jordan (Wise Central) play well

For the second time in three nights, the girls basketball teams at Chilhowie and Patrick Henry played a thriller and this time the result was reversed.

Madison Lane’s bucket in the paint in the final moments gave Chilhowie a 43-41 Hogoheegee District victory over PH on Thursday night.

PH posted a 54-52 triumph over the Warriors on Tuesday as Avery Maiden delivered the game-winning basket with 1.6 seconds remaining. This time it was Lane who played the role of hero as Chilhowie triumphed.

Lane finished with 12 points, while Katie Barr (15 points) and Josie Sheets (10 points) also played well for the Warriors.

Payton Monahan poured in a game-high 22 points for PH.

Holston 54, Northwood 18

Ashton Keith scored 17 points and Molly Turner tallied 15 as the Holston Cavaliers cruised to a Hogoheegee District win over the visiting Panthers.

Bailey Widener added 10 points for the Cavs, who raced out to leads of 19-3 and 34-5. All seven players scored for Holston.

Senior Chelsi Jones led Northwood with eight points.

Honaker 58, Lebanon 13

Kylie Vance scored 15 points and Taylor Nolley added 11 as the Tigers won the battle of Russell County foes.

Honaker pulled away with a 27-point spurt in the second quarter.

Lauren Boothe paced Lebanon with six points.

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32

Caiti Hill’s double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds was among the highlights as Ridgeview rolled to a 68-32 Mountain 7 District win over the visiting John Battle Trojans.

Brooklyn Frazier (15 points, six assists) and Hailey Sutherland (14 points, six blocks) also helped Ridgeview improve to 14-3 and bounce back from Tuesday’s loss at Gate City. The Wolfpack led 27-6 after one quarter and 40-13 at halftime.

Anna McKee scored 14 points for Battle (6-10), one night after she scored 21 points in the Trojans’ victory over Abingdon.

Wise Central 57, Lee High 21

Abbie Jordan had a double-double and Emmah McAmis came close to a triple-double as Wise County Central walloped Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win.

Jordan finished with 11 points and 18 rebounds, while McAmis collected 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals. The Warriors (13-5, 5-3) closed the first half on a 15-0 run and also received five assists and four steals via Isabella Sturgill.

Chloe Calton’s nine points were tops for Lee.

BOYS

Eastside 51, Castlewood 22

Eli McCoy’s 17-point, 11-rebound performance led the way for Eastside as the Spartans cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Jordan Gray contributed nine points and four assists for Eastside, which had eight different players score The Spartans led 13-2 after one quarter.

Cayden Dishman had 11 points for Castlewood, accounting for half of the Blue Devils’ total.

Ridgeview 71, John Battle 60

Austin Mullins scored 20 points as Ridgeview earned a Mountain 7 District victory over the John Battle Trojans.

Ridgeview survived for a 56-54 win over Battle on Jan. 8 in Bristol, but there was no late-game drama this time around. Cannon Hill (19 points), Chantz Robinette (15 points) and Terran Owens (10 points) also played well for the Wolfpack.

Noah Ratliff scored 18 points to lead Battle, while senior guard JonAlan Richardson added 16 points and Elijah Childress tossed in 10 points.

Honaker 61, Lebanon 60

Aidan Lowe had 22 points as Honaker rallied past Russell County rival Lebanon for a non-district victory.

Caden Boyd added 17 points for the Tigers, while Trajon Boyd finished with nine points. Honaker overcame a 36-21 halftime deficit.

Hunter Musick (19 points), JD Tatum (17 points) and Andy Lambert (13 points) were the top scorers for Lebanon. The Pioneers hit a long-range shot at the buzzer, but it was for naught as the four-point deficit ended up a one-point loss.

Chilhowie 53, Patrick Henry 44

Three players reached double figures as the Warriors took the Hogoheegee District victory.

Wade Martin led Chilhowie with 19 points, while Lucas Blevins followed with 17.

Jake Hall paced PH in scoring with 18.

Northwood 67, Holston 60

Cole Rolen scored 16 points and Eli Carter added 13 as the Panthers won at Holston.

Northwood hit eight 3-pointers

Holston was led by Connor Finley with 18 points, while Dustin Bott added 15.